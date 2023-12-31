150,000 Stock Options of E2Gold Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

150,000 Stock Options of E2Gold Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 1096 days starting from 30-DEC-2020 to 31-DEC-2023.



Details:

Directors and executive officers of the Corporation and their respective associates; and (b) each beneficial shareholder of the Corporation holding, directly or indirectly, greater than 10% of the Common Shares or other equity securities of the Corporation (or securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares or other equity securities of Corporation), will enter into lock-up agreements pursuant to which such persons will not, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of the Lead Underwriter (on its own behalf and on behalf of the other Underwriters), offer, sell, contract to sell, lend, swap, or enter into any other agreement to transfer the economic consequences of, or otherwise dispose of or deal with, or publicly announce any intention to offer, sell, contract to sell, grant or sell any option to purchase, hypothecate, pledge, transfer, assign, purchase any option or contract to sell, lend, swap, or enter into any agreement to transfer the economic consequences of, or otherwise dispose of or deal with, whether through the facilities of a stock exchange, by private placement or otherwise, any Common Shares or other equity securities of the Corporation (or securities convertible or exercisable into Common Shares or other equity securities) held by them, directly or indirectly, on the Closing Date, for a period beginning on the Closing Date and ending on the day that is 180 days following the Closing Date.



An aggregate of 10% of the escrowed common shares and options will be released from escrow on the listing date and an additional 15% will be released on the dates 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 30 months and 36 months following the Initial Release.