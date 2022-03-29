E2Gold : Interim Financial Statements January 31, 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF
E2GOLD INC.
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JANUARY 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of E2Gold Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at January 31, 2022
As at July 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
Short-term investment
HST receivable
Prepaid expenses
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property and equipment (note 3)
Total non-current assets
Total assets
$
969,838$ 5,854,701
60,00040,000
415,524124,582
103,866185,494
1,549,2286,204,777
63,24050,926
63,24050,926
$
1,612,468
$ 6,255,703
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Amounts payable and accrued liabilities
Flow-through share liability (note 4)
Total liabilities
$
484,256$ 753,389
142,854536,936
627,1101,290,325
Equity
Share capital (note 5)
Warrants (note 6)
Stock options (note 7)
Accumulated deficit
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
4,663,4514,441,922
3,682,8583,693,475
891,961 (8,252,912)
32,022(3,202,041)
985,3584,965,378
$
1,612,468
$ 6,255,703
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Commitments (note 11)
Subsequent events (note 13)
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
January 31,
January 31,
2022 2021
2022 2021
Operating expenses
Depreciation (notes 3 and 9) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (notes 9 and 10(c)) General and administrative expenses Investor relations
Management, director fees and salaries (note 10(a)) Professional fees (note 10(c))
Shareholders' information
Share-based payments (notes 7 and 10(a))
Operating loss before interest income and premium on flow-through shares
Interest income
Premium on flow-through shares (note 4)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period Basic and diluted loss per share (note 8)Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted