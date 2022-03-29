E2Gold : Interim Financial Statements January 31, 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

E2GOLD INC.

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JANUARY 31, 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of E2Gold Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at January 31, 2022

As at July 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

Short-term investment

HST receivable

Prepaid expenses

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (note 3)

Total non-current assets

Total assets

$

969,838 $ 5,854,701

60,000 40,000

415,524 124,582

103,866 185,494

1,549,228 6,204,777

63,240 50,926

63,240 50,926

$

1,612,468

$ 6,255,703

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Amounts payable and accrued liabilities

Flow-through share liability (note 4)

Total liabilities

$

484,256 $ 753,389

142,854 536,936

627,110 1,290,325

Equity

Share capital (note 5)

Warrants (note 6)

Stock options (note 7)

Accumulated deficit

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

4,663,451 4,441,922

3,682,858 3,693,475

891,961 (8,252,912)

32,022 (3,202,041)

985,358 4,965,378

$

1,612,468

$ 6,255,703

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Commitments (note 11)

Subsequent events (note 13)

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021

Operating expenses

Depreciation (notes 3 and 9) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (notes 9 and 10(c)) General and administrative expenses Investor relations

Management, director fees and salaries (note 10(a)) Professional fees (note 10(c))

Shareholders' information

Share-based payments (notes 7 and 10(a))

Operating loss before interest income and premium on flow-through shares

Interest income

Premium on flow-through shares (note 4)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period Basic and diluted loss per share (note 8) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

$

3,089 $

1,709,842

29,927

283,098

287,875

42,218

18,154

116,395

(2,490,598)

-

$

6,178 $

482,491

-

3,306,960 856,016

13,306

113,423 24,788

14,663

491,375 14,663

101,469

508,254 126,469

22,331

106,863 53,803

21,858

61,203 28,588

16,511

859,939 21,135

(672,629)

(5,454,195)

(1,125,462)

168,051

1,739

77,713

-

3,154 394,082

- 77,713

$ (2,320,808) $ (594,916) $ (5,056,959) $ (1,047,749)

$

(0.02) $ 95,480,743

(0.02) 35,927,740 $ (0.05) $ (0.02) 95,423,870 43,957,115

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

January 31, 2022 2021

Six months ended

January 31, 2022 2021

Operating activities:

Net loss for the period $ (2,320,808) $ (594,916) $ (5,056,959) $ (1,047,749) Adjustments for: Depreciation (notes 3 and 9) 5,528 - 11,056 - Share-based payments (note 7) 116,395 16,511 859,939 21,135 Shares issued for acquisition of mineral property (note 9) 200,000 - 200,000 - Shares issued for services provided (note 5) 5,000 - 5,000 18,520 Premium on flow-through shares (note 4) (168,051) (77,713) (394,082) (77,713) Changes in non-cash working capital items: HST receivable (65,576) (47,412) (290,942) (104,119) Prepaid expenses 35,842 (142,530) 81,628 (102,750) Amounts payable and accrued liabilities (301,622) 218,610 (269,133) 310,258 Net cash used in operating activities (2,493,292) (627,450) (4,853,493) (982,418) Investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (note 3) - (1,879) (23,370) (1,879) Purchase of short-term investment - - (20,000) - Net cash used in investing activities - (1,879) (43,370) (1,879) Financing activities: Proceeds from private placements (note 5) - 3,384,942 - 4,020,942 Share issue costs - (732,031) - (784,851) Exercise of stock options 12,000 - 12,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 12,000 2,652,911 12,000 3,236,091 Net change in cash (2,481,292) 2,023,582 (4,884,863) 2,251,794 Cash, beginning of period 3,451,130 356,156 5,854,701 127,944 Cash, end of period $ 2,379,738 $

969,838

$

969,838 $ 2,379,738

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

E2Gold Inc.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Share capitalBalance, July 31, 2020

Private placements (note 5)

Initial Public Offering (note 5)

Shares issued for services provided (note 5)

Shares issued as repayment of loan (note 5) Flow-through share premium

Warrants (note 5(b)(i))

Broker warrants (note 5(b)(i)) Share issue costs

Share-based payments (note 7) Loss and comprehensive loss Balance, January 31, 2021

$

439,890 $

WarrantsStock options

Accumulated deficit

- $

Total equity

- $

(359,004) $ 80,886

636,000 - - - 636,000

3,384,942

-

-

- 3,384,942

18,520 - - - 18,520 46,650 - - - 46,650

(353,356) (1,313,917)

- 1,313,917

(183,000) 183,000

(784,851)

- -- - -

-

- (353,356)

-

-

- -- -

- 21,135 -

- (784,851)

- (1,047,749)

21,135 (1,047,749)

$ 1,890,878 $ 1,496,917 $ $ 4,441,922 $ 3,693,475 $

21,135 $ (1,406,753) $ 2,002,177

Balance, July 31, 2021

Shares issued for services provided (note 5)

Shares issued for acquisition of mineral property (note 9)

Warrants exercised (note 5)

Warrants cancelled

Share-based payments (note 7) Loss and comprehensive loss Balance, January 31, 2022

5,000 - - - 5,000

32,022 $ (3,202,041) $

4,965,378

200,000 - - - 200,000

16,529 - - -

(4,529) - - 12,000

(6,088)

- -

$ 4,663,451 $ 3,682,858 $

- 859,939 -6,088 - (5,056,959)

891,961 $ (8,252,912) $

- 859,939 (5,056,959)

985,358

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

