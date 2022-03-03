E2open Acquires Global Multi-carrier E-commerce Shipping Software Platform, Logistyx Technologies for $185 Million

Combination brings complementary cloud-based solution and global multi-carrier e-commerce capabilities to E2open’s networked, end-to-end supply chain operating platform

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a leader in global parcel and e-commerce shipping and fulfillment technology.

With the combination, E2open enhances its global footprint for multi-carrier e-commerce shipment management, offering companies a complete range of shipping capabilities needed to scale and respond to growing market needs.

“We are excited to welcome Logistyx Technologies’ team, clients, and capabilities to E2open,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at E2open. “The demand for e-commerce shipping capabilities continues to grow as companies look for more flexible and cost-effective ways to deliver products to consumers. This combination makes E2open the most comprehensive and integrated shipping solution provider, which covers all shipping modes including ocean, air, road, rail, and parcel, and is powered by a global network of carriers and logistics service providers. Logistyx is complementary to E2open’s existing platform, enabling E2open’s world-class clients to orchestrate their supply chains from demand to fulfillment, to supply.”

“The Logistyx team is thrilled to combine with E2open to enable more companies to ship smarter and benefit from the largest supply chain platform and network available,” said Geoffrey Finlay, chief executive officer at Logistyx. “We provide our customers, which include top retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers, the automation, visibility and flexibility needed to simplify global fulfillment and compete in an omnichannel world – all within a one-stop, connected platform.”

Compelling strategic benefits to accelerate growth

The Logistyx combination with E2open accelerates subscription revenue growth and unlocks strategic benefits for clients, including:

Increased reach as a global leader in transportation management for parcel shipping: Logistyx’s global parcel system augments E2open’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce offerings, creating a complete global footprint for multi-carrier parcel management.

Enhanced global parcel carrier network: The combination adds a carrier library of over 550 global carrier integrations including UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS, to E2open’s leading network. The solution manages the carrier certification process to keep clients in compliance, while making it easier to compare and review spot rate options, which is critical in a capacity-constrained environment.

Expanded client base: E2open’s client base will be enhanced by Logistyx’s strong global enterprise clients, which include many of the world’s leading retailers, manufacturers, and carriers.

Augmented product offerings: Logistyx’s clients will benefit from a combined portfolio that will not only expand shipping modes beyond parcel, but also enhance upstream capabilities to better orchestrate manufacturing, distribution, channel and trade operations.

Transaction Details

E2open acquired Logistyx Technologies for a total purchase price of $185 million, including $90 million paid in cash at closing and the remaining balance to be paid in two additional installments at 90 days and 180 days post-closing. E2open has the option to finance the remaining payments through cash or a combination of cash and E2open stock issued to sellers, at the company’s discretion.

The transaction was unanimously approved by E2open’s Board of Directors. Additional details about the agreement will be contained in a Current Report on a Form 8-K to be filed by E2open with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For other related investor relations disclosures and presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section at www.e2open.com.

Financial Highlights

In calendar year 2021, Logistyx grew in line with E2open’s current growth rate and achieved approximately $40 million in revenue. The combined business is expected to be accretive to E2open’s current organic growth rate given the cross-selling opportunities the combination creates.

The combination reflects a purchase price of approximately 11 times adjusted EBITDA when anticipated cost synergies are fully realized, which are expected to be within 18 months of closing. E2open will include the full impact of the acquisition on revenue and adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with fiscal 2023 guidance, which will be provided with the fourth quarter earnings release scheduled for late April.

Berenson is serving as exclusive financial advisor to E2open, and Troutman Pepper is serving as legal advisor to E2open.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies connects top retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to more than 550 in-network carriers with strategic parcel shipping and omnichannel fulfillment technology. With Logistyx, shippers can rapidly realize fulfillment cost savings, gain end-to-end visibility for all shipments, receive proactive alerts for delivery delays, and leverage unparalleled insights and scenario forecasting to optimize transportation strategies. As businesses increasingly embrace omnichannel retail, Logistyx expands delivery options and provides business intelligence to improve the delivery experience and drive loyalty through customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies has international operations in Canada, U.K., the Netherlands, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

