E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2023.
“In the first quarter of FY24, we delivered subscription revenue above the high end of our guidance,” said Michael Farlekas, e2open CEO. “Additionally, we maintained strong margins and drove high cash flow generation. The unique value of our cloud-native, network-centric connected supply chain software platform was validated through several large, new customer deals in the quarter. Among these wins was a large project with an iconic automotive manufacturer that we believe demonstrates our ability to deliver on multiple levers of e2open’s strategy. Increasingly, we’re seeing the ever-evolving, complex needs of this strategically important industry segment as a strong match for our connected supply chain software platform.”
“Also, during the quarter, we continued to make progress on our previously announced plan to build out e2open’s organic growth capabilities,” said Farlekas. “We realigned our sales force, made further advancements with our strategic system integrators and partners, and today announced a newly created role of chief commercial officer. We continue to focus on reaccelerating growth, driving operational efficiencies, and seizing the opportunity to reach our full potential.”
Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenue
- GAAP subscription revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $134.9 million, an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago comparable period and 84.2% of total revenue. Subscription revenue growth was 4.4% on a constant currency basis.
- Total GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $160.1 million, a decrease of 0.2% from the year-ago comparable period. Total revenue growth was 0.2% on a constant currency basis.
- GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $79.4 million, a decrease of 2.8% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $110.4 million, down 0.8% and 0.7% on a constant currency basis.
- GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 49.6% compared to 50.9% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.0% and 68.7% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.4% from the year-ago comparable period.
- Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $360.9 million compared to a net loss of $12.6 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $53.8 million, an increase of 4.6% and 3.4% on a constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.6% and 33.0% on a constant currency basis versus 32.0% from the comparable year-ago period.
- GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was a loss of $1.08. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.05.
- Cash flow
- GAAP operating cash flow for the first quarter 2024 was $36.5 million compared to $24.9 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of non-recurring expenses.
- Adjusted operating cash flow for the first quarter, exclusive of non-recurring expenses, was $37.3 million, which represents 69.4% of adjusted EBITDA.
Recent Business Highlights
- Expanded client relationships in the first quarter, including closing a large project with Ford Motor Company that builds on e2open’s prior success and strength in automotive industry transformation.
- Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems based on the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. E2open Transportation Management is a highly scalable, comprehensive, multi-mode, and multi-region TMS with end-to-end logistics capabilities for complex or simple use cases, providing clients with the ability to mitigate disruptions, secure their global transport needs, and more effectively manage their costs with efficiency.
- Joined other industry leaders in the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC), which focuses on development and promotion of open standards for scheduling in the logistics and transportation industry through collaboration with both peers and carriers.
- Completed go-lives across product suites, industries, and geographies, including deploying e2open’s Global Trade Management (GTM) for Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest metals and mining company operating in 35 countries.
- Continued to accelerate innovation by cross-pollinating capabilities across our composable platform to deliver increased value to clients. For instance, the Global Logistics Orchestration solution further automates and de-risks shipments by screening every shipment for denied or restricted parties according to government-defined lists and eliminating laborious manual tasks like re-booking all legs of committed shipments in the event of delays or disruptions.
Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024
As of July 10, 2023, e2open is reiterating full year 2024 guidance previously provided on May 1, 2023, and providing second quarter 2024 guidance as follows:
Fiscal 2024 Subscription GAAP Revenue
- GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, reflecting a 3.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point.
Fiscal 2024 Total GAAP Revenue
- Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $655 million to $670 million, reflecting a 1.6% organic growth rate at the mid-point.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Subscription Revenue
- GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $132 million to $135 million, reflecting a 1.4% organic growth rate at the mid-point.
Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%.
Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA
- Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $228 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 33% to 34%.
NOTE:E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.
Quarterly Conference Call
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended May 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Revenue
Subscriptions
$
134,903
$
129,547
Professional services and other
25,217
30,834
Total revenue
160,120
160,381
Cost of Revenue
Subscriptions
36,544
33,134
Professional services and other
19,528
20,646
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
24,630
24,901
Total cost of revenue
80,702
78,681
Gross Profit
79,418
81,700
Operating Expenses
Research and development
25,866
22,562
Sales and marketing
19,558
24,155
General and administrative
26,125
20,346
Acquisition-related expenses
389
6,764
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
20,128
21,535
Goodwill impairment
410,041
—
Total operating expenses
502,107
95,362
Loss from operations
(422,689
)
(13,662
)
Other income (expense)
Interest and other expense, net
(25,726
)
(15,413
)
Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability
(2,460
)
(1,670
)
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
14,680
5,455
Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration
9,000
4,200
Total other expenses
(4,506
)
(7,428
)
Loss before income tax provision
(427,195
)
(21,090
)
Income tax benefit
66,311
8,469
Net loss
(360,884
)
(12,621
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(35,489
)
(1,265
)
Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
$
(325,395
)
$
(11,356
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
302,502
301,373
Diluted
302,502
301,373
Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
Basic
$
(1.08
)
$
(0.04
)
Diluted
$
(1.08
)
$
(0.04
)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
May 31, 2023
February 28, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
119,541
$
93,032
Restricted cash
13,849
11,310
Accounts receivable, net
126,563
174,809
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
27,732
25,200
Total current assets
287,685
304,351
Goodwill
2,522,144
2,927,807
Intangible assets, net
1,003,472
1,051,124
Property and equipment, net
71,098
72,476
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,665
18,758
Other noncurrent assets
26,072
25,659
Total assets
$
3,931,136
$
4,400,175
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
88,140
$
97,491
Channel client deposits payable
13,849
11,310
Deferred revenue
180,239
203,824
Current portion of notes payable
11,116
11,144
Current portion of operating lease obligations
7,861
7,622
Current portion of financing lease obligations
2,462
2,582
Income taxes payable
2,091
2,190
Total current liabilities
305,758
336,163
Long-term deferred revenue
2,690
2,507
Operating lease obligations
17,165
15,379
Financing lease obligations
913
1,049
Notes payable
1,042,061
1,043,636
Tax receivable agreement liability
72,205
69,745
Warrant liability
14,936
29,616
Contingent consideration
20,548
29,548
Deferred taxes
77,024
144,529
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,019
1,083
Total liabilities
1,554,319
1,673,255
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Class A common stock
30
30
Class V common stock
—
—
Series B-1 common stock
—
—
Series B-2 common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,381,244
3,378,633
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(60,433
)
(68,603
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,129,074
)
(803,679
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,473
)
(2,473
)
Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity
2,189,294
2,503,908
Noncontrolling interest
187,523
223,012
Total stockholders' equity
2,376,817
2,726,920
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,931,136
$
4,400,175
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended May 31,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(360,884
)
$
(12,621
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
53,319
53,297
Amortization of deferred commissions
1,344
849
Provision for credit losses
69
146
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,320
1,378
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
1,946
3,175
Share-based compensation
4,445
3,188
Deferred income taxes
(67,833
)
(31,483
)
Right-of-use assets impairment charge
362
—
Goodwill impairment charge
410,041
—
Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge
4,000
—
Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability
2,460
1,670
Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability
(14,680
)
(5,455
)
Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration
(9,000
)
(4,200
)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(154
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
48,176
41,661
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,304
)
864
Other noncurrent assets
(1,772
)
(743
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(12,228
)
(29,909
)
Channel client deposits payable
2,539
7,872
Deferred revenue
(23,401
)
(23,197
)
Changes in other liabilities
(2,306
)
18,388
Net cash provided by operating activities
36,459
24,880
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for acquisitions - net of cash acquired
—
(124,168
)
Capital expenditures
(6,552
)
(19,279
)
Minority investment in private firm
—
(3,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,552
)
(146,447
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from indebtedness
—
190,000
Repayments of indebtedness
(2,741
)
(82,756
)
Repayments of financing lease obligations
(223
)
(219
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(4,766
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,964
)
102,259
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,105
889
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
29,048
(18,419
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
104,342
174,554
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
133,390
$
156,135
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION
TABLE I
(in millions)
Q1
Q1
$ Var
% Var
FY2024
FY2023
PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION
Total GAAP Revenue
160.1
160.4
(0.3)
(0.2%)
Constant currency FX impact (1)
0.7
-
0.7
n/m
Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (2)
$160.8
$160.4
$0.4
0.2%
GAAP Subscription Revenue
134.9
129.5
5.4
4.2%
Constant currency FX impact (1)
0.3
-
0.3
n/m
Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (2)
$135.2
$129.5
$5.7
4.4%
GAAP Professional Services and other revenue
25.2
30.8
(5.6)
(18.2%)
Constant currency FX impact (1)
0.3
-
0.3
n/m
Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (2)
$25.6
$30.8
($5.3)
(17.1%)
PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION
GAAP Gross profit
79.4
81.7
(2.3)
(2.8%)
Depreciation and amortization
28.6
28.4
0.2
0.7%
Share-based compensation (3)
0.6
0.2
0.4
173.9%
Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4)
1.7
0.9
0.8
93.3%
Non-GAAP gross profit
$110.4
$111.3
($0.8)
(0.8%)
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %
69.0%
69.4%
Constant currency FX impact (1)
0.1
-
0.1
n/m
Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (2)
$110.5
$111.3
($0.7)
(0.7%)
Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (2)
68.7%
69.4%
PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
Net income (loss)
(360.9)
(12.6)
(348.3)
n/m
Interest expense, net
24.3
15.6
8.7
55.8%
Income tax benefit
(66.3)
(8.5)
(57.8)
n/m
Depreciation and amortization
53.3
53.3
0.0
0.0%
EBITDA
($349.6)
$47.8
($397.4)
n/m
Share-based compensation (3)
4.5
3.2
1.3
38.9%
Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4)
5.3
1.6
3.7
231.1%
Acquisition-related adjustments (5)
0.4
6.8
(6.4)
(94.2%)
Change in tax receivable agreement liability (6)
2.5
1.7
0.8
47.3%
Change in fair value of warrant liability (7)
(14.7)
(5.5)
(9.2)
169.4%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (8)
(9.0)
(4.2)
(4.8)
114.3%
Goodwill impairment
410.0
-
410.0
n/m
Right-of-use assets & Indefinite-lived intangible impairment charge
4.4
-
4.4
n/m
Adjusted EBITDA
$53.8
$51.4
$2.4
4.6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
33.6%
32.0%
Constant currency FX impact (1)
(0.7)
-
(0.7)
n/m
Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (2)
$53.1
$51.4
$1.7
3.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (2)
33.0%
32.0%
(1) Constant Currency refers to pro-forma amounts excluding the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period)
(2) Constant Currency refers to pro forma amounts excluding translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates
(3) Reflects non-cash, long-term share-based compensation expense.
(4) Primarily includes other non-recurring expenses such as systems integrations and consulting, advisory fees, and certain severance costs.
(5) Primarily includes advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses incurred in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity, including related valuation, negotiation and integration costs and capital-raising activities for costs related to the Business Combination.
(6) Represents the expense related to the change in the fair value of the tax receivable agreement liability, including interest.
(7) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the warrant liability related to the public, private placement, and forward purchase warrants.
(8) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the contingent consideration liability related to the restricted Series B-2 common stock and Series 2 RCUs.
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EXPENSES
TABLE II
Fiscal First Quarter 2024
(in millions)
GAAP
M&A Related(1)
Depreciation
Share-Based
Non-GAAP
% of
Impairment
COST OF GOODS
Subscriptions
36.5
(1.0)
-
(3.8)
(0.3)
31.4
23.3%
Professional services and other
19.5
(0.8)
-
(0.2)
(0.3)
18.3
72.4%
Amortization of intangibles
24.6
-
-
(24.6)
-
-
Total cost of revenue
$80.7
($1.7)
-
($28.6)
($0.6)
$49.7
31.0%
Gross Profit
$79.4
$1.7
-
$28.6
$0.6
$110.4
69.0%
OPERATING COSTS
Research & development
25.9
(0.2)
-
(3.6)
(1.0)
21.1
13.2%
Sales & marketing
19.6
(0.4)
-
(0.3)
(0.5)
18.4
11.5%
General & administrative
26.1
(1.5)
(4.4)
(0.7)
(2.4)
17.2
10.7%
Acquisition related expenses
0.4
(0.4)
-
-
-
-
Amortization of intangibles
20.1
-
-
(20.1)
-
-
Goodwill Impairment
410.0
-
(410.0)
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
$502.1
($2.5)
($414.4)
($24.7)
($3.8)
$56.6
35.4%
(1) Primarily includes advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses incurred in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity, including related valuation, negotiation and integration costs and capital-raising activities for costs related to the Business Combination.
(2) Primarily includes other non-recurring expenses such as systems integrations and consulting, advisory fees, and certain severance costs.
(3) Goodwill impairment, Right-of-use assets & Indefinite-lived intangible impairment charge recognized during the period
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
TABLE III
Fiscal First Quarter 2024
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Q1 24
GAAP Net income (loss)
(360.9)
Interest expense, net
24.3
Income taxes benefit
(66.3)
Depreciation & amortization
53.3
EBITDA
($349.6)
Share-based compensation
4.5
Non-recurring/non-operating costs
5.3
Acquisition-related adjustments
0.4
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(14.7)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(9.0)
Goodwill impairment
410.0
Right-of-use assets & intangible impairment charge
4.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$53.8
Depreciation
(8.6)
Interest and other expense, net
(24.3)
Adjusted EBIT
$20.9
Normalized income taxes (1)
(5.0)
Adjusted Net Income
$15.9
Adjusted basic shares outstanding
342.2
Adjusted earnings per share
$0.05
(1) Income taxes calculated using 24% effective rate
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
TABLE IV
(in millions)
Q1 FY24
GAAP operating cash flow
36.5
Add: Non recurring cash payments (1)
3.4
Add: Change in channel client deposits payable (2)
(2.5)
Adjusted operating cash flow
$37.3
Capital expenditures
(6.6)
Adjusted free cash flow
$30.8
(1) Includes cash payments related to non-recurring M&A and one-time costs.
(2) Channel Client Deposits Payable represents client deposits for the incentive payment program associated with the Company's channel shaping application. The Company offers services to administer incentive payments to partners on behalf of the Company’s clients. The Company’s clients deposit these funds into a restricted cash account with an offset included as a liability in incentive program payable in the Consolidated Balance Sheets
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL
TABLE V
Description
Shares (000's)
Notes
Shares outstanding as of May 31, 2023
303,203
Shares outstanding
Common Units
32,992
Units issued in the Business Combination that have not been converted form common units to Class A common stock (Common units are represented by Class V shares).
Series B-2 Shares (unvested)
3,372
Represents the right to acquire shares of Class A common stock when the 20-day VWAP reached $15.00 per share.
Restricted Common Units Series 2 (unvested)
2,628
Represents the right in E2open Holdings, LLC that convert into common units when the 20-day VWAP reached $15.00. Upon conversion to common units, the holders can elect to convert the common units to Class A common stock.
Adjusted Basic Shares
342,195
Warrants
29,080
Outstanding warrants with an exercise price of $11.50.
Options (vested/unreleased and unvested)
3,064
Options issued to management under the long-term incentive plan.
Restricted Shares (vested/unreleased and unvested)
9,452
Restricted shares issued to employees, management and directors under the long-term incentive plan.
Fully Converted Shares
383,791
