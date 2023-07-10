New executive role responsible for global revenue organization and growth acceleration

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announces the appointment of Greg Randolph as chief commercial officer. Randolph will join e2open’s executive team on July 31 and report to Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer. In this newly created role, Randolph will lead e2open’s global commercial organization and be responsible for refining the company’s go-to-market strategy and execution, continuing to accelerate growth.

“We are executing our plan to transition e2open from an acquisition-oriented company to one focused primarily on organic growth,” said Farlekas. “Creating this new, strategically important role of chief commercial officer and bringing in a highly accomplished software sales executive such as Greg Randolph are important next steps in this process. Greg has a proven track record of leading winning sales teams at fast-growing software companies with significant scale, diverse product portfolios, and extensive global operations. I look forward to working closely with Greg to transform e2open’s go-to-market capabilities and drive the next phase of e2open’s organic growth.”

Randolph has more than 25 years of experience as a go-to-market software executive with an established track record of leading high-performance sales organizations and business segments at public and privately-owned software enterprises. Most recently, Randolph served as chief revenue officer at Quest Software, a global enterprise management and security software provider. At Quest, Randolph led comprehensive go-to-market transformation efforts that grew sales productivity, increased partner-sourced bookings, and drove organic revenue growth. Randolph’s prior experience includes multiple sales and business leadership roles at CA Technologies, one of the world’s largest independent software firms at that time. At CA Technologies, Randolph led global go-to-market efforts focused on selling a diverse portfolio of software products, managing complex sales cycles with large enterprise clients, and increasing penetration with existing customers – all of which are ideal experiences for his new role at e2open.

“I am delighted to join e2open in the new chief commercial officer role at such an important time in the company’s development,” said Randolph. “E2open possesses a unique, network-centric software platform that many of the world’s largest, best-known companies rely on to make their supply chains more transparent, flexible, and efficient. I look forward to working with the entire e2open team to build the infrastructure and processes needed to support rapid organic growth.”

In addition, e2open is eliminating the chief operating officer role upon the departure of Peter Hantman, who will leave the company to pursue new professional opportunities. Hantman will be working closely with Randolph and other members of the executive team over the next several months to ensure an optimal transition.

“I want to personally thank Peter for his many important contributions to e2open during the acquisition-focused period of our growth and development,“ said CEO Michael Farlekas. “During his 13-year tenure with the company, Peter played an instrumental role scaling e2open into one of the largest global providers of supply chain software in the industry. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

