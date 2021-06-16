Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

E2open Parent : to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

06/16/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced that it will report its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on July 14, 2021. E2open management will host a video webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

A video webinar of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.e2open.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 392 M - -
Net income 2022 3,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -73,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 965 M 2 965 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,27x
EV / Sales 2023 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 436
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,33 $
Last Close Price 12,66 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Anthony Farlekas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarett Jay Janik Chief Financial Officer
Chinh E. Chu Chairman
Peter R. Hantman COO & Executive VP-Global Business Units
Timothy I. Maudlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.16.79%2 965
ORACLE CORPORATION26.20%235 412
SAP SE12.16%172 030
INTUIT INC.25.57%128 623
SERVICENOW, INC.-8.18%99 796
DOCUSIGN, INC.12.68%48 802