Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/20 04:10:00 pm
11.82 USD   +2.43%
04:20pE2OPEN PARENT : to Participate in November Investor Conferences
BU
10/19Tech Stocks Rise Again on Tuesday
MT
10/19Tech Stocks Posting Advancing This Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E2open Parent : to Participate in November Investor Conferences

10/20/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced its participation at two upcoming investor events.

Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer, and Jarett Janik, chief financial officer, plan to present at the following:

  • UBS Emerging SMID CAP Mini Conference on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Mountain Time

Each event will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:20pE2OPEN PARENT : to Participate in November Investor Conferences
BU
10/19Tech Stocks Rise Again on Tuesday
MT
10/19Tech Stocks Posting Advancing This Afternoon
MT
10/19INSIDER BUY : E2open Parent Holdings
MT
10/14Tech Stocks, Led by Chipmakers, Spark Thursday Markets Rally
MT
10/14Tech Stocks Leading Thursday's Market Rally as Chipmakers Surge
MT
10/13E2OPEN PARENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
10/13E2OPEN PARENT : Pares Q2 Net Loss as Revenue Increases, Backs Annual Revenue Outlook; Shar..
MT
10/13E2OPEN PARENT : Q2 FY2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/13E2OPEN PARENT : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 458 M - -
Net income 2022 -182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 71,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 462 M 3 462 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,71x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 436
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,54 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Anthony Farlekas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jarett Jay Janik Chief Financial Officer
Chinh E. Chu Chairman
Peter R. Hantman COO & Executive VP-Global Business Units
Timothy I. Maudlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.6.46%3 462
ORACLE CORPORATION49.19%265 332
SAP SE16.34%171 213
SERVICENOW, INC.23.59%134 781
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.76%53 682
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.20%37 773