  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

E2open : and Vizient Announce Strategic Relationship to Establish a Supply Chain Resiliency Platform for Member Health Systems

08/05/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Agreement will create a platform that improves collaboration between participating healthcare organizations and suppliers

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, announces a strategic relationship with Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in U.S., to develop a new platform to increase trust, transparency and predictability for its member health systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic drew immense attention to how supply chain disruptions can impact consumers’ daily lives, and this is especially true for the healthcare industry. E2open is committed to providing collaborative planning and execution techniques that enable responsiveness to uncertain demand.

E2open and Vizient entered into a strategic relationship to facilitate the rapid development of a cloud-based, multi-party collaboration platform that enables end-to-end visibility between participating healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers. The platform will enable timely insights into forecast, inventory availability, transportation, and consumption of goods with proactive management alerts for disruptions and imbalances to improve availability of healthcare products. The healthcare resiliency platform will be enabled by configuring E2open’s technology and network for the specific product flows that are unique to the healthcare industry. The healthcare resiliency platform will be available to Vizient’s membership, which includes acute care providers, academic medical centers and ambulatory care providers, as well as healthcare suppliers.

"We are very excited to partner with Vizient to bring a new level of transparency and predictability to the healthcare supply chain,” said Michael Farlekas, president and CEO at E2open. “Our forecast collaboration tools will proactively align supply with demand and mitigate imbalances for supplies for participating health systems and suppliers to improve overall supply chain performance.”

Once launched, the new technology will give members and suppliers participating in the resilience network platform secure, permission-based access for:

  • Visibility into the geographical location of major manufacturing and distribution
  • Real-time logistics visibility of shipments from the supplier to the health system
  • Awareness of perpetual inventory status by location across suppliers, distributors and providers
  • Forecast and consumption insights to predict usage and reduce impact of demand surges

Supply chain leaders at the forefront of driving innovation in health care at Vizient member health systems and supplier organizations are participating as early-adopters to provide insight into the development of the technology. The resilience platform technology is expected to fully launch in early 2022.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.™ Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.


© Business Wire 2021
