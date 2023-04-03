Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:47 2023-04-03 pm EDT
5.835 USD   +0.26%
03:01pE2open to Host Annual Connect European Summit
BU
03/31E2open Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems
BU
03/27E2open to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E2open to Host Annual Connect European Summit

04/03/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
Conference brings together industry leaders to address trends, innovations, and technology advances to safeguard global supply chains against unpredictable disruptions

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today commences its client conference, e2open Connect European Summit 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. The exclusive event provides logistics, global trade, and commerce professionals from the world’s premier companies an opportunity to glean insights from peers and across the supply chain space and to learn in-depth about e2open’s applications.

“E2open’s Connect conference is our flagship client event in Europe, where we get to spend time face-to-face with our clients and provide a forum for our connected community of peers, partners, and experts to share innovative ideas,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open. “Collaboration is essential to supply chains today. Connect Europe is an opportunity not only to listen and understand the needs of our clients but also to discuss the key issues impacting companies today, and the measures they are taking to future-proof their supply chains.”

The conference features keynote speakers Knut Alicke and Radu Palamariu, authors of From Source to Sold, and Maria Villablanca, co-founder and CEO of The Future Insights Network. Participants can also attend expert panel discussions and breakout sessions on supply chain topics including global trade, logistics, planning, and supply, all of which take a deep dive into industry trends and offer insights into how organizations such as Renault, ABInBev, Rangel, Infineon, and The Landmark Group are addressing major opportunities and challenges impacting their businesses.

E2open partners, NMB Solutions, Shippeo, and Surge are among the sponsors of e2open Connect Europe. Attendees can visit the e2open Experience Zone to speak with solution experts and demo innovative applications across the connected supply chain software platform, designed to help clients continue their digital supply chain transformation journeys.

For more information, visit https://europeconnect.e2open.com.

About e2open
E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 657 M - -
Net income 2023 -416 M - -
Net Debt 2023 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 759 M 1 759 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
EV / Sales 2024 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 682
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 7,71 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Anthony Farlekas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marje Armstrong Chief Financial Officer
Chinh E. Chu Chairman
Peter R. Hantman COO & Executive VP-Global Business Units
Lynn Holmgren Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.-0.85%1 759
ORACLE CORPORATION13.68%250 866
SAP SE20.41%147 170
SERVICENOW, INC.19.69%94 338
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.20.20%39 797
HUBSPOT, INC.48.29%21 177
