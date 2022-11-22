Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
5.590 USD   +3.33%
04:19pE2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
11/15Surge Transportation Extends Real-time Rate and Capacity Options for Shippers in e2open's Network
BU
11/10E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference

11/22/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NY. The conference brings together experts in the tech, media, and telecom sectors.

Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open, is scheduled to present on December 6, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:19pE2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
11/15Surge Transportation Extends Real-time Rate and Capacity Options for Shippers in e2open..
BU
11/10E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
10/25E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/21E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/21Goldman Starts E2open Parent Holdings at Neutral With $5.50 Price Target
MT
10/20Uber Freight Expands Partnership with e2open to Provide Real-time Transportation Rate a..
BU
10/20Uber Freight Expands Partnership with E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. to Provide Real-time..
CI
10/13UBS Trims E2open Parent Holdings Price Target to $7 From $8, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/11Transcript : E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 11, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 669 M - -
Net income 2023 -450 M - -
Net Debt 2023 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 635 M 1 635 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
EV / Sales 2024 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 682
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,41 $
Average target price 7,92 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Anthony Farlekas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marje Armstrong Chief Financial Officer
Chinh E. Chu Chairman
Peter R. Hantman COO & Executive VP-Global Business Units
Lynn Holmgren Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.-51.95%1 635
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.58%215 208
SAP SE-14.94%121 470
SERVICENOW INC.-40.32%78 101
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.75%32 170
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.10%18 236