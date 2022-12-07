Advanced search
    ETWO   US29788T1034

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

(ETWO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
5.400 USD   -0.37%
04:19pE2open to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results
BU
12/06Transcript : E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. Presents at UBS 50th Annual Global TMT Conference, Dec-06-2022 12:30 PM
CI
11/22E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference
BU
E2open to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

12/07/2022 | 04:19pm EST
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, January 9, 2023. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 256486. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.e2open.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through January 23, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 47266. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 669 M - -
Net income 2023 -450 M - -
Net Debt 2023 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 638 M 1 638 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
EV / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 682
Free-Float 91,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Average target price 7,92 $
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Anthony Farlekas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marje Armstrong Chief Financial Officer
Chinh E. Chu Chairman
Peter R. Hantman COO & Executive VP-Global Business Units
Lynn Holmgren Chief Administration Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.-51.87%1 638
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.92%212 754
SAP SE-17.34%121 194
SERVICENOW INC.-39.57%78 458
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-11.06%32 441
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.69%18 093