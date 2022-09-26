New IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments Recognize e2open as a Leader in Five of Five Supply Chain Planning Categories

Connected supply chain platform offers companies full breadth and depth of planning applications in a single solution

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49578717, September 2022) for overall planning and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47620822, September 2022) specific to the supply planning function. E2open is now recognized as a Leader in all five IDC MarketScape reports for supply chain planning as e2open was announced as a Leader in Demand Planning1, Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP)2, and Inventory Optimization3 earlier this month.

According to the IDC MarketScape, the role of supply chain planning is critical to the overall performance of the supply chain. It is a holistic business process that connects all the various planning functions across the supply chain, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory optimization, and sales and operations planning (S&OP). “IDC has long evangelized the notion of a singular, integrated supply chain planning facility, which we view as central to an intelligent digital supply chain evolution,” said Simon Ellis, program vice president, IDC. “But it is also now much more than that, with necessary connections to product design, manufacturing, and supply chain execution.”

The IDC MarketScape’s research noted the following competitive strengths of e2open:

Full breadth and depth of supply chain planning applications on a single platform that grows with you as needs mature; proven ability to operate in the largest scale deployments, including hyperscale.

Supply chain planning powered by a multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network able to provide multi-enterprise planning that extends to include upstream and downstream ecosystem partners. This network-centric approach enables end-to-end planning across the full value chain so that plans across all horizons are feasible and optimal and reflect current realities.

Robust, field-proven AI/ML algorithms with more than a decade of experience in global production deployments and proven to be effective at all stages of the pandemic, including panic buying.

Full range of advanced database and visualization technologies, including canonical IDM, graph database and associative models – all three are required for advance multi-enterprise planning.

“The common practice of outsourcing supply, distribution, and logistics means that most of the factors that go into a resilient supply chain plan now reside outside of internal operations,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president, products and strategy at e2open. “Decades ago, when supply chains were simpler, planning within the four walls was ‘good enough.’ Those days are long gone. E2open’s modern connected approach to holistic planning leads the way, extending beyond the enterprise to include the myriad of upstream, downstream, and logistics ecosystem partners that make up the end-to-end supply chain. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation consider all aspects to make, move, and sell goods, and assess the effects of changing channel demand, transportation availability and lead times, supplier capacity and materials, labor constraints, sanctions and duties, and global weather events or other disruptions. The result is a better plan that reflects current realities and what is actually possible across the extended supply chain – instead of simply what you hope will happen.”

“As part of our holistic platform, e2open’s supply chain planning capabilities follow this connected approach,” continues Joshi. “In times of uncertain demand and constrained supply, the ability to collaborate across tiers of retailers, distributors, suppliers, contract manufacturers, co-packers, fabs, and even logistics ecosystem partners to understand the current demand, material availability, and capacity has never been more important. Our advanced algorithms automatically sense demand and adjust production and transportation plans to build the best mix of finished goods based on limited resource availability at the time, in order to maximize service, growth, and profitability.”

E2open was noted in both IDC MarketScape reports for its networked single supply chain network platform to support digital transformation, driven by a single digital twin, and a seamless Harmony® user experience.

“Earlier this month, we were honored to be named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Demand Planning, S&OP, and Inventory Optimization. We’re proud to be recognized as a Leader in Holistic Supply Chain Planning and Supply Planning as well, making us a Leader in five out of five IDC MarketScapes for supply chain planning,” said John Lash, vice president, product marketing at e2open. “It’s an exciting time for advanced planning, and companies can be confident choosing e2open’s single, connected platform to meet current needs at any stage of the planning journey, and to grow with you through digital transformation.”

Click on the report titles to download complimentary copies: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49578717, September 2022) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47620822, September 2022).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 12 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

