E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has released a new Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) Appointment Scheduling API enabling e2open clients to expedite dock scheduling, reduce manual work, decrease lead times, and centralize scheduling data for their shipments. The Appointment Scheduling API is available in the e2open Transportation Management (TMS) solution as part of the company’s 24.2 quarterly technology update.

Appointment scheduling is a significant friction point for carriers, brokers, and shippers. The complex and nuanced cross-functional processes for securing and managing appointments remains largely manual across the freight industry, leading to inefficiencies, delays, and higher costs for all parties.

In December 2022, a consortium of logistics and freight technology providers formed the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) and initiated the development of the dock scheduling API to address the persistent challenges in supply chain logistics. By creating standardized scheduling interfaces, the SSC aims to streamline communication and coordination between shippers, carriers, and intermediaries. The goal is to enhance efficiency, reduce delays, and improve supply chain performance. E2open is a voting member of the SSC.

The new API enables carriers to perform all appointment scheduling functions for shipper locations managed through the warehouse dock scheduling functionality within e2open’s TMS, from polling for open slots to requesting appointments and receiving real-time confirmation and updates on those appointments. Shippers also gain real-time insights into dock activity and can easily manage appointments. This eliminates the need for manual work to schedule appointments, thereby minimizing inefficiencies, latencies, and human error.

“The logistics industry is modernizing at an incredible rate, with continually improving conditions for seamless digital communication between parties and systems. Our goal as a voting member of the Scheduling Standards Consortium and on behalf of the hundreds of shippers and thousands of carriers that operate within our network, was to develop a standard that would allow scheduling systems across the freight industry to be able to consistently and efficiently communicate with each other,” said Tara Buchler, VP, product management at e2open. “By establishing a standard set of communication protocols, we enable shippers, carriers, and intermediaries to seamlessly collaborate together, enabling efficient data sharing, connected decision-making, and greater efficiencies across the supply chain.”

With the new API, all participants in e2open’s logistics ecosystem can realize operational and financial impact, including:

Cost savings – optimized scheduling reduces dwell time and delays, improves asset utilization, resource allocation, and accuracy, all of which lead to cost savings.

Better decision-making to optimize processes – real-time visibility into dock availability, truck arrivals, and schedule changes, along with data on scheduling patterns, wait times, and performance metrics help companies make informed decisions based on accurate data that can save time and costs.

Enhanced compliance – APIs enable better compliance with appointment times for carriers and drivers and enhance accountability across the supply chain.

Simplified integration – standardized API connections eliminate the need for multiple logins and error-prone manual data entry.

E2open has also partnered with Qued, an integration solution provider that can help carrier companies of all sizes integrate and automate their appointment scheduling activities within the e2open TMS and other systems.

