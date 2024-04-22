Conference brings together clients, partners, and industry leaders to focus on supply chain innovation and collaboration

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today commences its client conference, Connect Europe 2024, in Amsterdam. The exclusive event brings industry leaders in logistics, global trade, and commerce together to share peer success stories, explore opportunities to meet industry challenges head-on with technology innovation, and preview e2open's latest innovations.

“E2open’s customers and partners – many of the world’s largest and well-known brands – operate in one of the global economy's most important and dynamic spaces, which calls for orchestrating their supply chains and channels amidst enormous change, risk, and complexity,” says Andrew Appel, chief executive officer of e2open. “Connect Europe is the ideal forum to discuss how technology can help effectively orchestrate complex processes and workflows to overcome disruptions and build supply chain agility and resiliency. Our team looks forward to being together with our valued e2open community to listen, exchange insights, and share expert guidance on solving challenges while building the supply chains of the future.”

Claire Williams OBE, former deputy team principal for the Williams Formula 1 racing team, is the conference’s featured keynote speaker. Williams will share her experience leading the team to success and her commitment to advocacy within the sport. She will also discuss the business of high-tech supply chains and her current role as a global brand ambassador for WAE Technologies, which focuses on decarbonizing heavy transport by developing advanced, sustainable, green technologies.

The Connect Europe agenda includes plenary sessions featuring supply chain leaders from e2open clients JLR, MSC, and ASSA ABLOY, along with breakout sessions presented by leaders from Bosch, Michelin, Goodyear, RS Group, Zoppas Industries, Etihad Cargo, DHL, Sensience and Neele-Vat & Raben-Group, who will showcase their stories of achieving digital transformation and supply chain connectivity to reshape the way they make, move, and deliver goods. Connect delegates can also listen to three expert panel discussions by KPMG, Accenture, and MIT on driving supply chain resilience and cost savings through supply chain network design and technology innovation, including AI.

Connect Europe is sponsored by e2open partners Accenture, KPMG, Shippeo, Surge Transportation, and Transnova.

For more information, visit connecteurope.e2open.com

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 15 billion transactions annually.

