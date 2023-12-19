Official E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Report recognizes e2open as Leader for third consecutive time, highlighting supply chain software platform provider’s broad, data-based network across all four ecosystems of demand, supply, logistics, and global trade

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been positioned as a Leader for the third consecutive time in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment. The evaluation differentiates e2open for its comprehensive network, accessible integration strategy, data-based architecture, and scalability.

View a complimentary excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2023 Vendor Assessment, by Simon Ellis, IDC#US49948423, December 2023, at e2open.com.

The IDC MarketScape research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor’s success in the multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network (MESCCN) space and helps assess current and anticipated performance in the marketplace. The research considered both current capabilities and future strategies. E2open was named a Leader in terms of both current capabilities and future strategies. The IDC MarketScape assessment is designed as a starting point to provide manufacturers, retailers, or wholesalers with a shortlist of qualified vendors.

IDC Manufacturing Insights defines a multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network as any platform that facilitates the exchange of information and enables transactions among disparate parties about the supply chain or supply chain processes. The report states that “the ability to integrate to, or be integrated with, supply chain applications spanning both planning and execution/fulfillment is the way of the future for these networks.” These networks are instrumental to connect and create shared value between internal and external parties across multiple tiers and ecosystems to collaboratively resolve issues, address disruptions, mitigate risk, and identify new growth opportunities.

A leader in multi-enterprise supply chain networks

The following factors contributed to e2open’s leadership position in the assessment:

E2open has the largest network comprising all four supply chain ecosystems – demand, supply, logistics, and global trade – connecting over 480,000 enterprises worldwide, providing a cost-effective approach to collaborating with trading partners, and delivering fast time-to-value.

E2open offers a “come as you are” integration strategy, enabling clients to digitize all partner connections.

partner connections. E2open’s full set of data-driven applications provides the breadth and depth necessary to meet current client needs while digitally transforming operations to achieve future scale.

“Today’s supply chain risks and opportunities extend far beyond the enterprise, making it essential to collaborate effectively with all trading partners - suppliers, distributors, and transportation partners. Most disruptions and opportunities happen outside the four walls of a company, so the ability to collaborate with the extended network of partners is critical for the company’s success,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product and strategy. “From these multiple tiers of potential supply disruptions, to forced labor regulations, Scope 3 emissions requirements and more, it’s glaringly evident that visibility only to the first tier of partners is no longer enough; supply chains must go deeper into sub-tiers to see, understand, and respond to events effectively across their entire ecosystem.

“The IDC MarketScape’s recognition of e2open as a Leader in multi-enterprise for the third time validates our strategy of providing the largest, most comprehensive network, and one with AI-enabled applications at its core, to support all major supply chain management functionality. We’re grateful to our clients, many of the world’s top brands, who work collaboratively every day across these ecosystems to build more sustainable and resilient supply chains,” said Joshi.

Simon Ellis, group vice president, IDC, said: “As the report notes, the ability to integrate to or be integrated with, supply chain applications spanning both planning and execution/fulfillment is the way of the future for these networks. E2open is again a Leader in this year’s MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network Assessment, recognized for its commitment and focus in solving the most complex supply chain challenges for its clients. With an extensive network in terms of connected partners, tiers, and ecosystems, e2open connects all four ecosystems required for true end-to-end supply chain management across all tiers.”

Shared value for clients

E2open clients generate shared value from e2open’s multi-enterprise network by connecting, collaborating, and executing business processes across multiple enterprises. This helps them address priorities and realize benefits including:

Mitigating potential bottlenecks with control tower visibility

Driving financial outcomes by reducing manual intervention while increasing productivity and efficiency

Improving sustainability and resiliency by taking the right actions to meet customer needs while minimizing environmental impact and protecting their brand.

The IDC MarketScape states that “as ecosystems become a more important part of and a contributor to shared knowledge and integrated operations, the multi-enterprise networks that form part of the underpinnings of those ecosystems also grow in importance.” E2open was named a Leader in each of the last three reports, including 2021 and 2018. View a complimentary excerpt copy of the 2023 Vendor Assessment at e2open.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 15 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

