E2open Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results GAAP subscription revenue of $131.4 million within Q1 FY25 guidance range Strong cash flow generation in Q1 FY25 AUSTIN, Texas - July 10, 2024 - E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) ("e2open" or the "Company"), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2024. "During the fiscal first quarter, e2open continued to make progress on our multi-quarter plan to return to strong, sustainable organic growth," said Andrew Appel, e2open chief executive officer. "We have successfully put in place a disciplined operational cadence and a client-centric mindset designed to restore retention to our normal historical levels. Due to our proactive approach, we are on track for material improvements in retention metrics through the end of FY25. We are prioritizing and investing in e2open's most important asset - our client relationships - and in Q1, this enabled us to improve client satisfaction and secure long-term contract extensions to support future growth. We closed important new subscription business in Q1, and although we experienced some temporary deal closure delays, we have already closed a number of those delayed deals in June. We remain confident in our strong market position and are moving forward aggressively with our client-focused growth re-acceleration plan." "In Q1 FY25, e2open delivered subscription revenue at the mid-point of our guidance," said Marje Armstrong, chief financial officer of e2open. "Adjusted EBITDA margins remained strong and our Q1 cash generation was very robust. Our sound underlying business fundamentals provide important support for the changes we are making to improve client retention, sales execution, and implementation excellence. Gaining traction with these changes, we remain well positioned to build booking and revenue momentum as we move through the fiscal year." Armstrong also noted continued engagement in the strategic review that e2open announced in March, anticipating its completion in the near future. "We look forward to being able to share the outcome of the review with our customers, employees, and shareholders as soon as appropriate." Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Revenue GAAP subscription revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $131.4 million, a decrease of 2.6% from the year-ago comparable period and 86.9% of total revenue. Total GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $151.2 million, a decrease of 5.6% from the year-ago comparable period.

from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.6% consistent with the comparable year-ago period. GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of $0.13. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.04. Recent Business Highlights Selected by one of the world's largest retailers in a new logo win for e2open, to provide a global trade program with customs filing and trade automation solutions in multiple countries to support their business priorities.

Expanded business with several major clients including a large, multi-year renewal with a global technology manufacturer, and a top multinational manufacturer in the automotive industry that selected e2open's

Supplier Network Discovery solution to address regulatory compliance and supply assurance risk.

multi-year renewal with a global technology manufacturer, and a top multinational manufacturer in the automotive industry that selected e2open's Supplier Network Discovery solution to address regulatory compliance and supply assurance risk. Launched Supply Network Discovery , a new solution that helps clients meet regulatory compliance requirements and strengthen their supply assurance with capabilities to discover, map, trace, and assess multiple tiers of suppliers. The e2open Supply Network Discovery application and its supply collaboration platform help brand owners and their supply partners share the strategic information necessary to get components, raw materials, and products where they are needed most and avoid risk of disruptions.

a new solution that helps clients meet regulatory compliance requirements and strengthen their supply assurance with capabilities to discover, map, trace, and assess multiple tiers of suppliers. The e2open Supply Network Discovery application and its supply collaboration platform help brand owners and their supply partners share the strategic information necessary to get components, raw materials, and products where they are needed most and avoid risk of disruptions. Released quarterly product update 24.2, including the launch of Supply Network Discovery plus enhancements across the platform including: updates to customs filing capabilities supporting modernization initiatives for the US 21st Century Customs Framework (21CCF), the United Kingdom Customs Declaration

System, Germany ATLAS, Netherlands AES, Italy NCTS and the EU's ICS2 Import Control System; sustainability calculation tools to support tariff due diligence and decision-making considerations to reduce carbon footprint; upgraded capabilities for shippers to view and take action on electronic bills of lading via e2open's ocean booking platform.

System, Germany ATLAS, Netherlands AES, Italy NCTS and the EU's ICS2 Import Control System; sustainability calculation tools to support tariff due diligence and decision-making considerations to reduce carbon footprint; upgraded capabilities for shippers to view and take action on electronic bills of lading via e2open's ocean booking platform. Recognized customers and partners at annual award program during international customer conference for supply chain innovations and transformations that accelerate their business outcomes, including: JLR for Connected Supply Chain; Sanofi for Supply Chain Innovator; RS Group for Supply Chain Visibility; Goikid Consulting for Connected Supply Chain Partner; and Shippeo for Supply Chain Alliance Partner.

Achieved interoperability certification on Catena-X , an open data ecosystem for the automotive industry to support multi-tier supplier collaboration. E2open is the first supply chain software provider to be certified outside of founding Catena-X members. Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025 As of July 10, 2024, e2open is reiterating full year 2025 guidance previously provided on April 29, 2024, and providing second quarter 2025 guidance as follows: Fiscal 2025 and Second Quarter GAAP Subscription Revenue GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $532 million to $542 million, reflecting flat growth year over year at the mid-point.

mid-point. GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 is expected to be in the range of $129 million to $132 million, reflecting a negative 3.1% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2025 Total GAAP Revenue Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $630 million to $645 million, reflecting a 0.5% organic growth rate at the mid-point. Fiscal 2025 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%. Fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 is expected to be in the range of $215 million to $225 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 34% to 35%. Quarterly Conference Call E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results, in addition to discussing the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year 2025. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 721473. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the "Investor Relations" section of e2open's website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through July 24, 2024, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 50762. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.e2open.com. About e2open E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world's largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 16 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com. E2open and "Moving as one." are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non- GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non- GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included. Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward- looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Revenue Subscriptions $ 131,404 $ 134,903 Professional services and other 19,759 25,217 Total revenue 151,163 160,120 Cost of Revenue Subscriptions 37,099 36,544 Professional services and other 16,752 19,528 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,652 24,630 Total cost of revenue 78,503 80,702 Gross Profit 72,660 79,418 Operating Expenses Research and development 24,797 25,866 Sales and marketing 20,996 19,558 General and administrative 23,343 22,125 Acquisition-related expenses 283 389 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,086 20,128 Goodwill impairment - 410,041 Intangible asset impairment - 4,000 Total operating expenses 89,505 502,107 Loss from operations (16,845) (422,689) Other income (expense) Interest and other expense, net (25,373) (25,726) Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability (3,974) (2,460) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 3,761 14,680 (Loss) gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,280) 9,000 Total other expense (27,866) (4,506) Loss before income tax benefit (44,711) (427,195) Income tax benefit 1,923 66,311 Net loss (42,788) (360,884) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,926) (35,489) Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ (38,862) $ (325,395) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 306,732 302,502 Diluted 306,732 302,502 Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share: Basic $ (0.13) $ (1.08) Diluted $ (0.13) $ (1.08)

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31, 2024 February 29, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,203 $ 134,478 Restricted cash 15,737 14,560 Accounts receivable, net 111,359 161,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,072 28,843 Total current assets 320,371 339,437 Goodwill 1,845,209 1,843,477 Intangible assets, net 796,551 841,031 Property and equipment, net 65,638 67,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,629 21,299 Other noncurrent assets 29,669 29,234 Total assets $ 3,077,067 $ 3,141,655 Liabilities, Redeemable Share-Based Awards and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 85,112 $ 90,594 Channel client deposits payable 15,737 14,560 Deferred revenue 187,197 213,138 Current portion of notes payable 11,277 11,272 Current portion of operating lease obligations 6,996 7,378 Current portion of financing lease obligations 1,473 1,448 Income taxes payable 5,748 584 Total current liabilities 313,540 338,974 Long-term deferred revenue 1,615 2,077 Operating lease obligations 15,799 17,372 Financing lease obligations 3,248 3,626 Notes payable 1,036,007 1,037,623 Tax receivable agreement liability 72,394 67,927 Warrant liability 10,952 14,713 Contingent consideration 20,308 18,028 Deferred taxes 49,767 55,586 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,052 602 Total liabilities 1,524,682 1,556,528 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable share-based awards 930 - Stockholders' Equity Class A common stock 31 31 Class V common stock - - Series B-1 common stock - - Series B-2 common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 3,415,627 3,407,694 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,341) (46,835) Accumulated deficit (1,912,565) (1,873,703) Treasury stock, at cost (2,473) (2,473) Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity 1,456,279 1,484,714 Noncontrolling interest 95,176 100,413 Total stockholders' equity 1,551,455 1,585,127 Total liabilities, redeemable share-based awards and stockholders' equity $ 3,077,067 $ 3,141,655

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, IN CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (42,788) $ (360,884) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,605 53,319 Amortization of deferred commissions 2,109 1,344 Provision for credit losses 151 69 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,320 1,320 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,722 1,946 Share-based compensation 11,787 4,445 Deferred income taxes (5,972) (67,833) Right-of-use assets impairment charge - 362 Goodwill impairment charge - 410,041 Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge - 4,000 Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability 3,974 2,460 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (3,761) (14,680) Loss (gain) from change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,280 (9,000) Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 79 (154) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50,047 48,176 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,905) (1,304) Other noncurrent assets (2,544) (1,772) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,702) (12,228) Channel client deposits payable 1,177 2,539 Deferred revenue (26,403) (23,401) Changes in other liabilities 3,740 (2,306) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,916 36,459 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (6,084) (6,552) Net cash used in investing activities (6,084) (6,552) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of indebtedness (2,808) (2,741) Repayments of financing lease obligations (353) (223) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 155 - Net cash used in financing activities (3,006) (2,964) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 76 2,105 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,902 29,048 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 149,038 104,342 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 175,940 $ 133,390

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION TABLE I Q1 Q1 $ Var % Var (in millions) FY2025 FY2024 PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION Total GAAP Revenue 151.2 160.1 (9.0) (5.6%) Constant currency FX impact (1) 0.1 - 0.1 n/m Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $151.2 $160.1 ($8.9) (5.6%) GAAP Subscription Revenue 131.4 134.9 (3.5) (2.6%) Constant currency FX impact (1) - - - n/m Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $131.4 $134.9 ($3.5) (2.6%) GAAP Professional Services and other revenue 19.8 25.2 (5.5) (21.6%) Constant currency FX impact (1) - - - n/m Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $19.8 $25.2 ($5.5) (21.6%) PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION GAAP Gross profit 72.7 79.4 (6.8) (8.5%) Depreciation and amortization 28.5 28.6 (0.1) (0.5%) Share-based compensation (3) 1.2 0.6 0.6 92.1% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4) 0.2 1.7 (1.5) (88.5%) Non-GAAP gross profit $102.6 $110.4 ($7.9) (7.1%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 67.8% 69.0% Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.1) - (0.1) n/m Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (2) $102.4 $110.4 ($8.0) (7.2%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (2) 67.7% 69.0% PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Net loss (42.8) (360.9) 318.1 n/m Interest expense, net 24.7 24.3 0.4 1.8% Income tax benefit (1.9) (66.3) 64.4 (97.1%) Depreciation and amortization 53.6 53.3 0.3 0.5% EBITDA $33.6 ($349.6) $383.2 n/m Share-based compensation (3) 11.8 4.5 7.3 164.3% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4) 2.6 5.3 (2.8) (52.0%) Acquisition-related adjustments (5) 0.3 0.4 (0.1) (28.2%) Change in tax receivable agreement liability (6) 4.0 2.5 1.5 61.4% Change in fair value of warrant liability (7) (3.8) (14.7) 10.9 (74.4%) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (8) 2.3 (9.0) 11.3 n/m Goodwill impairment (9) - 410.0 (410.0) n/m Intangible asset impairment charge (10) - 4.0 (4.0) n/m Right-of-use assets impairment charge (11) - 0.4 (0.4) n/m Adjusted EBITDA $50.7 $53.8 ($3.0) (5.7%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 33.6% 33.6%

Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.3) - (0.3) n/m Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (2) $50.4 $53.8 ($3.3) (6.2%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (2) 33.4% 33.6% Constant Currency refers to pro-forma amounts excluding the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period). Constant Currency refers to pro forma amounts excluding translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. Reflects non-cash,long-termshare-based compensation expense. Primarily includes other non-recurring expenses such as non-acquisition related severance, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, systems integrations, legal entity rationalization, expenses related to retention of key employees from acquisitions and non-recurring consulting and advisory fees. Primarily includes advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses and severance incurred in connection with mergers and acquisitions activities, including related valuation, negotiation and integration costs and capital-raising activities, related to the Business Combination, acquisitions of BluJay and Logistyx and the strategic review. Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date for the Tax Receivable Agreement along with the associated interest. Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the warrant liability related to our warrants. Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the contingent consideration liability related to the restricted Series B-1 and B-2 common stock and Sponsor Side Letter and Series 1 and 2 RCUs. The Series B-1 common stock, Sponsor Side Letter and Series 1 RCUs were automatically converted into our Class A Common Stock on a one-to-one basis as of June 8, 2021. Represents the goodwill impairment taken in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Represents the indefinite-lived trademark/trade name impairment taken in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Represents the impairment on our operating lease ROU assets and leasehold improvements due to vacating certain facilities.