Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2024

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by management as of May 23, 2024, and provides a summary of the activities, results of operations, and financial condition of E3 Lithium Ltd. ("E3 Lithium" or the "Company") as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and the MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Additional information about E3 Lithium is available on E3 Lithium's website www.e3lithium.ca and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca., including the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form. BUSINESS OVERVIEW E3 Lithium is a lithium resource company with a current focus on commercial development of lithium extraction from brines contained in its mineral properties in Alberta. E3 Lithium's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ETL. E3 LITHIUM'S STRATEGIC VISION E3 Lithium's vision is to be a global leader in responsibly sourced lithium, fueling the global transition towards a brighter energy future. The Company is focused on creating long-term, sustainable value for the future by creating a world-class,large-scale,long-life lithium production company. E3 Lithium will be focusing on safe operations, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and taking advantage of the enormous potential across the Company's globally significant asset base. MARKET OUTLOOK Benchmark Minerals Intelligence estimates that in 2024, demand for lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") will reach 1.2 million tonnes ("Mt"), having experienced a 31% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") over the last 5 years. In the medium-to-long term, strong global EV growth will continue to support lithium demand over the next 20 years. Demand is set to grow at 15% CAGR to 2040 and will reach 2Mt by 2027. Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS 2024 Corporate Guidance and Plans to Advance Clearwater Project On February 21, E3 Lithium outlined its Corporate Guidelines with its primary focus on advancing all aspects of its Clearwater Project. In 2023, E3 Lithium committed to operating a field pilot plant to test DLE technologies at a continuous scale, demonstrating various extraction methods' technical capability. Operating its proprietary DLE technology alongside third-party options yielded successful results. After evaluating all options, the Company selected a third-party DLE that produced the best technical and economic results for its commercial design. Securing a technology that is at an advanced stage of commercial readiness puts E3 Lithium on a clear and demonstrated pathway to commercial operations. E3 Lithium plans to advance towards commercialization with the details outlined in the upcoming release of the Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") outlined under NI 43-101 reporting standards. The engineering design in the PFS will outline the best combination of flowsheets producing technical viability and positive economics. The successful development in the Clearwater area supports the value of the remaining land in the Exshaw (northern Bashaw) and Rocky areas. E3 Lithium believes it has enough brine to produce approximately 150,000 1

tonnes per annum (tpa) through five to six commercial facilities across its permit areas, with operations projected to continue for decades. As the Company advances towards commercialization, it has identified several key targets, along with the associated activities and anticipated timeline that it aims to deliver over the coming few years to enable full scale production of lithium products: 2024 2025 2026 • Publish Prefeasibility Study (PFS) • Publish FS Results • Begin construction of first results • Begin detailed engineering commercial facility • Begin Feasibility Study (FS) • Secure project financing • Continue drilling program and • Begin Environmental Surveys • Procure equipment and materials connect wells to commercial • Begin Consultation and Permitting • Commence commercial drilling facility via pipeline • Begin Contract Negotiations with program, pending regulatory • Subsequent commercial facilities Customers approvals E3 Lithium Selects Third-Party DLE for First Commercial Lithium On February 20, E3 Lithium provided an update on the selection process for Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology and the design of the downstream refining flowsheet for its first commercial facility. In 2023, E3 Lithium committed to operating a field pilot plant to test DLE technologies at continuous scale to demonstrate the technical capability of various technologies to extract lithium efficiently from E3 Lithium's brines. At the pilot, the Company operated its proprietary DLE technology and a third-party technology which produced successful results. In parallel, to ensure the Company had evaluated the available options to select the combination of processes that produce the best technical and economic results for its commercial design, E3 Lithium evaluated an additional three third-party DLE systems. The results of all the DLE technologies were similar to the results outlined from the pilot testing in terms of the recovery and lithium concentrate quality. The most significant information received from all testing of DLE technologies that E3 Lithium completed was that each achieved technical success, which has significantly de-risked the commercial viability of the Company's Leduc brines and Clearwater Project. The results also provided sufficient data to allow the Company to analyze each of the leading DLE options in combination with the downstream refining process, to select the optimal design for inclusion into E3 Lithium's Prefeasibility Study (PFS). The Company's primary goal is to make a decision that will enable immediate progression into the Feasibility Study and onto commercial construction and operations. Lithium Concentrations as High as 87 MG/L in the Nisku Aquifer On January 25, E3 Lithium sampled brine in the Nisku from six well locations in its Clearwater Project Area that outlined lithium concentrations as high as 87 mg/L. These results are from the first Nisku samples in the Clearwater Project area, and are higher than the historic Nisku samples, which outlined lithium grades up to 75 mg/L. The previously reported lithium concentrations ranging from 37 mg/L to 75 mg/L were from different well locations and were collected from oil and gas wells between 2017 and 2020. The Nisku brine samples were analyzed by a third- party certified laboratory, following independently verified sample acquisition procedures that maintained a strict chain of custody, in accordance with The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) guidelines. Former Alberta Energy Minister, the Honourable Sonya Savage, Joins E3 Lithium's Board of Directors During her time as Minister of Energy, the Hon. Sonya Savage oversaw the development of Alberta's energy and mineral resources, and implemented policies, legislation, and regulations to enable critical mineral development, including brine-hosted minerals, in the province. Ms. Savage led the development of Bill 82, the Mineral Resource 2

Development Act, which received royal assent in 2021, giving regulatory oversight of Alberta's mineral resources to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), and positioning Alberta as a preferred producer and supplier of metallic and mineral resources. Ms. Savage also helped develop the governance structure and mandate for the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation in her role as Minister of Energy. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS Operating Expenses Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Operating expenses - 116 (100%) Operating expenses consist primarily of lease rentals, property taxes, repairs & maintenance, and other costs incurred to maintain and operate the Company's lithium evaluation wells. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred nil in operating expenses as compared to $0.1 million in the prior year comparative period as the Company recognized higher operating costs due to wireline work on its wells in preparation for its field pilot plant. Business Development and Marketing Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Business development and marketing 531 979 (46%) Business development expenditures are comprised of costs incurred for building strategic relationships and exploring potential partnership offtake opportunities. Marketing expenditure refers primarily to the costs of advertising, conferences, and external consulting fees incurred for brand building and strategic positioning. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, business development and marketing expenses were $0.5 million as compared to $1.0 million in the same period of prior year. General and Administrative Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change General and administrative 1,258 850 48% General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.4 million from the comparable period in the prior year. General and administrative costs increased relative to the prior year as the result of strategic hiring and incremental corporate costs as the Company executes on its strategy to commercialization. 3

Share-Based Compensation Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Share-based compensation 880 590 49% Share-based compensation refers to compensation expenses resulting from the issuance and vesting of equity- based rewards. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, share-based compensation was $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million in the comparable prior year period due to 2.0 million options issued during the first quarter along with the issuance of 0.4 million RSUs. Stock Options Weighted Average Stock Options Exercise Price ($) Balance, January 1, 2023 5,025,767 1.98 Granted 2,045,000 2.51 Exercised (1,522,500) 0.89 Forfeited/expired (732,017) 2.28 Balance, December 31, 2023 4,816,250 2.50 Granted 2,038,000 1.60 Exercised (200,000) 1.38 Forfeited/expired (405,000) 3.45 Balance, March 31, 2024 6,249,250 2.18 RSUs Weighted Average Restricted Share Units Exercise Price ($) Balance, December 31, 2023 - - Granted 395,000 1.58 Balance, March 31, 2024 395,000 1.58 Financing Expenses Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Accretion 3 2 50% Interest on leases 12 12 - 15 14 7% Financing expenses relate to interest expense from the Company's head office and laboratory leases and accretion on its decommissioning obligations from its three-well exploratory program and field pilot plant. 4

Depreciation Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Depreciation 55 39 41% For the three months ended March 31, 2024, depreciation was higher than the comparable period in 2023 primarily due to greater number of computer equipment additions in the first quarter of 2024. The Company uses the declining balance method on the majority of its corporate assets resulting in higher depreciation relative to prior year. Other Income Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change Interest income 370 95 >100% Interest income results from the Company's short-term savings deposits. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $0.4 million which represents significant increases over the prior period as a result of a higher average cash balance and rising interest rates. Net Loss The Company incurred a net loss of $2.4 million and $0.03 per common share during the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million and $0.04 per common share in the prior year's period. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES The Company has three main sources of capital expenditures: Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets - the acquisition of mineral permits and licenses and pilot plant additions

Property and equipment ("P&E") - corporate assets such as computer equipment and software

Intangible assets - costs incurred to further the Company's proprietary DLE technology Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 % Change E&E expenditures 2,713 984 >100% P&E expenditures 33 6 >100% Intangible asset expenditures 6 771 (99%) Total capital expenditures 2,752 1,761 56% E&E expenditures were $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million in the comparative prior year period. E&E expenditures in the current period primarily relate to costs to further progress its Pre-Feasibility Study. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company selected a third-party DLE to move forward with its first project for commercial operations. Resources have currently been reallocated towards the pre- feasibility study and resulted in fewer costs being included in intangible expenditures. 5

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, P&E expenditures increased by $0.03 million from the comparable prior period. The Company experienced an increase in headcount and office costs in the current year resulting in higher P&E expenditures. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, intangible asset expenditures were $6 thousand, compared to $0.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Impairment Analysis There were no indicators of impairment in the period and the Company does not consider its exploration and evaluation or intangible assets to be impaired. The Company's ability to realize the value of these assets is dependent on the successful completion of its pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, followed by the construction of commercial scale lithium production facilities. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS The Company does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements as at March 31, 2024. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES The Company reported a working capital of $28.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to cash working capital of $32.0 million at December 31, 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company: Used $1.4 million (2023 - $1.4 million) in operating activities primarily due to decreases in business development which were offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses to support the Company's expansion;

Used $4.4 million (2023 - $1.8 million) in investing activities primarily as a result of investment in its pre- feasibility study;

Received $4.0 million (2023 - $1.0 million) primarily as a result of the receipt of government grant funding. Government Grants Alberta Innovates ("AI") On April 6, 2022, the Company was awarded a $1.8 million grant to assist in the scale up and development of its field pilot plant. As at March 31, 2024, life-to-date claims under AI is $1.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $1.8 million) and the Company has received $1.8 million (December 31, 2023 - $1.4 million). The remaining amount was claimed upon the completion of the field pilot plant. Strategic Innovation Fund ("SIF") On November 28, 2022, the Company was awarded a $27 million grant from the Government of Canada's Innovation, Science and Economic Development's SIF to support several aspects of the Company's resource and technology development up until commercial production. Eligible costs under the agreement are reimbursed at 33.94% to a maximum of $27 million. Contingent on the Company's success and reaching commercial lithium production, the grant becomes repayable at 1.4 times the amount disbursed from the SIF grant. The repayment period begins the second-year post project completion at a rate of 1% of annual gross business revenues over a 20-year period. Currently, it is possible but not probable whether the Company will realize an outflow of benefits to settle the contingent obligation as the Company has not yet achieved commercial production. The Company has not recognized a provision at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - nil). 6

As at March 31, 2024, life-to-date claims under the SIF grant is $7.9 million (December 31, 2023 - $7.2 million) and the contingent obligation related to SIF is estimated to be $11.1 million (December 31, 2023 - $10.1 million). As at March 31, 2024, there is $1.8 million in accounts receivable related to SIF grants (December 31, 2023 - $1.9 million). Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Critical Minerals Research, Development, and Demonstration ("CMRDD") On March 7, 2023, the Company announced it was awarded $3.5 million in funding through NRCan's CMRDD program. The funds are non-dilutive and non-repayable. The funds will be used to support the construction and operation of the Company's field pilot plant. The Company shall submit and be reimbursed for eligible expenses on an ongoing basis throughout the term of the agreement. As at March 31, 2024, life-to-date claims under the NRCan CMRDD grant are $3.2 million. As at March 31, 2024, there is $0.4 million in accounts receivable related to NRCan grants (December 31, 2023 - $2.9 million). Share Capital The table below summarizes the change in share capital: Number of Shares March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Balance, beginning of period 75,069,397 63,229,773 Share issuance - 8,985,483 Exercise of stock options and warrants 200,000 2,854,141 Balance, end of period 75,269,397 75,069,397 2023 During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company issued 2.9 million common shares from the exercise of stock options and warrants with exercise prices between $0.40 to $2.67. Total proceeds received were $3.6 million year to date. On September 26, 2023, the Company closed a bought deal public offering (the "September Offering") for gross proceeds of $23.0 million, including full exercise of the overallotment option for proceeds of $3.0 million. Share issuance costs in relation to the September Offering were $2.1 million, comprised of $1.6 million in cash commissions and closing costs, and $0.5 million in broker warrants (note 11) issued to the underwriters. Under the September Offering, the Company issued 6.5 million common shares at a price of $3.55 per common share. On June 8, 2023, the Company closed a bought deal public offering (the "June Offering") for gross proceeds of $5.6 million. Share issuance costs in relation to the June Offering were $0.7 million, comprised of $0.5 million in cash commissions and closing costs and $0.2 million in broker warrants (note 11) issued to the underwriters. Under the June Offering, the Company issued 2.5 million common shares at a price of $2.25 per common share. As at May 23, 2024 there were 75,269,397 common shares in the capital of E3 Lithium issued and outstanding. 7

Warrants The following table summarizes the change in warrants: Warrant Weighted Average (units) Exercise Price ($) Balance, January 1, 2023 5,650,645 0.65 Broker warrants 465,669 3.16 Imperial warrants - - Exercised (1,331,641) 1.71 Forfeited/expired (1,032,257) 1.65 Balance, December 31, 2023 3,752,416 0.32 Balance, March 31, 2024 3,752,416 0.32 Stock Options See "Share-Based Compensation" above for summary of changes. Commitments The following is a summary of the Company's estimated commitments as at March 31, 2024: As at March 31, 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Thereafter Total Office leases (1) 190 248 248 248 81 - 1,015 Mineral license fees 1,804 1,804 1,804 1,804 6,960 16,236 30,412 Total 1,994 2,052 2,052 2,052 7,041 16,236 31,427 Represents undiscounted estimated operating cost payments for office and lab leases. In December 2022, amendments to the Metallic and Industrial Minerals Tenure regulation were approved by Cabinet and were made effective January 1, 2023. Under the new regulation, brine-hosted mineral rights are granted through new agreements: brine-hosted minerals license and brine-hosted minerals lease. Brine-hosted mineral licenses are available for a 5-year,non-renewable term. Holders of brine-hosted mineral licenses have exclusive rights to apply for brine-hosted mineral leases with 10-year primary terms and indefinite continuation. The Company will be required to pay an annual fee to remain in good standing. GOING CONCERN As at March 31, 2024, the Company has not generated revenues from operations and has an accumulated deficit of $45.2 million (December 31, 2023 - $42.8 million) including a net loss of $2.4 million (March 31, 2023 - $2.5 million) as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to finance its project and move towards commercial production of battery grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate ("LHM"). CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES The Company's critical accounting estimates are based on note 4 of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements. In preparation of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, estimates may be necessary to make a determination of the carrying value of certain assets or liabilities. Management believes such estimates have been based on careful judgments and have been properly reflected in the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements. Management regularly reviews assumptions used for estimates. Additionally, management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurances that the Company's assets are safeguarded and to facilitate the preparation of relevant and timely information. 8