E3 LITHIUM INVESTOR DAY 2023

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a Canada-based development company. The Company is focused on commercial development of lithium extraction from brines contained in its mineral properties in Alberta. Its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) on-exchange technology uses a sorbent designed to be selective towards lithium ions. Its technology reduces volumes of low-grade brine into a high-grade lithium concentrate, removing nearly all impurities. This produces a clean product for the development of high purity lithium compounds used in Li-ion batteries. The Company has measured and indicated lithium resources in Canada, with 16.0 million tons (Mt) measured and indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), hosted in the Leduc Aquifer. In addition, it has 0.9 Mt of inferred mineral resources in its Rocky Area.