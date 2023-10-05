E3 Lithium Investor Day

OCTOBER 4, 2023

Emergency Evacuation Procedures

E3 LITHIUM INVESTOR DAY 2023

2

Agenda

Topic

Speaker

Time

Opening Remarks

John Pantazopoulous

2:10 p.m.

Chairman of the Board

E3 Lithium: Past, Present & Future

Chris Doornbos

2:15 pm.

President, CEO & Director

Project Development Panel

Kevin Carroll Chief Development Officer

2:45 p.m.

Peter Ratzlaff VP, Resource Development

Caroline Mussbacher Director, Lithium Extraction

Josh Rubenstein Director, Process Engineering

Jody Calvert Manager, Engineering

Strategy and Sustainability Panel

Raymond Chow Chief Financial Officer

3:10 p.m.

Leigh Clarke VP, Corporate Development

Robin Boschman Director, External Relations

Brian Ceelen Director, Commercial Development

E3 LITHIUM INVESTOR DAY 2023

3

Agenda

Topic

Speaker

Time

Break

3:30 p.m.

Financial Update

Raymond Chow

3:50 p.m.

Chief Financial Officer

Closing Remarks

Chris Doornbos

4 p.m.

President, CEO & Director

Q&A

4:20 p.m.

Reception

E3 LITHIUM INVESTOR DAY 2023

4

Questions

Slido.com

Code: InvestorDay

E3 LITHIUM INVESTOR DAY 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

E3 Lithium Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2023 16:21:05 UTC.