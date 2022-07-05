E3 Lithium: Battery Metals Focused Lithium Company, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTC: EEMMF) - recently formed a strategic agreement on a lithium pilot project in Alberta. BTV chats with President & CEO, Chris Doornbos to learn more.
If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/etmc-e3-lithium-battery-metals-focused-lithium-company-btv-ceo-clips-60sec
E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTC: EEMMF)
https://www.e3lithium.ca/
About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips
Discover Companies to Invest in
www.b-tv.com
Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129940