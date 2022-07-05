Log in
    ETMC   CA29766W1023

E3 METALS

(ETMC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:16 2022-07-05 pm EDT
2.360 CAD    0.00%
01:05pE3 LITHIUM : Battery Metals Focused Lithium Company, CEO Clip Video
NE
07/04E3 Metals to Adopt New Name on Friday
MT
07/04E3 Metals Corp. Changes Name to E3 Lithium Ltd.
AQ
E3 Lithium: Battery Metals Focused Lithium Company, CEO Clip Video

07/05/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) - E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTC: EEMMF) - recently formed a strategic agreement on a lithium pilot project in Alberta. BTV chats with President & CEO, Chris Doornbos to learn more.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/etmc-e3-lithium-battery-metals-focused-lithium-company-btv-ceo-clips-60sec

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTC: EEMMF)

https://www.e3lithium.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129940


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,68 M -3,58 M -3,58 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 M 107 M 107 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,36 CAD
Average target price 8,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 271%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Doornbos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Chow Chief Financial Officer
John R. Pantazopoulos Chairman
Jonathan Nielsen Technology Director
Peeyush K. Varshney Independent Director