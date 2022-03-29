E3 Metals : 2021 Year End MD&A

Management Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021

President's Year in Review

At the end of 2020, E3 Metals Corp ("E3 Metals" or the "Company") released its first economic analysis considering the development of its inferred mineral resource and the application of its ion-exchange direct lithium extraction process. The positive results from this analysis were a catalyst for the Company to complete the first of two significant capital raises starting with $5.0 million at the end of the year.

At the beginning of 2021, E3 Metals and FMC Lithium USA Corp ("Livent") completed the separation of its Joint Development Agreement. E3 Metals retained full ownership and rights to its technology, and the Company commissioned its development facility with the goal of commercializing the technology. With the additional raise of $8.1 million, the Company has been able to establish itself as a global market leader in Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology and is committed to progressing the development of its 100% owned Clearwater Lithium Project.

The Clearwater Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") outlined a project producing 20,000 tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide ("LHM") over 20 years. The robust project economics showed a pre-tax value of USD $1.1 billion NPV8% and an IRR of 32%, using an average LHM sales price of approximately USD $14,000/tonne. Spot market pricing has seen LHM trading at over USD $75,000/tonne in 2022 and has provided a strong incentive for E3 Metals to accelerate the project without compromise to meet the growing demand, and supply the global market with carbon neutral, battery grade lithium.

E3 Metals is proud to highlight the following 2021 achievements:

• Progression of its DLE technology: The Company commissioned its Calgary-based lab facility in February 2021 and has been able to accelerate the development of its ion-exchange process. The facility delivered strong results from a scaled-up lab pilot prototype completed in October 2021 which delivered up to 97% lithium recoveries from genuine Leduc brines. The fully automated lab pilot prototype operates with two trains and has been processing up to 18 bbl/d of brine. This has been providing the team with significant amounts of data to assist in the design and engineering work of the upcoming field pilot plant.

• Progression of the Company's Resources: Leveraging on existing data provided on the backbone of the Alberta oil and gas industry, the Company has been able to build and complete its geological model to provide the optimal locations for its lithium test wells. This provides the basis to upgrade portions of the 7.0 million tonnes of Inferred Resource to Measured and Indicated, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

• Regulatory Clarity: In consultation with stakeholders including E3 Metals, the Alberta government passed Bill-82, which centralized all critical minerals regulatory functions with the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") who already oversees the oil & gas industry. This provides regulatory certainty and a well-established framework for E3 Metals to permit and license its future commercial developments.

• Securing Sources of Non-dilutive Financing: The Company continues to deliver shareholder value through the utilization of new and existing government grants. In April 2021, E3 Metals received a non-dilutive grant from Alberta Innovates of $1.8 million to provide financing for the lab-pilot prototype and the upcoming field pilot. The Company continues to pursue other sources of grant funding from provincial and federal organizations.

• Corporate Expansion: The Company upgraded to Tier 1 on the TSX Venture Exchange and up listed to the OTCQX during 2021. The resulting additional trading volume, interest and value enhancing opportunities have helped contribute to the 270% year-over-year return based on the appreciation of the closing share price on the last trading day in 2021 from 2020.

Outlook

At the end of 2021, E3 Metals ended with a strong balance sheet of $17.6 million in working capital. Potential source of funds includes $10 million of 'in-the-money' warrants expiring by February 2023. This provides significant financial flexibility for the Company to deliver on its next major milestones:

1. De-risk and Upgrade the Clearwater Resource - Drilling Alberta's first lithium test wells into the Leduc Aquifer.

2. De-risk and Scale-up the Ion-Exchange Technology - Constructing and operating a modularized ion-exchange field pilot in the Clearwater Area.

3. Production of Battery Grade LHM Samples - Using commercially available technology to upgrade lithium concentrate from the Ion-Exchange technology to battery grade LHM for potential offtake partners.

The Company is well positioned to take advantage of the current market environment with a business plan aimed at generating substantial returns to our shareholders by advancing our project. We continue to pursue our corporate initiatives while advancing our strategy to develop the lithium industry in Canada.

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of E3 Metals provides a summary of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of the Company as at and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The MD&A has been prepared by management as of March 28, 2022 and should be read together with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and related notes thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

E3 Metals is a resource and technology company with mineral properties in Alberta and an ion-exchange direct lithium extraction technology that has been developed to exploit the lithium mineral resources contained in Alberta brines. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the trading symbol "ETMC".

Corporate Summary

The Company was incorporated on August 19, 1998 under the laws of British Columbia. The Company is presently a "Venture Issuer", as defined in NI 51-102.

The Company has a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, 0904254 BC Ltd. ("0904254 BC"), incorporated on March 1, 2011, and a Mexican subsidiary, Mexigold Resources SA de CV ("MAU Mexico"), incorporated on March 4, 2011, whereby the Company owns 99% and 0904254 BC owns 1% of MAU Mexico. The Canadian subsidiary was dissolved in 2019.

Effective July 9, 2015, the Company's listing was transferred to the NEX board of the Exchange in accordance with TSX-V Policy 2.5 as the Company was not able to maintain the requirements for a TSX-V Tier 2 company. The Company was listed on the NEX under the symbol SAV.H.

On August 22, 2016, the Company changed its name from Mexigold Corp. to Savannah Gold Corp. and its stock symbol from MAU.H to SAV.H. The Company also consolidated its share capital on a ratio of one new post-consolidated common share for every two old pre-consolidated common shares.

Effective March 3, 2017, the Company consolidated its share capital on a ratio of five old common shares for every one new post-consolidated share. On completion of the consolidation, the Company had 3,046,021 issued and outstanding common shares.

On May 30, 2017, the Company completed a Fundamental Acquisition (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) (the "Transaction") with 1975293 Alberta Ltd.("Alberta Co"), whereby all outstanding securities of Alberta Co. have been exchanged for securities of the Company pursuant to a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement dated May 8, 2017. The Company changed its name to E3 Metals Corp. and upgraded its listing to Tier 2 of the Exchange subsequent to the closing of the Transaction.

As part of the Transaction, the Company paid Alberta Co. $150 in cash to settle its outstanding debt owed to Revere Development Corp., issued a total of 6,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Escrow Shares") and 600,000 share purchase warrants in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares and share purchase warrants of Alberta Co. On May 30, 2020, the last of the Escrow Share were released and are now free-trading shares.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

Business Development and Marketing

Three months ended December 31 2021 2020 % Change

Year ended December 31

2021

2020

% ChangeBusiness development and marketing

221

479

(54)

874

787

11

The Company's business development and marketing expenditures primarily consist of sponsorships and advertisements at various investment and ESG-themed conferences. Expenses are also incurred for the service of external consultants with expertise in brand building and strategic positioning. As such, the timing and amount of expenditures can fluctuate year-to-year based on the availability of business development and marketing opportunities. The management team allocates a fixed budget each year for business development and marketing activities.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, business development expenses were 11% higher than the year 2020 as the Company continues to build its brand and increase awareness of the Company in the investment and ESG communities.

General and Administrative

General and administrative

Three months ended December 31 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 2,021 928 118 Year ended December 31

696

260

168

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, general and administrative expenses were 168% higher than the comparable period in 2020 primarily due to increase in corporate headcount. As the Company continues to achieve significant milestones in its development plan, several strategic hires were made during 2021 including the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Technology, Director of Projects, and Director of Resource Development. Expenditures were also made to improve the Company's information technology infrastructure including upgrades to the systems utilized by the finance and operations teams.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, general and administrative expenses were 118% higher than the year 2020 due to the same reasons as discussed above.

Share-Based Compensation

Share-based compensation

Three months ended December 31 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 1,761 375 370 Year ended December 31

246

221

11

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, share-based compensation expenses were only 11% higher than the comparable period in 2020, despite new grants, due to forfeitures during the quarter.

Page 5