    ETMC   CA29766W1023

E3 METALS CORP.

(ETMC)
E3 Metals : Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

05/31/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Suite 1850 - 444 5th Ave SW

Calgary, AB T2P 2T8

Tel: +1 (587) 324-2775

Email: investor@e3metalscorp.com

Website: e3metalscorp.com

E3 Metals Corp Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial

Statements and MD&A

CALGARY, ALBERTA, May 27th, 2021 - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2021 and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company's website at www.e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

For more Information: Contact: Chris Doornbos Phone: (587) 324-2775investor@e3metalscorp.com

  1. The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not

yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

E3 Metals Corp. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,10 M -1,73 M -1,73 M
Net cash 2020 6,30 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 100 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart E3 METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
E3 Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,53 CAD
Last Close Price 2,18 CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Doornbos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Pantazopoulos Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rowan Jastrzebska Manager-Technology Development
Peeyush K. Varshney Independent Director
Mike OHara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E3 METALS CORP.153.49%83
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.64.18%62 607
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION7.09%53 914
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.69%12 327
BOLIDEN AB14.48%10 977
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.56%10 379