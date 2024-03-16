196,856 Common Stock of E8IGHT Co.,ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-MAR-2024.

These Common Stock will be under lockup for 29 days starting from 16-FEB-2024 to 16-MAR-2024.



Details:

Of the 9,465,149 shares of our company's common stock, including this public offering and the mandatory underwriting shares of the listing arranger, 5,309,125 shares (56.09% after the public offering) may be restricted from sale after listing pursuant to Articles 26 and 13 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations. The mandatory holding period for the 2,859,846 shares (30.21% share ratio after public offering) held by our CEO Kim Jin-hyeon (largest shareholder) and our company's largest shareholder as of the date of filing the securities report is one year from the listing date, but responsible management and In order to protect investors, a mandatory holding period of two years has been voluntarily added, so sales are restricted for three years from the listing date, and the holding is mandatory at the Korea Securities Depository. There are 496,856 shares (5.25% after public offering) of stocks with an investment period of less than 2 years (based on the date of application for preliminary review for listing) acquired by professional investors through methods other than solicitation or sales, of which 196,856 shares (2.08% after public offering) are It is scheduled to be held compulsorily for 1 month from the listing date, and 300,000 shares (3.17% after public offering) acquired from the largest shareholder, etc. are to be held compulsory for 1 year from the listing date in accordance with Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 3 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations. Hanwha Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., the listing arranger, will purchase 3% of the offering volume (a quantity equivalent to 1 billion won if the acquisition amount exceeds 1 billion won) in accordance with Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 5 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations.



In addition, Article 26, Paragraph 1, Item 3 of the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations. Accordingly, Samsung Securities Co., Ltd. (NH Absolute Pre-IPO general private equity investment trust) has set a one-year mandatory holding period for 45,487 shares (0.48% after public offering) and plans to hold them for one year from the listing date.



More than 5% Owners Park OO, Kim OO, and over 1% owner Cho OO own 1,280,000 shares, 518,800 shares, and 306,960 shares (total of 2,105,760 shares), respectively. Although they are not subject to mandatory holding as specified in the KOSDAQ market listing regulations, they are subject to Article 26. Pursuant to Paragraph 1, Paragraph 7, we plan to voluntarily retain our assets to protect investors.



The 20,000 shares (1.77% of the scheduled number of shares to be listed) allocated to the Employee Stock Ownership Association for priority allocation in this public offering must be deposited in Korea Securities Finance after listing, and, except for some exceptions, will be disposed of before one year has elapsed from the date of deposit. Unable to. However, the number of shares allocated to the employee stock ownership association is confirmed according to the quantity applied for (subscription) for the employee stock ownership association after the subscription date.



Therefore, in this public offering, the sale of 5,289,125 shares in accordance with the KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations, including shares held by the largest shareholder, venture finance and professional investors, and 20,000 shares allocated to the Employee Stock Ownership Association, is restricted from sale. Since 4,156,024 shares available for distribution immediately after listing (43.91% of the number of shares scheduled to be listed after public offering) can be sold from the listing date, the sale of these shares may act as a factor in lowering the stock price. In addition, the stock price may be negatively affected by the issuance of additional quantities immediately after the expiration of distribution restriction periods, such as the mandatory holding period and the confirmation period of investors participating in demand forecasting.



The sale of the compulsory holding stock in accordance with the above-mentioned KOSDAQ Market Listing Regulations is restricted except in cases where the Korea Exchange deems it unavoidable. Details on the compulsory holding stock and available for distribution after the company's public offering are as follows. It's the same.