EAB Oyj : Group Plc will commence acquiring the company's own shares

EAB Group Plc will commence acquiring the company's own shares

EAB Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 12 February 2021, 9.30 a.m. (EET)

The Board of Directors of EAB Group Plc has decided in its meeting on 11 February 2021 to commence acquiring the company's own shares on the basis of the authorization given by EAB Group Plc´s Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2020. The Board of Directors has decided that the maximum number of shares to be acquired is 70,000, corresponding to approximately 0.5% of the total number of shares, up to a maximum of 200,000 euro. The shares shall be acquired through public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase, using the company's own unrestricted and distributable equity. The acquisition of own shares has been permitted by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

The share buy-back program shall start on 15 February 2021 at the earliest and end on 17 December 2021 at the latest. The authorization given by EAB Group Plc´s Annual General Meeting is valid until 22 February 2022.

On 22 September 2020, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of up to 1,300,000 own shares using the company's own unrestricted and distributable equity. The buying back of own shares can be done todevelop the company's capital structure, to be used as consideration in corporate acquisitions or other restructuring, to finance investments or as part of the company's incentive plan.EAB Group Plc has a total of 13,843,272 shares and votes. At the time of this release the company holds 49,786 of own stocks.

EAB GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

EAB Group Plc

Daniel Pasternack, CEO

+358 50 569 3416

daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi

Therese Cedercreutz, Chairman of the Board

+358 40 544 2502

therese.cedercreutz@miltton.com

Elite Alfred Berg offers responsible investment and asset management services for private investors, institutions and professional investors. Elite Alfred Berg is the marketing name of the EAB Group. The Group's parent company EAB Group Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. The Group companies include EAB Asset Management Ltd, which offers asset management activities, and EAB Fund Management Ltd, which acts as a fund company and authorised alternative investment fund manager. The Group's customer base consists of individuals and corporations that are served nationwide in 13 different locations. The Group employs 88 investment professionals, and more than 20 tied agents provide its services. On behalf of its clients, the Group manages assets of over EUR 3 billion. Explore EAB Group's services at www.eabgroup.fi.

