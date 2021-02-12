Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  EAB Group Oyj    EABGB   FI4000157441

EAB GROUP OYJ

(EABGB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EAB Oyj : Group Plc will commence acquiring the company's own shares

02/12/2021 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EAB Group Plc will commence acquiring the company's own shares

EAB Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 12 February 2021, 9.30 a.m. (EET)

EAB Group Plc will commence acquiring the company's own shares

The Board of Directors of EAB Group Plc has decided in its meeting on 11 February 2021 to commence acquiring the company's own shares on the basis of the authorization given by EAB Group Plc´s Annual General Meeting held on 22 September 2020. The Board of Directors has decided that the maximum number of shares to be acquired is 70,000, corresponding to approximately 0.5% of the total number of shares, up to a maximum of 200,000 euro. The shares shall be acquired through public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase, using the company's own unrestricted and distributable equity. The acquisition of own shares has been permitted by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

The share buy-back program shall start on 15 February 2021 at the earliest and end on 17 December 2021 at the latest. The authorization given by EAB Group Plc´s Annual General Meeting is valid until 22 February 2022.

On 22 September 2020, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of up to 1,300,000 own shares using the company's own unrestricted and distributable equity. The buying back of own shares can be done todevelop the company's capital structure, to be used as consideration in corporate acquisitions or other restructuring, to finance investments or as part of the company's incentive plan.EAB Group Plc has a total of 13,843,272 shares and votes. At the time of this release the company holds 49,786 of own stocks.

EAB GROUP PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:

EAB Group Plc

Daniel Pasternack, CEO
+358 50 569 3416
daniel.pasternack@eabgroup.fi

Therese Cedercreutz, Chairman of the Board
+358 40 544 2502
therese.cedercreutz@miltton.com

Elite Alfred Berg offers responsible investment and asset management services for private investors, institutions and professional investors. Elite Alfred Berg is the marketing name of the EAB Group. The Group's parent company EAB Group Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. The Group companies include EAB Asset Management Ltd, which offers asset management activities, and EAB Fund Management Ltd, which acts as a fund company and authorised alternative investment fund manager. The Group's customer base consists of individuals and corporations that are served nationwide in 13 different locations. The Group employs 88 investment professionals, and more than 20 tied agents provide its services. On behalf of its clients, the Group manages assets of over EUR 3 billion. Explore EAB Group's services at www.eabgroup.fi.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
The main news media
www.eabgroup.fi

Disclaimer

EAB Group Oyj published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 07:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EAB GROUP OYJ
02/11EAB GROUP PLC : will commence acquiring the company's own shares
AQ
02/11EAB GROUP PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : The Group's net result for the period imp..
PU
02/11EAB GROUP PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : The Group's net result for the period imp..
AQ
2020EAB OYJ : Group Plc´s full year 2020 net result positive
PU
2020EAB GROUP PLC : 's full year 2020 net result positive
AQ
2020CORRECTION : EAB Group Plc: Managers' Transactions
AQ
2020EAB GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
2020EAB GROUP PLC : Schedule for financial reporting in 2021
PU
2020EAB GROUP PLC : Schedule for financial reporting in 2021
AQ
2020EAB GROUP PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18,6 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2020 0,25 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
Net Debt 2020 5,15 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 170x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 60,5 M 73,4 M 73,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart EAB GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
EAB Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAB GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,58 €
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Spread / Highest target -20,6%
Spread / Average Target -24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Pasternack Chief Executive Officer
Roman Cherkasov Chief Financial Officer
Therese Cedercreutz Chairman
Juha Parviainen Chief Information Officer
Pia Hidén Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAB GROUP OYJ8.28%73
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.34%47 036
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.44%21 276
AMUNDI0.37%16 180
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.6.52%13 878
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED1.80%11 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ