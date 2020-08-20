EAC Invest A/S : FIDI Focus interview with our CEO Yann Blandy

Log in
08/20/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Our CEO Yann Blandy has recently been featured in the latest issue of FIDI Focus magazine being interviewed by editor Dominic Weaver. The insights Yann Blandy shared included Santa Fe relocation's approach to:

+Facing up to the challenges of COVID-19, including swiftly initiating a three-point plan to mitigate the impact - from looking after the cash, implementing safety measures in our working practices to protect employees and assignees, to putting tools in place to monitor and respond in real time to the ever-changing situation across 41 countries, to be the best position to advise and support clients and their relocating employees.

+How the pandemic has affected the company's transformation plans and the agile approach being taken.

+Our philosophy on people being at the heart of the business, from recruiting within so that industry veterans are in key positions to dedicated focus on our customer relationships.

+Driving excellence, including setting up a group task force, called Move Excellence to take responsibility for ensuring Santa Fe meets FAIM standards across the world.

+Weighing up the possible impact of COVID-19 in the long term, and looking to the future.

Yann Blandy commented 'We reached our highest customer satisfaction ever during COVID-19. Being that partner to customers in a difficult situation really reinforces the fact that this is a people industry. Our people helped customers who were in crazy situations - who needed urgent repatriations, impossible extractions out of countries, and very complicated immigration matters that had to be dealt with extremely quickly.'

Read the full article

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 20 August 2020
