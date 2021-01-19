EAC Invest A/S : Household goods move continues to be severely affected

Challenges linked to freight and post-Brexit impact continue to affect our moving services across the globe. While our teams are working tirelessly to make it easy and minimise disruption, these issues are causing delays and significant cost increases. Santa Fe Relocation is committed to offer full transparency, to ensure all increase are genuine and minimised whenever possible.

Sea Freight update

We'd like to inform you that International freight rates have recently seen a significant increase globally and this trend is set to continue in 2021.

These have been driven by global port delays/congestion and vessel availability primarily due to COVID-19.

We have adjusted our pricing as well as our terms & conditions in line with these difficult conditions - we are doing our best to minimise the impact on our customers.

Post-Brexit European Road Transportation

The UK left the EU on 31st December 2020, the long-anticipated new customs regulations are now in force, requiring a significant increase in customs administration, both in the UK and across the EU. Santa Fe has extensively prepared for this. Due to the additional customs formalities and subsequent delays the cost of handling road moves to and from the UK has increased. In addition to revised customs clearance fees, a surcharge of 10% of the road freight element of road moves to from the UK will be applied. This surcharge will be regularly reviewed and adjusted as required.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you informed as new updates become available.

We are here to help, please contact your Santa Fe representative if you have any questions. Alternatively, you may reach our to our Group Operations Manager Paul.Berryman@santaferelo.com.