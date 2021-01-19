Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EAC Invest A/S : Household goods move continues to be severely affected

01/19/2021 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Challenges linked to freight and post-Brexit impact continue to affect our moving services across the globe. While our teams are working tirelessly to make it easy and minimise disruption, these issues are causing delays and significant cost increases. Santa Fe Relocation is committed to offer full transparency, to ensure all increase are genuine and minimised whenever possible.

Sea Freight update

We'd like to inform you that International freight rates have recently seen a significant increase globally and this trend is set to continue in 2021.
These have been driven by global port delays/congestion and vessel availability primarily due to COVID-19.
We have adjusted our pricing as well as our terms & conditions in line with these difficult conditions - we are doing our best to minimise the impact on our customers.

Post-Brexit European Road Transportation

The UK left the EU on 31st December 2020, the long-anticipated new customs regulations are now in force, requiring a significant increase in customs administration, both in the UK and across the EU. Santa Fe has extensively prepared for this. Due to the additional customs formalities and subsequent delays the cost of handling road moves to and from the UK has increased. In addition to revised customs clearance fees, a surcharge of 10% of the road freight element of road moves to from the UK will be applied. This surcharge will be regularly reviewed and adjusted as required.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you informed as new updates become available.

We are here to help, please contact your Santa Fe representative if you have any questions. Alternatively, you may reach our to our Group Operations Manager Paul.Berryman@santaferelo.com.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 11:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EAC INVEST A/S
06:22aEAC INVEST A/S : Household goods move continues to be severely affected
PU
01/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy | Latest changes on DPCM that regulates the movement ..
PU
01/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UK | All travel corridors are suspended
PU
01/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UK | New travel restrictions for passengers from South Amer..
PU
01/18IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Vietnam limits inbound flights due to new COVID-19 variant
PU
01/14IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | MCO and immigration counters operating hours
PU
01/14IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Portugal | Partial lockdown following new state of emergenc..
PU
01/14IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UK | Travel ban from South Africa
PU
01/14IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | 5 Countries with confirmed COVID-19 B117 Stra..
PU
01/14IMMIGRATION UPDATE : UK | Pre-departure testing for inbound travellers
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -11,4 M -13,8 M -13,8 M
Net cash 2019 1,10 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,78x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,55 M 10,3 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesper Teddy Lok Chairman
Ole Steffensen Director
Jesper Dahlsgaard Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S-0.02%10
CINTAS CORPORATION-7.75%34 247
TELEPERFORMANCE5.49%20 299
UNITED RENTALS10.02%18 405
LG CORP.16.57%16 130
EDENRED0.34%13 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ