Effective June 18, 2024, EAC Invest A/S will change its name to Det Østasiatiske Kompagni A/S.
EAC Invest A/S
Equities
EAC
DK0061277894
Business Support Services
Market Closed -
|10,800 DKK
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-6.90%
|EAC Invest A/S will Change its Ticker to OKEAC from EAC
|EAC Invest A/S will Change its Name to Det Østasiatiske Kompagni A/S
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.90%
|15.41M
|+17.39%
|70.59B
|+8.43%
|17.3B
|+20.23%
|14.63B
|+11.02%
|9.7B
|-26.74%
|5.94B
|-10.29%
|5.57B
|+3.95%
|5.25B
|+9.65%
|4.82B
|-5.09%
|4.74B
