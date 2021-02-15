Log in
EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
Immigration update: France | Issuance of ICT Visas is suspended

02/15/2021 | 09:31am EST
In order to limit as much as possible the volume of travellers entering France, French authorities have now ordered their consulates to suspend issuance of ICT visas to foreigners.

ICT visas are designed to allow companies to second foreigners to France, as intra-company transferees with home work contract. This type of visa was suspended in Spring 2020 during Covid-19 first wave, but was later available again for issuance.

Currently, France is requiring evidence of 'imperious motives' to enter France and the ICT visa suspension pursues the same goal: limiting the volume of entries into France whilst trying to protect the economy of the adverse effects of blind border closures.

Currently, Passeport Talent visas are still being issued, but shall demonstrate an 'imperious motive' to enter France.

We will continue to keep you updated on further developments and assist you as soon as possible to get the requested authorizations for future and current assignees to enter and circulate.

If you have any queries, please feel free to contact:

Alexandra Demeure
Immigration Manager
Western Europe cluster
Alexandra.demeure@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
