Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Copenhagen  >  EAC Invest A/S    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: France | Reorganisation and dematerialisation of French Immigration processes

04/07/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 will see a few changes in the immigration system. Indeed, the French authorities are trying to improve and simplify the immigration processes. In addition, the implementation of dematerialization has been accelerated by the need to reduce contact and the amount of public received in prefecture due to covid-19 in 2020.

Starting from the 1st of April 2021 the prefecture will handle foreigner worker processes which were up until now handled by the labour office (DIRECCTE).
6 new interregional platforms have been put into place to manage the work authorization applications. 30 employees are now in charge of the instruction of the work authorization under the authority of the prefecture.

From the 6th of April work applications will be filed online through the immigration platform used until now for Ofii validation and Student application.
https://administration-etrangers-en-france.interieur.gouv.fr

Application previously shared by post will be transmitted to the authority directly through the platform.
A confirmation that the application has been filed will be received by email by the applicant.
Approval of work authorization will be sent to both the assignee and the employer by email.
This should reduce processing time of work authorization which by law are considered rejected in absence of an answer within 2 months ( implicit refusal).

Kindly note that even if work authorisations are being processed, due to Covid-19 and limited entry into France, worker and temporary worker visa are not being delivered by consulate in closed countries as they are not authorized to enter in France.

Mid-April, national dematerialization of Passport talent residence card applications has been announced.

First and renewal residence card application will be able to be filed online.
It is not yet determined whereas change of status would be processed through this new system or not.
It is already applicable in some prefecture and should be generalized to all prefectures.
This will reduce presentation at the prefecture to one appearance to pick up the card upon fabrication. During this appointment booked online fingerprints will be taken and the residence card will be delivered.

Kindly reminder all passport talent requests are being processed and authorized to enter in France and that whereas the application is done in an open or a closed country.

Who will be affected?

All foreigners' workers will see part of their process being dematerialized and handled by one of the online platforms implemented by the French authorities over the past months.

If you have any queries, please feel free to contact:

Aurelie Vasseur
Immigration Manager
Aurelie.vasseur@santaferelo.com

Sarah Laalayli
Immigration Specialist
Sarah.laalayli@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EAC INVEST A/S
12:38pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : France | Reorganisation and dematerialisation of French Imm..
PU
12:12pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy | Travel conditions regulated by DPCM
PU
04/06IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy | Travel restrictions update
PU
04/01IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy | Extension of DPCM regulations
PU
04/01IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Indonesia | Visa and Stay Permit regulations during adaptio..
PU
04/01IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | Extension of CMCO / RMCO
PU
03/26IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Portugal | Extension of the validity of documents and Emerg..
PU
03/26IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Temporary Suspension on Entry of Foreign Nati..
PU
03/26IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Spain | Extension of travel limitations Brazil and South Af..
PU
03/26IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Spain | UK travel ban lifted
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 4,50 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
Net cash 2020 19,2 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesper Teddy Lok Chairman
Ole Steffensen Director
Jesper Dahlsgaard Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S45.29%15
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.30%36 645
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.92%21 879
LG CORP.3.43%14 177
EDENRED-3.04%13 106
BUREAU VERITAS SA12.91%13 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ