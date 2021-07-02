Log in
    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
Immigration update: Indonesia | Emergency measures to suppress Covid-19 transmission in Java and Bali

07/02/2021 | 11:50am EDT
With the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Jakarta, President Joko Widodo has announced restrictions on community activities (emergency PPKM) made by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.

Who will be affected?
- All residence in Java and Bali area

Description
On 1 July 2021, President Joko Widodo has announced restrictions on community activities made by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment. The emergency PPKM will be effective starting on 3 July 2021 until 20 July 2021.

Scope of restrictions as follows:
1. 100 percent work from home for non-essential sector offices.
2. All teaching and learning activities are carried out online
3. For essential sector offices, a maximum of 50 percent of work from office (WFO) employees and for critical sectors, all employees are allowed to WFO with strict health protocol.
4. Shopping centres/malls/trade centres are closed.
5. Dine-in no longer possible, restaurants may open for take-aways.
6. Construction activities can open with strict health protocol.
7. Places of worship are temporarily closed.
8. Public facilities are temporarily closed.
9. Art/cultural, sports and social activities are temporarily closed.
10. Public transportation can run with 70% capacity with strict health protocol.
11. Wedding receptions can be done with a maximum of 30 attendance. Food only allowed for take-aways.
12. Domestic travellers using long-distance transportation modes (airplanes, buses, and trains) must show a vaccine card (at least dose 1 of vaccine) and H-2 PCR for airplanes and antigen (H-1) for other long-distance transportation modes.
13. Masks are still worn when carrying out activities outside the home.
14. The implementation of micro PPKM in local districts (RT/RW) red zones is still in effect.

Santa Fe recommendation
With the current restrictions in place, we urge employers of foreign workers to expect delays in immigration application processes. Travel dates into Indonesia should remain flexible.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Natasja Batubara
Corporate Services Manager
Santa Fe Relocation
Indonesia
D: +62 21 782 2428
E: Natasja.Batubara@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
M:+44 7990 021125
E: Robert.Day@santaeferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
