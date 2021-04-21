Immigration update: Italy | Travel conditions regulated by DPCM

The government provided an update regarding travels restrictions and travel bans.

Who will be affected?

People who need to travel to/from Italy

Background

Due to the large outbreak of Covid-19 in Italy, new extraordinary laws were implemented and new restrictions/measures put in force.

Impact

People who are supposed to travel to/from Italy must expect restrictions.

Implementation

DPCM 2 March 2021 regulates movements to/from Italy until 30 April 2021 and splits Italy in different areas accordingly to the seriousness of health risk and with different mobility accordingly to the area. Ordenances 2 April 2021 and 16 April 2021 (both valid until 30 April 2021) put further restrictions.

Curfew is from 10 pm to 5 am every day and only transfer for working reasons, health reasons or proved need are possible.

The DPCM also divides countries in different typologies introducing some changes as follows:

A countries: Republic of San Marino, The Vatican. No restrictions

B countries: countries listed in c countries with law risk established by proper law.

People entering Italy for any duration from countries in list B must do a compulsory declaration by law accordingly to art 46 and 47 of law 445 of 28 December 2000.

Ordenance 16 April by the Ministry of Health establishes a compulsory digital localization form for travellers who stayed/transited from B countries 14 days prior the arrival in Italy.

C countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark including Fahlore and Greenland, Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadalupa, Martinica, Guyana, Mayotte and Reunion), Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal including Azores and Madeira, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Andorra, Israel, Monaco, UK and Northern Ireland,

Ordenance 2 April 2021 by the Ministry of Health effective from 07 April 2021 until 30 April 2021 extends the conditions of ordenance 30 March 2021 and states that people entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list C 14 days prior their arrival in Italy are subject to a swab to be done within 48 hours prior the entrance in Italy, must be on quarantine for 5 days and do a further swab with negative result after the quarantine.

People entering Italy for any duration from countries in list C must do a compulsory declaration by law accordingly to art 46 and 47 of law 445 of 28 December 2000.

Ordenance 16 April by the Ministry of Health establishes a compulsory digital localization form for travellers who stayed/transited from C countries 14 days prior the arrival in Italy.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list C 14 days prior their arrival in Italy, even without symptoms must reach their accommodation by private transport and do a compulsory communication to the authorities at arrival, also informing authorities in case symptoms arise.

D countries: Australia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, Thailand

People entering Italy for any duration from countries in list D must do a compulsory declaration by law accordingly to art 46 and 47 of law 445 of 28 December 2000.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list D 14 days prior their arrival in Italy, even without symptoms must reach their accommodation by private transport and do a compulsory communication to the authorities at arrival, also informing authorities in case symptoms arise.

Ordenance 16 April by the Ministry of Health establishes a compulsory digital localization form for travellers who stayed/transited from D countries 14 days prior the arrival in Italy.

In addition to that people entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list D 14 days prior their arrival in Italy must have a certificate stating a negative swab done 48 hours before the entrance in Italy and once they reach the accommodation must be self quarantined at home for 10 days (14 days for whom entered before 18 April 2021). At the end of the quarantine they must do a further negative swab (this one is not needed for whom entered before 18 April 2021 being subject to 14 days quarantine).

E countries: other parts of the world

People entering Italy for any duration from countries in list E must do a compulsory declaration by law accordingly to art 46 and 47 of law 445 of 28 December 2000.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list E 14 days prior their arrival in Italy, even without symptoms must reach their accommodation by private transport and do a compulsory communication to the authorities at arrival, also informing authorities in case symptoms arise. Ordenance 16 April by the Ministry of Health establishes a compulsory digital localization form for travellers who stayed/transited from E countries 14 days prior the arrival in Italy.

In addition to that people entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list E14 days prior their arrival in Italy must have a certificate stating a negative swab done 48 hours before the entrance in Italy and once they reach the accommodation must be self quarantined at home for 10 days (14 days for whom entered before 18 April 2021). At the end of the quarantine they must do a further negative swab (this one is not needed for whom entered before 18 April 2021 being subject to 14 days quarantine).

Transfers from/to E countries, entrance and transit in Italy of people who stayed/transited in those countries 14 days prior the arrival in Italy are forbidden. Movements are allowed (by official proof) only if the reason is work, health, study, proved need, to re-enter domicile/residence, or to allow the entrance of citizens and close family members of Ue/Schengen countries, or to allow the entrance of people resident in EU/Schengen countries who hold a EU long stay permit. DPCM 2 march gives also the possibly to enter Italy, to whom has a fix and proved relationship with EU/Schengen citizens or with people legally resident in Italy with long stay permit, in order to reach the house/domicile/residency of their partner in Italy.

Ordenance 16 April, valid until 30 April establishes news regarding moves from/to B,C,D and E countries and extraordinary rules for Brazil (general travel ban but with exceptions):

- entrance or transit of people who stayed/transited in Brazil 14 days before the entrance in Italy is forbidden. Flights are suspended and entrance in Italy is forbidden. Some exceptions may apply in terms of entrance and flights from Brazil for people without symptoms. Exceptions are related to people resident in Italy before 13 February, people authorized by the Italian Ministry of Health for proved need (even if not resident), to some categories of worker and to people who need to reach their underage children/spouse/civil partner. If exceptions are applicable, all the other requirements/fulfilments of E countries are applicable. It is compulsory to show the airline the proof of a negative swab done 48 hours before the entrance in Italy and to do another one at the arrival airport or within 48 hours from arrival. It also mandatory to be self quarantined at home for 10 days and do a further swab at the end of quarantine that should be negative.

There are exceptions for:

- People entering Italy for less than 120 hours for working reasons, health reasons, proved need and after this term leave the country or start a quarantine period.

- Citizen or people resident in another UE country or countries listed in A, B, C, D area entering Italy for working reasons upon certain conditions

- People entering with fit-to-fly tests

- People entitled to apply for some permission to enter by the Ministry of Health, and subject to specific rules

- Some specific categories of workers

Next Steps (or) Actions Required

People who need to travel to/outside Italy, must consider the new conditions and check with the airline further restrictions/travel bans. People with documents expiring, must consider new terms.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Veronica Maggioni

Immigration Specialist

Santa Fe Relocation Italy

Tel.: +393483040948

Email: veronica.maggioni@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.