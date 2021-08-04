Immigration update: Italy | Travel conditions regulated by DPCM

The government provided an update regarding travels restrictions and travel bans.

Who will be affected?

People who need to travel to/from Italy

Background

Due to the large outbreak of Covid-19 in Italy, new extraordinary laws were implemented and new restrictions/measures put in force.

Impact

People who are supposed to travel to/from Italy must expect restrictions.

Implementation

Ordinance 29 July 2021 by the Ministry of Health is in force until 30 August 2021 and divides countries in different typologies introducing some changes as follows:

A countries: Republic of San Marino, Vatican. No restrictions and no declaration needed. The certificate this countries issue is equivalent to the green pass.

B countries: countries listed in C countries with law risk established by proper law.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list B 14 days prior their arrival in Italy must show at the boarding the digital passenger location form and EU green pass. For people entering violating this rule, is mandatory a quarantine for 5 days and do a swab with negative result after the quarantine

C countries: Austria,Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark (including Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadalupa, Martinica, Guyana, Mayotte and Reunion), Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Andorra, Israel, Monaco.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list C 14 days prior their arrival in Italy must show at the boarding the digital passenger location form and EU green pass. For people entering violating this rule, is mandatory a quarantine for 5 days and do a swab with negative result after the quarantine. For Israel is needed the equivalent of the green pass.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list C 14 days prior their arrival in Italy, even without symptoms must reach their accomodation by private transport and do a compulsory communication to the authorities at arrival, also informing authorities in case symptoms arise.

D countries: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaigian, Bosnia and Herzegovina,Brunei Canada, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Republic of North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan, UAE, Uk and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, Man Island, Channel Islands, Ukraine, United States, Hong Kong and Macao.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list D 14 days prior their arrival in Italy must show at the boarding the digital passenger location form and a negative swab done 72 hours before the entrance in Italy (48 hours for Uk and Northern Ireland). Is mandatory a quarantine for 5 days and do a swab with negative result after the quarantine. People entering from Canada, Usa and Japan they can show the equivalent of the green pass.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list D 14 days prior their arrival in Italy, even without symptoms must reach their accomodation by private transport and do a compulsory communication to the authorities at arrival, also informing authorities in case symptoms arise.

E countries: other parts of the world (specific restrictions for Bangladesh,Brazil, India, Srilanka)

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list E 14 days prior their arrival in Italy, even without symptoms must reach their accomodation by private transport and do a compulsory communication to the authorities at arrival, also informing authorities in case symptoms arise.

People entering Italy who stayed/transited from countries in list E 14 days prior their arrival in Italy must show at the boarding the digital passenger location form and a negative swab done 72 hours before the entrance in Italy. Is mandatory a quarantine for 10 days and do a swab with negative result after the quarantine.

Transfers from/to E countries, entrance and transit in Italy of people who stayed/transited in those countries 14 days prior the arrival in Italy are forbidden. Movements are allowed (by official proof) only if the reason is work, health, study, proved need, to reenter domicile/residence, or to allow the entrance of citizens and close family members of Ue/Schengen countries,or to allow the entrance of people resident in Ue/Schengen countries who hold a Ue long stay permit. It gives also the possibily to enter Italy, to whom has a fix and proved relationship with Ue/Schengen citizens or with people legally resident in Italy with long stay permit, in order to reach the house/domicile/residency of their partner in Italy.

Ordinances 29 April and 6 May by the Ministry of Health are extended until 30 August 2021 and establish that entrance and transit of people who stayed/transited from India, Bangladesh or Srilanka 14 days prior the arrival in Italy, is forbidden.

Some exceptions may apply in terms of entrance and flights. Exceptions are related to italian citizens resident in Italy before 29 April 2021 and without symptoms, some authorized military bodies with authorization by the Ministry of Health and to people registered to A.I.R.E.

If exceptions are applicable, it is compulsory to show the airline the proof of a negative swab done 72 hours before the entrance in Italy and to do another one at the arrival airport. It also mandatory to be self quarantined at a covid hotel for 10 days and do a further swab at the end of quarantine that should be negative.

People who arrived in Italy and stayed/transited from India, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka 14 days prior ordenance 29 April 2021, even without symptoms must inform the health authorities, do a negative swab. It also mandatory to be self quarantined at a covid for 10 days and do a further swab at the end of quarantine that should be negative.

Is forbidden the entrance or transit of people who stayed/transited in Brazil 14 days before the entrance in Italy. Flights are suspended and entrance in Italy is forbidden until 30 August 2021. Some exceptions may apply in terms of entrance and flights from Brazil for people without symptomps. Exceptions are related to people resident in Italy before 13 February, people authorized by the italian Ministry of Health for proved need (even if not resident), to some categories of worker and to people who need to reach the domicile or residency of their underage children, spouse or civil partner, to some categories of workers. If exceptions are applicable, all the other requirements/fulfilments of E countries are applicable. It is compulsory to show the airline the proof of a negative swab done 72 hours before the entrance in Italy and to do another one at the arrival airport or within 48 hours from arrival. It also mandatory to be self quarantined at home for 10 days and do a further swab at the end of quarantine.

There are exceptions for:

- People entering Italy for less than 120 hours for working reasons, health reasons, proved need and after this term leave the country or start a quarantine period.

- Citizen or people resident in another UE country or countries listed in A, B, C, D area entering Italy for working reasons upon certain conditions

- People entering with covid-tested flights

- People entitled to apply for some permission to enter by the Ministry of Health, and subject to specific rules

- Some specific categories of workers

Next Steps (or) Actions Required

People who needs to travel to/outside Italy, must consider the new conditions and check with the airline further restrictions/travel bans. People with documents expiring, must consider new terms.

Santa Fe Analysis

Santa Fe will update about any relevant immigration update arising considering this scenario is continuously changing.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Veronica Maggioni

Immigration Specialist

Santa Fe Relocation Italy

Tel.: +393483040948

Email: veronica.maggioni@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.