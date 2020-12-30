Immigration update: Japan to halt new entry of foreign nationals over new virus strain

Who will be affected?

All foreign nationals entry into Japan from all countries around the world

Impact

Start from December 26 2020, denial of Landing to new entries from South Africa, (excluding Japanese Nationals), new entries of foreign nationals to Japan from South Africa will be denied until next notification.

All nationals arriving from the countries and regions listed in Denial of permission to entry and Australia (from December 26, based on the decision on December 25) or stayed in these countries and regions within 14 days prior to their application for landing into Japan are subject to conducting of COVID-19 tests upon arrival until further notice.

All nationals arriving from all regions are called upon to stay 14 days at a location designated by the quarantine station chief (own residence etc.) and to refrain from using public transportation until further notice.

Japanese nationals arriving from the designated countries/regions (as of December 25, 2020, the UK and South Africa) are required to obtain the certificate of negative test result of pre-entry testing conducted within 72 hours of the departure time of the flight from December 27 (UK) and from December 29 (South Africa) until further notice. Otherwise, they are called upon to self-isolate for 14 days at a location designated by the quarantine station chief (only at the accommodations booked by the quarantine station).

From December 26, Japanese nationals arriving from the UK and South Africa are required to self-quarantine for 3 days at a location designated by the quarantine station chief (only at the accommodations booked by the quarantine office). On the third day they are required to take the COVID-19 test again. Those who have negative result in this test are still required to self-quarantine at home as a substitute for the accommodations booked by the quarantine office till passing 14 days after entering Japan.

In addition, those who arriving after December 24 (from the UK) and after December 26 (from South Africa) until further notice are required to pledge to keep the location information and installing a COVID-19 Contact-Confirming Application (COCOA) when entering Japan.

From December 26, the holders of status of residence arriving from the UK and South Africa are required to self-quarantine for 3 days at a location designated by the quarantine station chief (only at the accommodations booked by the quarantine office). On the third day they are required to take the COVID-19 test again. Those who have negative result in this test are still required to self-quarantine at home as a substitute for the accommodations booked by the quarantine office till passing 14 days after entering Japan.

The holders of status of residence arriving from the designated countries/regions (as of December 25, 2020, the UK and South Africa) are required to pledge to keep the location information and installing a COVID-19 Contact-Confirming Application from December 24 (UK) and December 26 (South Africa) until further notice. The certificate of negative test result of pre-entry testing is still needed.

Start from December 28, 2020 until end of January 2021, denial of landing to new entries of foreign nationals from all countries around the world. Japan Government and immigration will deny any new entry of foreign nationals from all countries around the world, this landing ban will be for 1 month, until next notification at end of January 2021.

Foreign nationals with a CoE in hand may be allowed to enter Japan if the arrival date is before January 3 2021.

If the arrival date is planned later in January then we highly recommend to check asap with your local Japanese embassy. Arrival date may need to be postponed in February 2021.

For above info, please kindly refer to MOFA website at below:

https://www.mofa.go.jp/index.html

Santa Fe Analysis

For entry into the countries/regions to be covered under this framework, the traveler must follow the procedures designated by the governments of those countries/regions. For detailed information, please contact Embassies or Consulates of those countries/regions in Japan.

Santa Fe Relocation will monitor the situation closely and provide updated information once available.

