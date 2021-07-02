Log in
Immigration update: Malaysia | EMCO announced for selected Selangor & KL districts

07/02/2021
The Government announced on 1 July that a large part of Selangor will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from 3 - 16 July 2021. The EMCO will affect all districts in Selangor as well as several localities in KL for at least 2 weeks.

Who are affected
Expatriates on EP (All categories), their dependents and their maids.

Background
Malaysia entered a recovery phase regarding the COVID19 pandemic. The order related to this is made under the Prevention Act and Infectious Disease Control 1988 and Police Act 1967.
More recently, Selangor has recorded an average of 1,800 to 1,900 daily cases, while Kuala Lumpur has between 600 to 1,000 daily cases.
After deliberation between various agencies and a risk assessment by the Health Ministry, the National Security Council have decided to impose EMCO at several areas in Selangor and a few localities in Kuala Lumpur from 3rd July 2021 to 16th July 2021.
With the implementation of the EMCO, eXpats Service Centre Cyberjaya including Immigration Unit (Expatriate Services) in MDEC will be closed effective from 3rd July until 16th July 2021 or after the EMCO is lifted.

Impact
• Endorsement submission at eXpats Service Centre Cyberjaya will be put on hold with immediate effect. As such, all appointment that has been booked via online appointment https://appt.expats.com.my/ and manual appointment via expatctr@mdec.com.my will be automatically cancelled. Companies may proceed to book a new slot after the EMCO is lifted.
• Online application of Approval Stage will continue to be processed. Due to the current condition, please expect some delays on the processing of the approval.
• MDEC will be closed for this entire period or until/after the lockdown is lifted.
• Delays in processing applications should be anticipated.

Implementation
Effective from 3rd July 2021.

How Santa Fe can assist
We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide an update when possible.

Santa Fe can support your business with any immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and assist with necessary advice or solutions to ensure ongoing compliance with the Malaysian Immigration Act and Regulations.

We will also keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all Malaysian immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

KS Balasingam
Immigration Team Lead
Santa Fe Relocation
Malaysia
D: +60 19 600 6900
E: ks.balasingam@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: robert.day@santaferelo.com

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
