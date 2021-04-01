Immigration update: Malaysia | Extension of CMCO / RMCO

Log in
Malaysia is extending the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Who are affected

Expatriates on EP (All categories), their dependents and maids.

Background

Malaysia entered a recovery phase regarding the COVID19 pandemic. The order related to this is made under the Prevention Act and Infectious Disease Control 1988 and Police Act 1967.
The Government of Malaysia has announced an extension of the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) and RMCO ( Recovery Movement Control Order) from 1st April 2021 to 14th April 2021.

CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order)
Areas:
• Selangor
• Kuala Lumpur
• Penang
• Kelantan
• Johore

RMCO (Recovery Movement Control Order)
Areas:
• Pahang
• Melaka
• Terengganu
• Sabah
• Putrajaya
• Labuan
• Perlis
• Kedah
• Perak
• Negeri Sembilan
Impact:
• Delays in processing applications to be anticipated.

Implementation

Effective from 1st April 2021

How Santa Fe can assist

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide an update when possible.
Santa Fe can support your business with any immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and assist with necessary advice or solutions to ensure ongoing compliance with the Malaysian Immigration Act and Regulations.
We will also keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all Malaysian immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

KS Balasingam
Immigration Team Lead
Santa Fe Relocation
Malaysia
D: +60 19 600 6900
E: ks.balasingam@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: robert.day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
