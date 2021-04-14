Immigration update: Malaysia | Extension of CMCO / RMCO

Malaysia will be extending the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Who are affected

Expatriates on EP (All categories), their dependents and maids.

Background

Malaysia entered a recovery phase regarding the COVID19 pandemic. The order related to this is made under the Prevention Act and Infectious Disease Control 1988 and Police Act 1967.

The Government of Malaysia has announced to extend the CMCO and RMCO from 14th April 2021 to 28th April 2021.

CMCO Areas:

• Selangor

• Kuala Lumpur

• Penang

• Kelantan

• Johore

RMCO Areas:

• Pahang

• Melaka

• Terengganu

• Sabah

• Putrajaya

• Labuan

• Perlis

• Kedah

• Perak

• Negeri Sembilan

Impact

Delays in processing applications to be anticipated during this time.

Implementation

Effective from 14th of April 2021.

How Santa Fe can assist

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide an update when possible.

Santa Fe can support your business with any immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and assist with necessary advice or solutions to ensure ongoing compliance with the Malaysian Immigration Act and Regulations.

We will also keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all Malaysian immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

KS Balasingam

Immigration Team Lead

Santa Fe Relocation

Malaysia

D: +60 19 600 6900

E: ks.balasingam@santaferelo.com

Robert Day

Group Head of Immigration Operations

Santa Fe Relocation

London, UK

D: +44 7990 021125

E: robert.day@santaferelo.com

