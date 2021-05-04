Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. EAC Invest A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: Malaysia | Extension of CMCO / RMCO and travel ban from India

05/04/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Malaysia will be extending the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO). This also includes a travel from to/from India.

Who are affected

+ Expatriates on EP (All categories), their dependents and maids.
+ Persons travelling to/from India.

Background

Malaysia has entered a recovery phase regarding the COVID19 pandemic. The order related to this is made under the Prevention Act and Infectious Disease Control 1988 and Police Act 1967.
The Government of Malaysia has announced a further extension to the CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) and RMCO (Recovery Movement Control Order) from 29th April 2021 to 17th May 2021.

CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order)
Areas:
• Selangor
• Kuala Lumpur
• Penang
• Kelantan
• Johore

RMCO (Recovery Movement Control Order)
Areas:
• Pahang
• Melaka
• Terengganu
• Sabah
• Putrajaya
• Labuan
• Perlis
• Kedah
• Perak
• Negeri Sembilan

Owing to the serious pandemic outbreak in India, the Government has made an announcement prohibiting any travellers who have been in India in the last 14 days to enter the country starting from 28th April 2021 till further notice.

Impact

• Delays in processing applications to be anticipated
• For those who are travelling to / from India, please expect travel delays and flight cancellations.

Implementation

Effective from 28th April 2021

How Santa Fe can assist

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide an update when possible.
Santa Fe can support your business with any immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and assist with necessary advice or solutions to ensure ongoing compliance with the Malaysian Immigration Act and Regulations.
We will also keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all Malaysian immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

KS Balasingam
Immigration Team Lead
Santa Fe Relocation
Malaysia
D: +60 19 600 6900
E: ks.balasingam@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: robert.day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 08:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EAC INVEST A/S
04:31aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | Extension of CMCO / RMCO and travel ban from Ind..
PU
05/03IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Spain | Extension of travel limitations from Brazil and Sou..
PU
05/03IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Spain | Extension of travel limitations Brazil and South Af..
PU
05/03IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Travel guidelines for inbound foreign passeng..
PU
05/03IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Spain | Quarantine required for travellers from India
PU
05/03IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Singapore | Latest inbound measures for foreign visitors
PU
04/30IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy | Travel restrictions from India and Bangladesh
PU
04/30IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Italy | Travel restrictions from India
PU
04/29IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Germany | Inbound travel ban now includes India
PU
04/26IMMIGRATION UPDATE : Portugal | Air traffic update and inbound travel requiremen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 4,50 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
Net cash 2020 19,2 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 20,2 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesper Dahlsgaard Deputy Chairman & Group Finance Director
Ole Steffensen Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S95.28%20
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.80%36 258
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.36%22 687
LG CORP.44.57%19 838
EDENRED1.59%13 947
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.68%13 647
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ