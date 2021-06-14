Log in
    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
Immigration update: Malaysia | Extension of Full Movement Control Order and revised quarantine period

06/14/2021 | 10:16am EDT
The Government of Malaysia has extended the FMCO to the 28th June 2021. See our previous alert here, confirming the original start date of the FMCO.

Who are affected

Expatriates on EP (All categories), their dependents and maids.

Background

Malaysia had entered a recovery phase regarding the COVID19 pandemic. The order related to this is made under the Prevention Act and Infectious Disease Control 1988 and Police Act 1967.

The Government of Malaysia has announced to impose a Full MCO effective 1st June 2021 until the 14th June 2021 in order to curb the spread of the COVID 19 virus. This has now been extended from the 15th June 2021 to the 28th June 2021.

The quarantine period for travellers coming from most countries would be for 14 days at a facility designated by the Malaysian government and undergo a COVID-19 test on day 10th of quarantine.

Travelers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan need to quarantine for 21 days at a facility designated by the Malaysian government and take a COVID-19 test on day 18th of quarantine.

Impact

• MDEC will be closed for this entire period or until/after the lockdown is lifted.
• Delays in processing applications as physical passport cannot be submitted.

Implementation

Effective from 15th June 2021.

How Santa Fe can assist

We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide an update when possible.

Santa Fe can support your business with any immigration compliance and advisory issues concerning your expatriate population. We can review current employees' visas and assist with necessary advice or solutions to ensure ongoing compliance with the Malaysian Immigration Act and Regulations.

We will also keep your business updated on ongoing developments on all Malaysian immigration matters and will advise on any changes requiring your attention.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

KS Balasingam
Immigration Team Lead
Santa Fe Relocation
Malaysia
D: +60 19 600 6900
E: ks.balasingam@santaferelo.com

Robert Day
Group Head of Immigration Operations
Santa Fe Relocation
London, UK
D: +44 7990 021125
E: robert.day@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
