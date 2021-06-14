Immigration update: Malaysia | Extension of Full Movement Control Order and revised quarantine period

The Government of Malaysia has extended the FMCO to the 28th June 2021. See our previous alert here, confirming the original start date of the FMCO.

Who are affected

Expatriates on EP (All categories), their dependents and maids.

Background

Malaysia had entered a recovery phase regarding the COVID19 pandemic. The order related to this is made under the Prevention Act and Infectious Disease Control 1988 and Police Act 1967.

The Government of Malaysia has announced to impose a Full MCO effective 1st June 2021 until the 14th June 2021 in order to curb the spread of the COVID 19 virus. This has now been extended from the 15th June 2021 to the 28th June 2021.

The quarantine period for travellers coming from most countries would be for 14 days at a facility designated by the Malaysian government and undergo a COVID-19 test on day 10th of quarantine.

Travelers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan need to quarantine for 21 days at a facility designated by the Malaysian government and take a COVID-19 test on day 18th of quarantine.

Impact

• MDEC will be closed for this entire period or until/after the lockdown is lifted.

• Delays in processing applications as physical passport cannot be submitted.

Implementation

Effective from 15th June 2021.

