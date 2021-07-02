Immigration update: Philippines | Extension of travel ban for travellers from seven countries

The Bureau of Immigration executed travel restriction extensions for travellers coming from the following countries is hereby extended until 15 July 2021:

India

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Nepal

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka

Who will be affected?

a. Foreign nationals from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates

b. Arriving Passengers to any of the Philippines international ports

Background

On June 14, 2021, the Bureau of Immigration released an advisory on the extension of the travel restrictions for travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until 2359 H of June 30, 2021.

Impact

1. Foreign travellers, regardless of their visa categories, coming from or those who have been to India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates for the last 14 days prior to arrival to the Philippines will not be allowed entry until 15th July 2021. They are only allowed to transit and will not exit the airport. They will not be cleared by immigration authorities and will only be landing for a layover.

• They are holders of visas allowed to enter the Philippines pursuant to the relevant IATF resolutions and BI's advisories;

• Comply with the existing quarantine and immigration protocols and regulations set by the Philippine government for arriving foreign passengers; and

• They have secured an approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on the travel ban exemption and holders of a valid visa issued by any of the Philippine Embassy or Consulate

3. Arriving foreign nationals will have to book temporary accommodation at any of the accredited hotels or facilities for at least 10 days from the date of entry to the Philippines. Booking confirmation will have to be presented at the airport upon arrival. For those arriving foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated in the Philippines, are still required to present a seven-day booking in a government-accredited quarantine facility upon their return to the country. Provided the following:

• Fully-vaccinated passengers will bring their vaccination cards and will be presented to officials of the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) at the airport upon their return to Philippines.

• If the foreign national is fully vaccinated in the Philippines, they need to secure a certification from municipal local government unit that they have been fully vaccinated before their departure.

• For those arriving passengers who present fake quarantine bookings, they may be referred back to the BI for initiation of deportation proceedings.

4. RT-PCR test will be conducted on the 7th day from the date of entry to the Philippines.

5. Foreign nationals are required to complete the 10-day quarantine period at the accredited hotels or facilities regardless of a negative result which may be released prior to the 10th day of stay in the facility. Once they have completed the 10-day quarantine period, a negative test result is released, and a clearance is provided, the foreign national can check out of the hotel and continue the remaining 4 days at home. Note, they have to coordinate with the local barangay that has jurisdiction over the place of residency for further guidance.

Implementation

Effective 30th June 2021.

Santa Fe Analysis

We are monitoring any new updates closely and will provide additional information once available.

