Immigration update: Portugal | Air traffic update and inbound travel requirements

According to Order nº 3838-A / 2021, air traffic to and from Portugal is authorised to:

1.Flights to and from countries belonging to the EU and countries associated with the Schengen Area (Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland), only for essential travel to and from the following countries: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, and Sweden.

2.Flights from Australia, China, South Korea, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, Thailand, and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau;

3.Flights that are not from / to EU countries or associated with the Schengen Area, are exclusively for essential travel (namely, those intended to allow the entry into Portugal of citizens traveling for professional, study, family reunion reasons, for health or humanitarian reasons). Flights to and from Brazil were resumed;

4. Flights planned to allow the return to Portugal of nationals or foreign citizens holding a residence permit in Portugal and flights destined to allow the return of foreign citizens who are stranded in Portugal to their countries of origin, as long as they are promoted by the competent authorities of those countries.

RT-PCR NEGATIVE TEST

Before boarding, passengers of all nationalitiesmust present proof of RT-PCR test for screening of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a negative result, performed within 72 hours prior to boarding, with the exception of children who have not completed 24 months of age. To all foreign citizens who embark without the aforementioned test shall be refused entry into national territory.

MANDATORY PROPHYLATIC ISOLATION

Passengers from South Africa, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden must comply with a 14-day prophylactic isolation period after entering mainland Portugal, at home or in a location indicated by health authorities.

These rules also apply to those entering across land borders.

Passengers traveling on essential journeys and whose period of stay in national territory, attested by a return ticket, do not exceed 48 hours are excluded from complying with the prophylactic isolation provided for in the preceding paragraph.

ATTENTION: Prophylactic isolation is also applicable to passengers on flights with initial origin in South Africa and Brazil, who have made a stopover or transited through other airports, and to passengers on flights, regardless of origin, who present a passport stamp with a departure record from South Africa and Brazil in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Portugal.

Regarding processing of all national visas, restrictions to short-term visas processing still remain at least until 23:59 of Apr 30th, with the exception of visas for EU citizens' relatives (within the meaning of Directive 2004/38) and for essential travels (third country nationals traveling for professional reasons, study, family reunion, for health or humanitarian reasons), in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Order No. 1242-E/2021.

Short-stay visas for non-essential travel may only be issued to foreign citizens legally residing in the countries and Special Administrative Regions listed in Annex I of the above referred Order: Australia, China, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

IMPORTANT: Local circumstances resulting from the pandemic may prevent certain Consular Posts from being able to immediately resume the regular processing of visas.

