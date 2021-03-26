Immigration update: Portugal | Extension of the validity of documents and Emergency State renewed until April 15th

1. A brand new Government decree (nº 22A from March 17th) states that documents expired after February 24th, 2020, are valid until December 31st, 2021, for all legal purposes (the last decree stated validity extension until Mar 31st).

This rule applies to the following documents:

Citizen Card (PT id)

Driving license

Certificates

Documents and visas related to the stay in national territory*

*As of December 31st, 2021, documents expired after February 24th, 2020 will be valid and as soon as possible, all holders must provide an appointment scheduling at Immigration Service - SEF (still closed until further notice)

2. A renewal of the current emergency state was approved until April 15th. Among rules, remain circulation restrictions, mandatory teleworking (extended until December 31st), and phased opening of commercial establishments, schools, and other activities.

Luciana Zettel

Immigration Specialist

Santa Fe Relocation

Email: luciana.zettel@santaferelo.com

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.