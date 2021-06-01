Immigration update: South Africa | Increase in contributions to Unemployment Insurance

In February 2021, in the budget the Minister of Finance advised that there would be an increase on the maximum contributions to UIF on a maximum remuneration of R17 712, meaning that the maximum contribution would be R177,12.
Gazette Notice No. 44641-3 issued on 28 May 2021 has made this increase effective from the 1 June 2021. The 1% of remuneration below R17 712 remains and is payable 1% by the employee and 1% by the employer.
