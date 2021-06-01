Log in
    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
Immigration update: South Africa | Increase in contributions to Unemployment Insurance

06/01/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
In February 2021, in the budget the Minister of Finance advised that there would be an increase on the maximum contributions to UIF on a maximum remuneration of R17 712, meaning that the maximum contribution would be R177,12.

Gazette Notice No. 44641-3 issued on 28 May 2021 has made this increase effective from the 1 June 2021. The 1% of remuneration below R17 712 remains and is payable 1% by the employee and 1% by the employer.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Ruth Lockwood
Commercial Director Africa
T: +27 79 479 3842
E: Ruth.Lockwood@SantaFeRelo.com

Marty Santana
Tax Manager - Africa
Santa Fe Relocation
Johannesburg, South Africa
M: +27 (0) 82 342 3153
E: Marty.Santana@santaferelo.com

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
