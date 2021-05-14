Log in
Immigration update: Spain | Countries exempted from the non-essential travel ban

05/14/2021
Addition of Israel in the list of countries whose residents are not affected by generic travel ban applicable to non-essential travels.

Who will be affected?

List of countries exempted from the non-essential travel ban, new country added: Israel:

1. Australia.
2. Israel
3. New Zeland.
4. Rwanda.
5. Singapore.
6. South Korea.
7. Thailand
8. China.

And Hong Kong and Macao administrative province

Background

Modification of December 22nd approved Ministry Order stating the list of countries affected and exempted from the non-essential travels into the EU and Schengen Areas from 3rd countries.

Impact

All travellers coming from 3rd countries, except lists of countries above, are subject to non-essential travel limitation.

Implementation

The Ministry published on May 10th the up-to-date list of countries exempted from the generic ban for non-essential travels, adding Israel to it.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required

Based on the evolution of COVID-19 in Brazil and South Africa, the situation could be modified.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Irene Martin
Immigration Director
Santa Fe Relocation Southern Europe Cluster
D: +34 695 228 239
E: irene.martin@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services
Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
