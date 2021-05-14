Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  EAC Invest A/S
  News
  7. Summary
    EAC   DK0061277894

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Immigration update: Spain | Extension of travel limitations from Brazil and South Africa

Limitation for all non-essential travels into Spanish from Brazil and South Africa have been extended until 25th May, 00:00. The limitation does not apply to Spaniards and Spain residents.

Who will be affected?

Individuals coming from Brazil and South Africa, except Spanish nationals or Spain residents.

Background

Due to the expansion of Covid -19, in order to limit the spread and contagion, the Spanish Government has extended until May 25th, 00:00 h local time the travel limitation ruled by Ministers Council Conference on May 4th

Impact

+ All travellers coming from Brazil and South Africa, except Spaniards and Spain residents, are subject to travel limitation until May 25th at 00:00 local time
+ Direct flights and passenger ships between Brazil and South Africa and Spanish airports and ports are limited, entry is permitted to Spaniards and Spain residents only.
+ During the 10 days long quarantine period, persons referred to in the previous section must remain at home or accommodation, and must limit their travel, as well as the access of third parties to the domicile or accommodation, to those essential for the realization of the following activities:

a) Food and essential medicines purchase.
b) Assistance to health centres, services and establishments.
c) Causes of force majeure or situation of need.

Implementation

The Council of Ministers has approved the extension of the limitation of travels until May 25th 00:00 h. from Brazil and South Africa due to the health crisis.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required

Based on the evolution of COVID-19 in Brazil and South Africa, the situation could be modified.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Irene Martin
Immigration Director
Santa Fe Relocation Southern Europe Cluster
D: +34 695 228 239
E: irene.martin@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services
Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 4,50 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
Net cash 2020 19,2 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart EAC INVEST A/S
Duration : Period :
EAC Invest A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAC INVEST A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Thaysen Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jesper Dahlsgaard Deputy Chairman & Group Finance Director
Ole Steffensen Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EAC INVEST A/S64.04%17
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.07%37 106
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.71%22 067
LG CORP.44.57%19 587
EDENRED-0.67%13 686
BUREAU VERITAS SA13.51%13 402