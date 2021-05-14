Immigration update: Spain | Extension of travel limitations from Brazil and South Africa

Limitation for all non-essential travels into Spanish from Brazil and South Africa have been extended until 25th May, 00:00. The limitation does not apply to Spaniards and Spain residents.

Who will be affected?

Individuals coming from Brazil and South Africa, except Spanish nationals or Spain residents.

Background

Due to the expansion of Covid -19, in order to limit the spread and contagion, the Spanish Government has extended until May 25th, 00:00 h local time the travel limitation ruled by Ministers Council Conference on May 4th

Impact

+ All travellers coming from Brazil and South Africa, except Spaniards and Spain residents, are subject to travel limitation until May 25th at 00:00 local time

+ Direct flights and passenger ships between Brazil and South Africa and Spanish airports and ports are limited, entry is permitted to Spaniards and Spain residents only.

+ During the 10 days long quarantine period, persons referred to in the previous section must remain at home or accommodation, and must limit their travel, as well as the access of third parties to the domicile or accommodation, to those essential for the realization of the following activities:

a) Food and essential medicines purchase.

b) Assistance to health centres, services and establishments.

c) Causes of force majeure or situation of need.

Implementation

The Council of Ministers has approved the extension of the limitation of travels until May 25th 00:00 h. from Brazil and South Africa due to the health crisis.

Next Steps (or) Actions Required



Based on the evolution of COVID-19 in Brazil and South Africa, the situation could be modified.

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Irene Martin

Immigration Director

Santa Fe Relocation Southern Europe Cluster

D: +34 695 228 239

E: irene.martin@santaferelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.