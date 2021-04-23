Immigration update: UK | Travel restrictions from India

From 4am on Friday 23 April, visitors who have been in or transited through India in the previous 10 days cannot enter the UK unless they are British, Irish nationals or third country nationals with residence rights in the UK. This category arriving in England from India will be required to quarantine in a government approved hotel. Different requirements apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Who will be affected?



Visitors who have been in or transited through India in the previous 10 days.

Background

UK health authorities have classified India as having a risk of Zika virus transmission.

State level elections are due to take place in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry from 27 March to 29 April 2021. The results will be announced on 2 May. In the lead up to the elections, political rallies and public meetings will occur across these states. Nationals have been asked to exercise caution, avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for the latest information and follow instructions of the local authorities.

Implementation

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to:

• the immediate vicinity of the border with Pakistan, other than at Wagah (currently closed due to coronavirus)

• Jammu and Kashmir, except for (i) travel within the city of Jammu, (ii) travel by air to the city of Jammu, and (iii) travel within the Union Territory of Ladakh

The tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway are within the areas where the FCDO advises against all travel.

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:

• the state of Manipur, except the state capital Imphal and the Meiti Valley areas, which include Loktak Lake, Keibul Lamjao National Park and the Imphal War Cemetery

• the remainder of India based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks

