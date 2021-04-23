Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immigration update: UK | Travel restrictions from India

04/23/2021 | 11:16am EDT
From 4am on Friday 23 April, visitors who have been in or transited through India in the previous 10 days cannot enter the UK unless they are British, Irish nationals or third country nationals with residence rights in the UK. This category arriving in England from India will be required to quarantine in a government approved hotel. Different requirements apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Who will be affected?

Visitors who have been in or transited through India in the previous 10 days.

Background

UK health authorities have classified India as having a risk of Zika virus transmission.

State level elections are due to take place in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry from 27 March to 29 April 2021. The results will be announced on 2 May. In the lead up to the elections, political rallies and public meetings will occur across these states. Nationals have been asked to exercise caution, avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for the latest information and follow instructions of the local authorities.

Implementation

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to:

• the immediate vicinity of the border with Pakistan, other than at Wagah (currently closed due to coronavirus)
• Jammu and Kashmir, except for (i) travel within the city of Jammu, (ii) travel by air to the city of Jammu, and (iii) travel within the Union Territory of Ladakh
The tourist destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway are within the areas where the FCDO advises against all travel.
The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:
• the state of Manipur, except the state capital Imphal and the Meiti Valley areas, which include Loktak Lake, Keibul Lamjao National Park and the Imphal War Cemetery
• the remainder of India based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks

Should you have any questions, please contact the following:

Koshi Blavo Barna
UK Head of Immigration
Santa Fe Relocation UK
Tel.: +44 0203 457 3595
Email: Koshi.BlavoBarna@SantaFeRelo.com

To read more immigration updates, click here

About our Immigration Services

Our immigration services manage thousands of visa applications every year for a multitude of international companies. Our experienced immigration experts and migration agents handle the immigration process for you and provide simple reporting and guidance on immigration matters.

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
