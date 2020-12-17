Log in
EAC INVEST A/S

EAC INVEST A/S

(EAC)
Relocation update: The Netherlands | New lockdown as of 15 December 2020

12/17/2020 | 04:35am EST
The Netherlands went into a lockdown which will last until at least January 19th, 2021.
The government's aim with this lockdown is to limit contact between people as much as possible.

If you have an upcoming move or have recently relocated to the Netherlands, it is of importance to be aware that locations such as the Dutch Immigration Authorities, local town halls, banks and Expat Centres will remain open for scheduled appointments. These offices will follow the measurements provided by the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM). Registration formalities therefore can take place, however a delay can be expected due to the recommended self-quarantine of 10 days.

During the lockdown, essential shops such as supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, and any stores where food and other essential products are sold will remain open. This is also applicable to pharmacies and petrol stations.

All non-essential shops are closed, this includes hairdressers and beauty salons. Further, locations such as museums, zoos, theatres, amusement parks, casinos, saunas, indoor sporting venues including swimming pools are also closed.

Restaurants serving food and drinks (including those located in hotels) will also be closed throughout this period. Note that there do exist quite some locations that are offering take away meals and beverages.

In addition, as per December 16th, all schools and childcare centres will be closed, however certain exemptions may apply. During this period the schools will be providing online education. Primary schools and childcare centres will remain open for children of which at least one parent is working in one of the critical sectors.

We do understand that relocating during a pandemic may create additional challenges or raise extra concerns. Santa Fe is able to offer many tailored made services that might be applicable for you or your employees. We welcome you to contact us and are happy to help with an upcoming or recent move to the Netherlands.

Should you have any questions, please contact:

Louisa Wright
Account Manager
Louisa.Wright@santaferelo.com

Marion Kunstman
Team Lead Destination Services Department
Marion.Kunstman@santaferelo.com

Disclaimer

EAC Invest A/S published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
