EACO : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending February 28, 2022 (Form 10-Q)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended February 28, 2022, or ☐TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from _______ to _______ Commission File No. 000-14311 EACO CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) ​ Florida 59-2597349 (State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) ​ 5065 East Hunter Avenue Anaheim, California92807 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (714) 876-2490 (Registrant's Telephone No.) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: None Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value (Title of Class) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "emerging growth company", and "smaller reporting company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ​ Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ ​ ​ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐No ☒ As of August 23, 2022, 4,861,590 shares of the registrant's common stock were outstanding. ​ ​ PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1. Financial Statements EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ February 28, ​ February 28, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales ​ $ 66,587 ​ $ 55,751 ​ $ 130,409 ​ $ 109,154 Cost of sales ​ 48,462 ​ 40,727 ​ 94,106 ​ 79,678 Gross margin ​ 18,125 ​ 15,024 ​ 36,303 ​ 29,476 Operating expenses: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative expenses ​ 13,439 ​ 12,540 ​ 22,334 ​ 25,221 Income from operations ​ 4,686 ​ 2,484 ​ 13,969 ​ 4,255 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Other income (expense): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net (loss) gain on trading securities ​ (22) ​ (506) ​ (78) ​ (1,059) Interest and other (expense) ​ ​ (53) ​ ​ (60) ​ ​ (105) ​ ​ (129) Other (expense) income, net ​ (75) ​ (566) ​ (183) ​ (1,188) Income before income taxes ​ 4,611 ​ 1,918 ​ 13,786 ​ 3,067 Provision for income taxes ​ 1,204 ​ 524 ​ 3,593 ​ 822 Net income ​ 3,407 ​ 1,394 ​ 10,193 ​ 2,245 Cumulative preferred stock dividend ​ (19) ​ (19) ​ (38) ​ (38) Net income attributable to common shareholders ​ $ 3,388 ​ $ 1,375 ​ $ 10,155 ​ $ 2,207 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: ​ $ 0.70 ​ $ 0.28 ​ $ 2.09 ​ $ 0.45 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding ​ 4,861,590 ​ 4,861,590 ​ 4,861,590 ​ 4,861,590 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding ​ ​ 4,901,590 ​ ​ 4,901,590 ​ ​ 4,901,590 ​ ​ 4,901,590 ​ See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 2 EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ February 28, ​ February 28, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income ​ $ 3,407 ​ $ 1,394 ​ $ 10,193 ​ $ 2,245 Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax:

Foreign translation gain (loss) ​ ​ 25 ​ ​ 91 ​ ​ (455) ​ ​ 9 Total comprehensive income ​ $ 3,432 ​ $ 1,485 ​ $ 9,738 ​ $ 2,254 ​ See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 3 EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ August 31, ​ 2022 2021* ASSETS ​ ​ Current Assets: ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents ​ $ 5,622 ​ $ 4,455 Restricted cash ​ 10 ​ ​ 10 Trade accounts receivable, net ​ 36,861 ​ ​ 33,929 Inventory, net ​ 44,724 ​ ​ 40,448 Marketable securities, trading ​ 4,598 ​ ​ 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets ​ 8,416 ​ ​ 6,780 Total current assets ​ 100,231 ​ ​ 89,363 Non-current Assets: ​ ​ ​ ​ Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net ​ ​ 8,162 ​ ​ 8,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets ​ ​ 11,030 ​ ​ 11,084 Other assets, net ​ ​ 1,407 ​ ​ 1,669 Total assets ​ $ 120,830 ​ $ 110,385 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ​ ​ ​ ​ Current Liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Trade accounts payable ​ $ 19,756 ​ $ 16,413 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ​ ​ 8,440 ​ ​ 10,964 Current portion of operating lease liabilities ​ 3,385 ​ 3,096 Current portion of long-term debt ​ ​ 119 ​ ​ 113 Total current liabilities ​ 31,700 ​ 30,586 Non-current Liabilities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Long-term debt ​ ​ 4,524 ​ ​ 4,585 Operating lease liabilities ​ 7,784 ​ 8,092 Total liabilities ​ 44,008 ​ 43,263 Commitments and Contingencies ​ ​ ​ ​ Shareholders' Equity: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) ​ ​ 1 ​ ​ 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding ​ 49 ​ 49 Additional paid-in capital ​ ​ 12,378 ​ ​ 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income ​ 325 ​ 780 Retained earnings ​ 64,069 ​ 53,914 Total shareholders' equity ​ 76,822 ​ 67,122 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity ​ $ 120,830 ​ $ 110,385 *Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2022. ​ See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 4 EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Shareholders' Equity (in thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Accumulated ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Convertible ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Additional ​ Other ​ ​ ​ ​ Total ​ ​ Preferred Stock ​ Common Stock ​ Paid-in ​ Comprehensive ​ Retained ​ Shareholders' ​ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Income Earnings Equity Balance, August 31, 2021 * 36,000 ​ $ 1 4,861,590 ​ $ 49 ​ $ 12,378 ​ $ 780 ​ $ 53,914 ​ $ 67,122 Preferred dividends - ​ - - ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ (19) ​ (19) Foreign translation loss - ​ - - ​ - ​ - ​ (480) ​ - ​ (480) Net income - ​ - - ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ 6,786 ​ 6,786 Balance, November 30, 2021 ​ 36,000 ​ $ 1 ​ 4,861,590 ​ $ 49 ​ $ 12,378 ​ $ 300 ​ $ 60,681 ​ $ 73,409 Preferred dividends ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (19) ​ ​ (19) Foreign translation loss ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 25 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 25 Net income ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 3,407 ​ ​ 3,407 Balance, February 28, 2022 ​ 36,000 ​ $ 1 ​ 4,861,590 ​ $ 49 ​ $ 12,378 ​ $ 325 ​ $ 64,069 ​ $ 76,822 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Balance, August 31, 2020 * 36,000 ​ $ 1 4,861,590 ​ $ 49 ​ $ 12,378 ​ $ 788 ​ $ 45,603 ​ $ 58,819 Preferred dividends ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (19) ​ ​ (19) Foreign translation loss ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (82) ​ ​ - ​ ​ (82) Net income ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 851 ​ ​ 851 Balance, November 30, 2020 ​ 36,000 ​ $ 1 ​ 4,861,590 ​ $ 49 ​ $ 12,378 ​ $ 706 ​ $ 46,435 ​ $ 59,569 Preferred dividends ​ - ​ ​ - ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ (19) ​ ​ (19) Foreign translation loss - ​ ​ - - ​ ​ - ​ ​ - ​ ​ 91 ​ ​ - ​ ​ 91 Net income - ​ - - ​ - ​ - ​ - ​ 1,394 ​ 1,394 Balance, February 28, 2021 36,000 ​ $ 1 4,861,590 ​ $ 49 ​ $ 12,378 ​ $ 797 ​ $ 47,810 ​ $ 61,035 * Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 as filed with the U. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2022 and November 30, 2020, respectively ​ See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 5 EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ February 28, ​ 2022 2021 Operating activities: ​ ​ Net income ​ $ 10,193 ​ $ 2,245 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization ​ 751 ​ 751 Bad debt expense ​ 26 ​ 55 Loss on sale of real property ​ - ​ - Net unrealized loss on trading securities ​ ​ 78 ​ ​ 1,059 Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in: ​ ​ ​ ​ Trade accounts receivable ​ (2,958) ​ 866 Inventory ​ (4,276) ​ (635) Prepaid expenses and other assets ​ (1,374) ​ 1,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets ​ 54 ​ 847 Trade accounts payable ​ 4,404 ​ 561 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ​ (2,524) ​ (2,579) Operating lease liabilities ​ ​ (19) ​ ​ (928) Net cash provided by operating activities ​ 4,355 ​ 3,540 Investing activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements ​ (644) ​ (290) Net purchases of marketable securities, trading ​ ​ (935) ​ ​ (3,846) Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities ​ -- ​ (1,622) Net cash (used in) investing activities ​ ​ (1,579) ​ ​ (5,758) Financing activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ (Repayment) borrowings on revolving credit facility, net ​ -- ​ (5,100) Repayments on long-term debt ​ (55) ​ (53) Preferred stock dividend ​ (38) ​ (38) Net change in bank overdraft ​ ​ (1,061) ​ ​ 2,526 Net cash (used in) financing activities ​ (1,154) ​ (2,665) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents ​ (455) ​ 9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash ​ 1,167 ​ (4,874) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period ​ ​ 4,465 ​ ​ 8,995 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period ​ $ 5,632 ​ $ 4,121 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash paid for interest ​ $ 105 ​ $ 121 Cash paid for income taxes ​ $ 3,979 ​ $ 2,509 ​ See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. ​ 6 EACO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS February 28, 2022 Note 1. Organization and Basis of Presentation EACO Corporation ("EACO"), incorporated in Florida in September 1985, is a holding company, primarily comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc. ("Bisco") and Bisco's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Bisco Industries Limited. Substantially all of EACO's operations are conducted through Bisco and Bisco Industries Limited. Bisco was incorporated in Illinois in 1974 and is a distributor of electronic components and fasteners with 50 sales offices and seven distribution centers located throughout the United States and Canada. Bisco supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a broad range of industries, including the aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment and marine industries. ​ ​ Note 2. Significant Accounting Policies and Significant Recent Accounting Pronouncements Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. These estimates include allowance for doubtful accounts receivable, provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory, recoverability of the carrying value and estimated useful lives of long-lived assets, and the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, if any. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Basis of Presentation The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company in conformity with GAAP for interim financial information and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for interim reporting. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary in order to make the financial statements not misleading have been included. Certain information and note disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted pursuant to SEC rules and regulations for presentation of interim financial information. Therefore, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2021 ("fiscal 2021"). The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of August 31, 2021 and related disclosures were derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of August 31, 2021. Operating results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for future quarterly periods or the entire fiscal year. Principles of Consolidation The consolidated financial statements for all periods presented include the accounts of EACO, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco, and Bisco's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Bisco Industries Limited (all of which are collectively referred to herein as the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"). All significant intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated in consolidation. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all highly liquid investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. 7 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net Trade accounts receivable are carried at original invoice amount, less an estimate for an allowance for doubtful accounts. Management determines the allowance for doubtful accounts by identifying probable credit losses in the Company's accounts receivable and reviewing historical data to estimate the collectability on items not yet specifically identified as problem accounts. Trade accounts receivable are written off when deemed uncollectible. Recoveries of trade accounts receivable previously written off are recorded when received. A trade account receivable is considered past due if any portion of the receivable balance is outstanding if past due more than 30 days. The Company does not charge interest on past due balances. The allowance for doubtful accounts was $171,000 and $161,000 at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively. Inventories, Net Inventory consists primarily of electronic fasteners and components, and is stated at the lower of cost or estimated net realizable value. Cost is determined using the average cost method. Inventories are reduced by a provision for slow moving and obsolete items of $1,637,000 and $1,578,000 at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively. The provision is based upon management's review of inventories on-hand, their expected future utilization and length of time held by the Company. Marketable Trading Securities The Company invests in marketable trading securities, which include long and short positions in equity securities. Short positions represent securities sold, but not yet purchased. Short sales result in obligations to purchase securities at a later date and are separately presented as a liability in the Company's consolidated balance sheets. As of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, the Company's total obligation for securities sold, but not yet purchased was zero. Restricted cash to collateralize the Company's obligations for short sales was zero at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021. These securities are stated at fair value, which is determined using the quoted closing prices at each reporting date. Realized gains and losses on investment transactions are recognized as incurred in the consolidated statements of operations. Net unrealized gains and losses are reported in the statements of operations and represent the change in the market value of investment holdings during the period. Long-Lived Assets Long-lived assets are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. For purposes of the impairment review, assets are measured by comparing the carrying amount to future net cash flows. If assets are considered to be impaired, the impairment to be recognized is measured by the amount by which the carrying amount of the assets exceeds their estimated fair values. Income Taxes Deferred taxes on income result from temporary differences between the reporting of income for financial statement and tax reporting purposes. A valuation allowance related to a deferred tax asset is recorded when it is more likely than not that some or all of the deferred tax asset will not be realized. In making such determination, management considers all available positive and negative evidence, including scheduled reversals of deferred tax liabilities, projected future taxable income (if any), tax planning strategies and recent financial performance. We provide tax contingencies, if any, for federal, state, local and international exposures relating to audit results, tax planning initiatives and compliance responsibilities. The development of these reserves requires judgments about tax issues, potential outcomes and timing. Although the outcome of these tax audits is uncertain, in management's opinion adequate provisions for income taxes have been made for potential liabilities emanating from these reviews. If actual outcomes differ materially from these estimates, they could have a material impact on our results of operations. Revenue Recognition We derive our revenue primarily from product sales. We determine revenue recognition through the following steps: (1) identification of the contract with a customer; (2) identification of the performance obligations in the contract; (3) determination of the transaction price; (4) allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and (5) recognition of revenue when, or as, we satisfy a performance obligation. 8 The Company's performance obligations consist solely of product shipped to customers. Revenue from product sales is recognized upon transfer of control of promised products upon shipment to customers at a point in time in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to receive in exchange for these products. Revenue is recognized net of returns and any taxes collected from customers. We offer industry standard contractual terms in our purchase orders. Earnings Per Common Share Basic earnings per common share for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, were computed based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Diluted earnings per share for those periods have been computed based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, giving effect to all potentially dilutive common shares that were outstanding during the respective periods. Potentially dilutive common shares represent 40,000 common shares issuable upon conversion of 36,000 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock, which were outstanding at February 28, 2022 and 2021. Such securities are excluded from the weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share for the quarters ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 as their inclusion would be anti-dilutive since the conversion price was greater than the average market price of the Company's common stock during these periods (See Note 5). Foreign Currency Translation and Transactions Assets and liabilities recorded in functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar (Canadian dollars for Bisco's Canadian subsidiary) are translated into U.S. dollars at the period-end rate of exchange. The exchange rate for Canadian dollars on February 28, 2022 and 2021 was $0.79 and $0.78, respectively. The resulting balance sheet translation adjustments are charged or credited directly to accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). Revenue and expenses are transacted at the average exchange rates for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021. The average exchange rates for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 were $0.79 and $0.77, respectively. All foreign sales, excluding Canadian sales, are denominated in U.S. dollars and, therefore, are not subject to foreign currency risk exposure. Concentrations Net sales to customers outside the United States were approximately 11% and 10% of revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and related accounts receivable were approximately 14% of total accounts receivable for February 28, 2022 and 2021. Sales to customers in Canada accounted for approximately 29% and 33% of such international sales for the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Sales to customers located within Asia accounted for approximately 47% and 42% of such international sales for the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of revenues and accounts receivable for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021. Reclassifications None Significant Recent Accounting Pronouncements In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires lessees to recognize almost all leases on their balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. For income statement purposes, the FASB retained a dual model, requiring leases to be classified as either operating or finance. Classification is based on criteria that is largely similar to those applied in lease accounting, but without explicit bright lines. Lessor accounting is similar to the current model, but updated to align with certain changes to the lessee model and the new revenue recognition standard. This ASU is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, including interim periods within those fiscal years. The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 on September 1, 2019 and applied the package of practical expedients included therein, as well as utilized the transition method included in ASU 2018-11. In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses", which will require the measurement of all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. The guidance is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2019 and interim periods within those fiscal years. In November 2019, the FASB deferred the effective dates of the new credit losses standard for all entities except SEC filers that are not smaller reporting companies to fiscal year beginning after December 15, 2022, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Management is currently evaluating this statement and its impact on its results of operations or financial position. ​ 9 Note 3. Accrued Liabilities The Company's accrued liabilities as of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 are summarized as follows (in thousands): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, August 31, ​ ​ 2022 ​ 2021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Accrued accounts payable ​ $ 2,794 ​ $ 3,054 Accrued compensation and payroll ​ 2,978 ​ 5,033 Accrued taxes ​ 2,668 ​ 2,877 Total Accrued expenses and other current liabilities ​ $ 8,440 ​ $ 10,964 ​ ​ Note 4. Debt At Q2 2022, the Company had a $15,000,000 line of credit agreement with Citizens Business Bank ("the Bank"). On December 4, 2019, the Company entered into a Change in Terms Agreement dated November 27, 2019 with the Bank (the "Amendment"), which modified the Company's $10,000,000 line of credit between the Company and the Bank to increase the maximum amount that may be borrowed thereunder from $10.0 million to $15.0 million. In addition, the Amendment removed the Company's interest rate options but provided that in no event would such interest rate be less than 3.0% per annum. Borrowings are secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. The amounts outstanding under this line of credit as of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 were zero. The line of credit agreement contains certain nonfinancial and financial covenants, including the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, the Company was in compliance with all such covenants. The expiration date of the line of credit under the line of credit agreement was July 5, 2022. The Company is currently in process of negotiating a new line of credit agreement with the Bank. The Company believes it has adequate cash available for its business operations while it negotiates its new line of credit agreement with the Bank. The Company also entered into a Loan Agreement with the Bank to borrow up to $5,000,000 (the "Construction Loan") for the primary purpose of financing tenant improvements at its new corporate headquarters located at 5065 East Hunter Avenue in Anaheim, California (the "Hunter Property"). The Construction Loan was a line of credit evidenced by a Promissory Note in the principal amount of up to $5,000,000 with a maturity date of May 15, 2027. The terms of the Construction Loan provided that the Company could only request advances through July 15, 2020, and thereafter, the Construction Loan converted to a term loan with a fixed rate of 4.6%, which is entitled to a .25% rate discount if a demand deposit account is held with the Bank. On July 15, 2020, the amount drawn on the Construction Loan was converted to a term loan in the amount of $4,807,000. Interest on the Construction Loan is payable monthly (4.35% per annum at both February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021). Concurrent with the execution of this Construction Loan, Bisco entered into a commercial security agreement, dated July 12, 2019, with the Bank, pursuant to which Bisco granted the Bank a security interest in substantially all of Bisco's personal property to secure Bisco's obligations under the Construction Loan. The outstanding balance of the Construction Loan at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 was $4,643,000 and $4,698,000, respectively. EACO has also entered into a business loan agreement (and related $100,000 promissory note) with the Bank in order to obtain a $100,000 letter of credit as security for the Company's worker's compensation requirements. ​ Note 5. Earnings per Share The following is a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators of the basic and diluted computations for earnings per common share (in thousands, except per share data): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ February 28, ​ February 28, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 EPS: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net income ​ $ 3,407 ​ $ 1,394 ​ $ 10,193 ​ $ 2,245 Less: accrued preferred stock dividends ​ (19) ​ (19) ​ (38) ​ (38) Net income available for common shareholders ​ $ 3,388 ​ $ 1,375 ​ $ 10,155 ​ $ 2,207 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Earnings per common share - basic and diluted ​ $ 0.70 ​ $ 0.28 ​ $ 2.09 ​ $ 0.45 ​ 10 For the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, 40,000 potential common shares (issuable upon conversion of 36,000 shares of the Company's Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock) have been excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share because their inclusion would be anti-dilutive since the conversion price was greater than the average market price of the common stock. ​ Note 6. Related Party Transactions The Company leases its Chicago area sales office and distribution center located in Glendale Heights, Illinois under an operating lease agreement (the "Glendale Lease") from the Glen F. Ceiley and Barbara A.Ceiley Revocable Trust (the "Trust"), which is the grantor trust of Glen Ceiley, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, and majority shareholder. The Glendale Lease is a ten-year lease with an initial monthly rental rate of $22,600, which is subject to annual rent increases of approximately 2.5% as set forth in the Glendale Lease. During the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred expense related to the Glendale Lease of approximately $150,000 and $145,000, respectively. On July 26, 2019, the Company entered into a Commercial Lease Agreement with the Trust (the "Hunter Lease"), for the lease of the Hunter Property, which houses the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Company completed its move to the new headquarters located at the Hunter Property in March 2020. The term of the Hunter Lease commenced on September 2, 2019 and ends on August 31, 2029 with an initial monthly rental rate of $66,300, which is subject to annual rent increases of approximately 2.5% as set forth in the Hunter Lease. During the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Company incurred expense related to the Hunter Lease of approximately $418,000 and $408,000, respectively. ​ Note 7. Income Taxes On March 27, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("the CARES Act"). Intended to provide economic relief to those impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the CARES Act includes provisions, among others, addressing the carryback of net operating losses for specific periods, refunds of alternative minimum tax credits, temporary modifications to the limitations placed on the tax deductibility of net interest expenses, and technical amendments for qualified improvement property ("QIP"). Additionally, the CARES Act, in efforts to enhance business' liquidity, provides for refundable employee retention tax credits and the deferral of the employer-paid portion of social security taxes. We are continuing to examine additional impacts that the CARES Act may have on our U.S. business, and other operations impacted by COVID-19. The effects and ultimate results of our evaluation, if any, could result in temporary book-to-tax timing differences (i.e., no effective tax rate impact) for income tax purposes. During the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, the Company recorded an income tax provision of $1,204,000 and $3,593,000, respectively, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.1% forboth periods. The current period effective tax rate differs from the statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the state tax rates and permanent book tax differences. Accounting for uncertainty in income taxes prescribes a recognition threshold and measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of a tax position taken or expected to be taken in a tax return and provides guidance on de-recognition, classification, interest and penalties, accounting in interim periods, disclosure, and transition. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, the Company did not have a liability for any unrecognized tax benefit. The Company has elected to classify interest and penalties as a component of its income tax provision. For the three and six months ended February 28, 2022, the Company did not have a liability for penalties or interest. The Company does not expect any changes to its unrecognized tax benefit for the next six months that would materially impact its consolidated financial statements. The Company's tax years for 2018, 2019 and 2020 are subject to examination by the taxing authorities. With few exceptions, the Company is no longer subject to U.S. federal, state, local or foreign examinations by taxing authorities for years before 2017. ​ 11 Note 8. Commitments and Contingencies From time to time, we may be subject to legal proceedings and claims which arise in the normal course of our business. Any such matters and disputes could be costly and time consuming, subject us to damages or equitable remedies, and divert our management and key personnel from our business operations. We currently are not a party to any legal proceedings, the adverse outcome of which, in management's opinion, individually or in the aggregate, would have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. With respect to the ongoing and evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which was designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, the outbreak has caused substantial disruption in international and U.S. economies and markets. The outbreak has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, as well as the industries that the Company serves, such as the aerospace, electronic parts, and industrial equipment industries. If repercussions of the outbreak are prolonged, it could have a significant adverse impact to the underlying industries of some of the Company's customers. To date, the Company has not incurred any significant disruptions to its business activities or supply chain, but has been required to limit the operations of our sales offices. Management cannot, at this point, estimate ultimate losses related to the COVID-19 outbreak, if any, and accordingly no adjustments were reflected in the accompanying financial statements related to this matter. ​ Note 9. Subsequent Events Management has evaluated events subsequent to February 28, 2022, through the date that these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are filed with the SEC, for transactions and other events which may require adjustment of and/or disclosure in such financial statements. 12 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Cautionary Statements This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "project," "should," "will" and similar words or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated revenue, expenses, profits and capital needs. These statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, projections, and the impact of certain accounting pronouncements, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or estimated, including, but not limited to the impact of Covid-19, adverse economic conditions, competitive pressures, unexpected costs and losses from operations or investments, increases in costs and overhead, our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting, potential losses from trading in securities, our ability to retain key personnel and good relationships with suppliers, the willingness of lenders to extend financing commitments and the availability of capital resources, and the other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of this report or identified from time to time in our other filings with the SEC and in public announcements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, including to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of forward looking statements in this Quarterly Report should not be regarded as a representation by management or any other person that the objectives or plans of the Company will be achieved. Overview The condensed consolidated financial statements comprise the accounts of EACO and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco, and Bisco's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Bisco Industries Limited. EACO is a holding company primarily comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco. Bisco is a distributor of electronic components and fasteners with 50 sales offices and seven distribution centers located throughout the United States and Canada. Bisco supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a broad range of industries, including the aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment and marine industries. Revenues derived from Bisco and its subsidiary represent 100% of our total revenues and are expected to continue to represent all of the Company's total revenues for the foreseeable future. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates The Company's discussion and analysis of its financial condition and results of operations are based upon its condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements requires the Company to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Within the context of these critical accounting policies, the Company is not currently aware of any reasonably likely events or circumstances that would result in materially different amounts being reported. Revenue Recognition In May 2014, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("the FASB") issued Accounting Standards Updated ("ASU") 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, issued as a new Topic, ASC Topic 606 ("ASU 2014-09"). The new revenue recognition standard provides a five-step analysis of transactions to determine when and how revenue is recognized. The premise of the standard is that a Company should recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The Company has adopted ASU 2014-09 beginning in fiscal 2019 (effective September 1, 2018) using the modified retrospective approach. The impact of adopting the standard on our consolidated financial statements and related disclosures was not material. We derive our revenue primarily from product sales. We determine revenue recognition through the following steps: (1) identification of the contract with a customer; (2) identification of the performance obligations in the contract; (3) determination of the transaction price; (4) allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and (5) recognition of revenue when, or as, we satisfy a performance obligation. 13 The Company's performance obligations consist solely of product shipped to customers. Revenue from product sales is recognized upon transfer of control of promised products to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to receive in exchange for these products. Revenue is recognized net of returns and any taxes collected from customers. We offer industry standard contractual terms in our purchase orders. Impairment of Long Lived Assets Management reviews long-lived assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. For the purpose of the impairment review, assets are tested on an individual basis. The recoverability of the assets is measured by a comparison of the carrying value of each asset to the future net undiscounted cash flows expected to be generated by such assets. If such assets are considered impaired, the impairment to be recognized is measured by the amount by which the carrying value of the assets exceeds their estimated fair value. Inventory The Company's inventory provisions are based upon management's review of inventories on-hand over their expected future utilization and length of time held by the Company. The Company's methodology for estimating these adjustments to the cost basis is evaluated for factors that could require changes to the cost basis including significant changes in product demand, market conditions, condition of the inventory or net realizable value. If business or economic conditions change, the Company's estimates and assumptions may be adjusted as deemed appropriate. There have been no changes to the Company's critical accounting policies for the six months ended February 28, 2022. Results of Operations Comparison of the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 Net Sales and Gross Profit ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ ​ ​ 2022 2021 Change Change ​ Net sales ​ $ 66,587 ​ $ 55,751 ​ $ 10,836 ​ 19.4 % Cost of sales ​ ​ 48,462 ​ ​ 40,727 ​ ​ 7,735 ​ 19.0 % Gross profit ​ $ 18,125 ​ $ 15,024 ​ $ 3,101 ​ 20.6 % Gross profit as a percent of net sales ​ 27.2 % 26.9 % ​ ​ 0.3 % ​ Net sales consist primarily of sales of component parts and fasteners, but also include, to a lesser extent, kitting charges and special order fees, as well as freight charged to customers. The increase in revenues in the three months ended February 28, 2022 ("Q2 2022") as compared to the three months ended February 28, 2021 ("Q2 2021") was largely due to higher demand for products and favorable economic conditions in the current period. Further, the prior year period had decreased sales and gross margins, resulting from the global industry-wide slowdown due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ ​ 2022 2021 Change Change ​ Selling, general and administrative expenses ​ $ 13,439 ​ $ 12,540 ​ $ 899 ​ 7.2 % Percent of net sales ​ 20.2 % 22.5 % ​ ​ (2.3) % ​ Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") consists primarily of payroll and related expenses for the Company's sales and administrative staff, professional fees including accounting, legal and technology costs and expenses, and sales and marketing costs. SG&A in Q2 2022 increased from Q2 2021 largely due to increased travel expenses related to sales meetings and events and higher professional fees. The increase was partially offset by decreases in employee headcount when comparing Q2 2022 to Q2 2021. SG&A as a percent of revenue in Q2 2022 decreased from Q2 2021 by 2.3%, primarily due to decreases in the employee headcount and an increase in Q2 2022 sales due to the rebounding economy. 14 Other (Expense), Net ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ ​ 2022 2021 Change Change Other income (expense): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net (loss) gain on trading securities ​ $ (22) ​ $ (506) ​ $ 484 ​ 95.7 % Interest and other (expense), net ​ ​ (53) ​ ​ (60) ​ ​ 7 ​ 11.7 % Other income (expense), net ​ $ (75) ​ $ (566) ​ $ 491 ​ 86.7 % Percent of net sales ​ (0.1) % (1.0) % ​ ​ 0.9 % ​ Other (expense), net, primarily consists of income or loss on trading in short-term marketable equity securities of publicly-held corporations and interest related to the Company's debt obligations. The Company's investment strategy consists of both long and short positions, as well as utilizing options designed to improve returns. During Q2 2022, the Company recognized a net loss on trading securities of $22,000 as compared to a net loss of $506,000 in Q2 2021. The net trading securities losses in Q2 2022 and Q2 2021 was primarily due to timing of sales and purchases and general market climate for short and long positions during the period. Interest and other (expense), net, decreased in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021, which was primarily due to lower variable rates on our loans and carrying a lower balance on our line of credit during Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021. Income Tax Provision ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Three Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ ​ ​ 2022 2021 Change Change Income tax provision $ 1,204 $ 524 $ 680 129.8 % Percent of pre-tax income ​ 26.1 % 27.3 % ​ ​ (1.2) % ​ The provision for income taxes increased by $680,000 in Q2 2022 over the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher income in the current quarter as compared to the prior year period. The income tax provision as a percent of pre-tax income decreased from 27.3% at Q2 2021 to 26.1% at Q2 2022, which was primarily due to the state tax rate mix and permanent book tax differences. Comparison of the Six Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 Net Sales and Gross Profit ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ 2022 2021 Change Change ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net Sales $ 130,409 $ 109,154 $ 21,255 19.5 % Cost of sales ​ 94,106 ​ 79,678 ​ 14,428 18.1 % Gross profit $ 36,303 $ 29,476 $ 6,827 23.2 % Percent of net sales ​ 27.8 % ​ 27.0 % ​ ​ ​ 0.8 % ​ The increase in revenues and gross margins as a percent of revenues in the six months ended February 28, 2022 as compared to the six months ended February 28, 2021 was largely due to higher demand for products and favorable economic conditions in the current period. Further, the prior year period had decreased sales and gross margins resulting from the global industry-wide slowdown. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ 2022 2021 Change Change ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative expenses ​ $ 22,334 $ 25,221 $ (2,887) (11.4) % Percent of net sales ​ 17.1 % 23.1 % ​ ​ ​ 6.0 % ​ 15 SG&A in the six months ended February 28, 2022 decreased from the same period in the prior year primarilydue to a decrease in payroll taxes as a result of federal tax credits related to the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) of $5.4 million recorded in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Q2 2021 also had non-recurring expense incurred related to the relocation of the Company's corporate headquarters to the Hunter Property. The decrease in SG&A was partially offset due to annual raises and higher depreciation expense. SG&A as a percent of revenue in Q2 2022 decreased from Q2 2021 primarily due to the ERC and higher sales growth due to the rebounding economy in the current period. Other (Expense), Net ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ ​ 2022 2021 Change Change Other income (expense): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net (loss) gain on trading securities ​ $ (78) $ (1,059) ​ $ 981 92.6 % Interest and other (expense), net ​ ​ (105) ​ (129) ​ 24 18.6 % Other income (expense), net ​ $ (183) $ (1,188) ​ $ 1,005 84.6 % Percent of net sales ​ ​ (0.1) % ​ (1.1) % ​ ​ (1.0) % ​ During the six months ended February 28, 2022, the Company recognized a net loss on trading securities of $78,000 as compared to a net loss of $1,059,000 in the same period in the prior year. The net trading securities losses in Q2 2022 and 2021 was primarily due to timing of sales and purchases and general market climate for short positions during the period. Interest and other (expense), net, decreased during the six months ended February 28, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year, which was primarily due to carrying a lower balance on our line of credit during the current period. Income Tax Provision ($ in thousands) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Six Months Ended ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ February 28, ​ $ ​ % ​ 2022 2021 Change Change ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Income tax provision $ 3,593 $ 822 ​ $ 2,771 337.1 % Percent of pre-tax income ​ 26.1 % ​ 26.8 % ​ ​ (0.7) % ​ The provision for income taxes increased by $2,771,000 for the six months ended February 28, 2022 when compared to the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher income in the current quarter as compared to the prior year period. The income tax provision as a percent of pre-tax income decreased from 26.8% for the six months ended February 28, 2021 to 26.1% in the current year period, which was primarily due to the state tax rate mix and permanent book tax differences. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, the Company held approximately $5,622,000 and $4,455,000 of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, respectively. The Company also held $4,598,000 and $3,741,000 of marketable securities at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, respectively, which could be liquidated, if necessary. As of February 28, 2022, the Company held a $15,000,000 Line of credit with the Bank. Borrowings are secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. The amounts outstanding under this line of credit as of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 were zero. The line of credit agreement contains certain nonfinancial and financial covenants, including the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021, the Company was in compliance with all such covenants. The expiration date of the line of credit under the line of credit agreement was July 5, 2022. The Company is currently in process of negotiating a new line of credit agreement with the Bank expect to have it in place before the fiscal year end. The Company believes it has adequate cash available for its business operations while it negotiates its new line of credit agreement with the Bank. In September 2019, Bisco entered into the Hunter Lease with the Trust, which is the grantor trust of Glen Ceiley, our Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board and the Company's majority shareholder. Under the Hunter Lease, Bisco leased from the Trust the Hunter Property, which consists of approximately 80,000 square feet of office and warehouse space located at 5065 East Hunter Avenue, Anaheim, California, which serves as the Company's new corporate headquarters. The Hunter Lease has a term that expires on August 31, 2029. 16 The Company entered into a new Construction Loan with the Bank to borrow up to $5,000,000 for the primary purpose of financing tenant improvements at the Hunter Property. The Construction Loan was a line of credit evidenced by a Promissory Note in the principal amount of up to $5,000,000 with a maturity date of May 15, 2027. The terms of the Construction Loan provide that the Company may only request advances through July 15, 2020, and thereafter, the Construction Loan would convert to a term loan with a fixed rate of 4.6% and entitled to a .25% rate discount if a demand deposit account is held with the Bank. On July 15, 2020, the amount drawn on the Construction Loan and converted to a term loan was $4,807,000. Interest on the Construction Loan is payable monthly (4.35% at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021). Concurrent with the execution of this Construction Loan, Bisco entered into a commercial security agreement, dated July 12, 2019, with the Bank, pursuant to which Bisco granted the Bank a security interest in substantially all of Bisco's personal property to secure Bisco's obligations under the Construction Loan. The outstanding balance of the Construction Loan at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 was $4,643,000 and $4,698,000, respectively. EACO has also entered into a business loan agreement (and related $100,000 promissory note) with the Bank in order to obtain a $100,000 letter of credit as security for the Company's workers' compensation requirements. Cash Flows from Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities was $4,355,000 for the six months ended February 28, 2022 as compared with cash provided by operations of $3,540,000 for the six months ended February 28, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities in the current period was primarily due to net income earned in the period and an increase in trade accounts payable. Increases to net income was primarily due to increases in revenues and ERC of $5.4M credited to payroll taxes. This was adversely impacted to some extent by an increase in inventory and trade accounts receivable related to the Company's increased sales volume for the six months ended February 28, 2022 when compared to the prior year period. The prior period cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to the net income in that period and a decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets and a decrease in trade accounts receivables. Cash Flows from Investing Activities Cash used in investing activities was $1,579,000 for the six months ended February 28, 2022 as compared with cash used in investing activities of $5,758,000 for the six months ended February 28, 2021. Cash used in investing activities in the period was primarily due to purchase of marketable securities and equipment in the period. Cash used in investing activities in the prior year period was primarily due to the purchase of marketable securities and the decrease of liabilities for short sales of trading securities. The increase in cash flow from investing activities in the current period compared to the prior year period was primarily due to less purchases of securities in the current period. Cash Flows from Financing Activities Cash used in financing activities for the six months ended February 28, 2022 was $1,154,000 as compared with cash used in financing activities of $2,665,000 for the six months ended February 28, 2021. The cash used in financing activities for the current period is primarily due to an increase in bank overdraft in the period, which represents outstanding checks in excess of cash due to the nightly sweep feature of the cash account to the line of credit with the Bank. Cash used in financing activities in the prior year period is primarily due to payments to pay down our revolving line credit facility in the prior year period, but partially offset by an increase in the bank overdraft liability in that period. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements The Company has no off-balance sheet arrangements that are reasonably likely to have a material current or future effect on the Company's financial position, revenues, results of operations, liquidity or capital expenditures. Contractual Financial Obligations In addition to using cash flow generated from operations, the Company finances its operations through borrowings under its line of credit. These financial obligations are recorded in accordance with accounting rules applicable to the underlying transactions, with the result being that amounts owed under debt agreements and capital leases are recorded as liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets while lease obligations recorded as operating leases are disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on July 6, 2022. 17 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk The Company is a smaller reporting company as defined by Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act and is not required to provide the information required under this item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Disclosure Controls and Procedures Our management carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer (who is our Principal Executive Officer) and our Chief Financial Officer (who is our Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer), of the effectiveness of the design of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined by Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) or 15d-15(e)) as of February 28, 2022, pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 13a-15(b). Based on that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of February 28, 2022 because of the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting discussed below. Notwithstanding the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting described below, our management has concluded that our consolidated financial statements included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are fairly stated in all material respects in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Material Weakness A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of our annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. Management concluded that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of August 31, 2021, related to the Company's internal controls over the financial statement closing process, including manual journal entries recorded in the preparation of the financial statements related to the Company's lease accounts, and certain inventory and accrued liability accounts. Due to its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect all misstatements. Projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, and/or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. All internal control systems, no matter how well designed, have inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation. Remediation Plan We are in the process of developing a detailed plan for remediation of the material weakness, including developing and maintaining additional levels of review and approval. We will continue to assess the effectiveness of our remediation efforts in connection with our future assessments of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. ​ 18 PART II OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings From time to time, we may be subject to legal proceedings and claims which arise in the normal course of our business. Any such matters and disputes could be costly and time consuming, subject us to damages or equitable remedies, and divert our management and key personnel from our business operations. We currently are not a party to any legal proceedings, the adverse outcome of which, in management's opinion, individually or in the aggregate, would have a material adverse effect on our consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. Item 1A. Risk Factors You should carefully consider the information described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 2021, as filed with the SEC on July 6, 2022. There have been no material changes to the risk factors we previously disclosed in our filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-K. Our operations could also be affected by additional factors that are not presently known to us or by factors that we currently consider immaterial to our business. COVID-19 Risks Our business and results of operations may be adversely impacted as a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus ("COVID-19") as a pandemic. While the Company has not incurred any significant disruptions to its business activities or supply chain to date, the Company has had to temporarily limit its contact to its 49 sales offices to the public, and has limited its employee capacity in each office to keep our employees safe. We have shifted more than half of our sales force to remote operations and have implemented changes to our warehouse and distribution operations to protect our employees. As a result, we may experience delays in our responses to our customers and possible delays in shipments of our products, which could harm our customer relations and adversely impact our sales. In addition, certain of our customers have closed or reduced their operations during this pandemic, and government restrictions could also further restrict our business and result in supply chain interruptions in the future. While our sales continue to remain strong, we cannot predict how long the pandemic will last or the impact of such pandemic on our financial condition and results of operations. Company and Operational Risks We generally do not have long-term supply agreements or guaranteed price or delivery arrangements with the majority of our suppliers. In most cases, we have no guaranteed price or delivery arrangements with our suppliers. Consequently, we may experience inventory shortages on certain products from time to time. Furthermore, our industry occasionally experiences significant product supply shortages and customer order backlogs due to the inability of certain manufacturers to supply products as needed. We cannot assure you that our suppliers will maintain an adequate supply of products to fulfill our orders on a timely basis, at a recoverable cost, or at all, or that we will be able to obtain particular products on favorable terms or at all. Additionally, we cannot assure you that product lines currently offered by suppliers will continue to be available to us. A decline in the supply or continued availability of the products of our suppliers, or a significant increase in the price of those products, could reduce our sales, harm our reputation and negatively affect our operating results. Our supply agreements are generally terminable at the suppliers' discretion. Substantially all of the agreements we have with our suppliers, including our authorized distributor agreements, are terminable with little or no notice or penalty. Suppliers that currently sell their products through us could decide to sell, or increase their sales of, their products directly or through other distributors or channels. Any termination, interruption or adverse modification of our relationship with a key supplier or a significant number of other suppliers would likely adversely affect our operating income, cash flow and future prospects. 19 We generally do not have long-term sales contracts with our customers. Most of our sales are made on a purchase order basis, rather than through long-term sales contracts. As such, our customers typically do not have any obligation to purchase any products from us. A variety of conditions, both specific to each customer and generally affecting each customer's industry, may cause customers to reduce, cancel or delay orders that were either previously made or anticipated. In addition, customers may go bankrupt or fail, or default on their payments. Significant or numerous cancellations, reductions, delays in orders by customers, losses of customers, and/or customer defaults on payment could materially adversely affect our business and revenues. We rely on third party suppliers for most of our products, and may not be able to identify and procure relevant new products and products lines that satisfy our customers' needs on favorable terms and prices, or at all. We currently rely on a large number of third party suppliers for most of our products. Since we do not manufacture our products, we rely on these suppliers to provide quality products that are in demand by our customers. Our success depends in part on our ability to develop product expertise and continue to identify and provide future high quality products and product lines that complement our existing products and product lines and that respond to our customers' needs. We may not be able to compete effectively unless we can continue to offer a broad range of high quality, reliable products that address the trends in the markets in which we compete. Our advertising and marketing efforts may be costly and may not achieve desired results. We expect to continue to incur substantial expense in connection with our advertising and marketing efforts. Postage represents a significant advertising expense for us because we generally mail fliers to current and potential customers through the U.S. Postal Service. Any future increases in postal rates will increase our mailing expenses and could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. For Q2 2022 and Q2 2021, we spent $121,000 and $81,000 on advertising, respectively. Increases in the costs of energy, shipping and raw materials used in our products could impact our cost of goods and distribution and occupancy expenses, which would result in lower operating margins. Costs of raw materials used in our products and energy costs have been rising during the last several years, which has resulted in increased production costs for our suppliers. These suppliers typically look to pass their increased costs along to us through price increases. The shipping costs for our products have risen as well and may continue to rise. While we typically try to pass increased supplier prices and shipping costs through to our customers or to modify our activities to mitigate the impact, we may not be successful. Failure to fully pass these increased prices and costs through to our customers or to modify our activities to mitigate the impact would have an adverse effect on our operating margins and could make our products less competitive, either of which could adversely impact our margins and results of operations. The unauthorized access to, or theft or destruction of, customer or employee personal, financial or other data or of our proprietary or confidential information that is stored in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf could impact our reputation and brand and expose us to potential liability and loss of revenues. The protection of customer, employee and Company data is critical to us. We are subject to laws relating to information security, privacy, cashless payments, consumer credit and fraud. Additionally, an increasing number of government and industry groups have established laws and standards for the protection of personal information. The regulatory environment surrounding information security and privacy is increasingly demanding, with the frequent imposition of new and constantly changing requirements. Compliance with these requirements may result in cost increases due to necessary system changes and the development of new administrative processes. If we fail to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and security, we could be subject to significant fines, and become subject to investigations, litigation and the disruption of our operations. 20 In the ordinary course of business, we receive and maintain credit card and other personal information from our customers, employees and vendors. Customers and employees have a high expectation that we will adequately protect their personal information. Third parties may have the technology or know-how to breach the security of this customer information, and our security measures and those of our technology vendors may not effectively prohibit others from obtaining improper access to this information. A number of retailers have experienced security breaches in which credit and debit card information may have been stolen. While we have not experienced a cyber-attack, we are working with a third party vendor to assist us in safeguarding our systems and protecting the personal information of our customers, employees and vendors. We are still at an early stage in this analysis and may not be able to adequately address or remedy the potential harm, which could result in the assessment against us for large remedial costs and other penalties, and could damage our reputation and adversely impact our customers. We rely heavily on our internal information systems, which, if not properly functioning, could materially and adversely affect our business. Our information systems have been in place for many years, and are subject to system failures as well as problems caused by human error, which could have a material adverse effect on our business. Many of our systems consist of a number of legacy or internally developed applications, which can be more difficult to upgrade to commercially available software. It may be time consuming and costly for us to retrieve data that is necessary for management to evaluate our systems of control and information flow. In the future, management may decide to convert our information systems to a single enterprise solution. Such a conversion, while it would enhance the accessibility and reliability of our data, could be expensive and would not be without risk of data loss, delay or business interruption. Maintaining and operating these systems requires continuous investments. Failure of any of these internal information systems or material difficulties in upgrading these information systems could have material adverse effects on our business and our timely compliance with our reporting obligations. We may not be able to attract and retain key personnel. Our future performance will depend to a significant extent upon the efforts and abilities of certain key management and other personnel, including Glen Ceiley, our Chairman and CEO, as well as other executive officers and senior management. The loss of service of one or more of our key management members could have a material adverse effect on our business. The competitive pressures we face could have a material adverse effect on our business. The market for our products and services is very competitive. We compete for customers with other distributors, who sell similar or sometimes identical products, as well as with many of our suppliers. A failure to maintain and enhance our competitive position could adversely affect our business and prospects. Furthermore, our efforts to compete in the marketplace could cause deterioration of gross profit margins and, thus, overall profitability. Some of our competitors may have greater financial, personnel, capacity and other resources or a more extensive customer base than we do. Inclement weather and other disruptions to the transportation network could impact our distribution system. Our ability to provide efficient shipment of products to our customers is an integral component of our overall business strategy. Disruptions at distribution centers or shipping ports have in the past, and may in the future, affect our ability to both maintain core products in inventory and deliver products to our customers on a timely basis, which may in turn adversely affect our relationship with our customers, reputation, and our results of operations. In addition, severe weather conditions could adversely impact demand for our products in particularly hard hit regions. Expansion Risks Our strategy of expanding into new geographic areas could be costly and may not expand our revenues. One of our primary growth strategies is to grow our business through the opening of sales offices in new geographic markets. This strategy requires continued investment, both financially, as well as management's efforts to get the new offices operational. Based on our analysis of demographics in the United States, Canada, Mexico and countries within Asia, we currently estimate there is potential market opportunity in North America and Asia to support additional sales offices. We cannot guarantee that our estimates are accurate or that we will open enough offices to capitalize on the full market opportunity or that any new offices will be successful or profitable in the near future, or at all. In addition, a particular local market's ability to support a sales office may change due to competition or local economic conditions. 21 We may be unable to meet our goals regarding new office openings. Our growth, in part, is primarily dependent on our ability to attract new customers. Historically, our most effective way to attract new customers has been opening new sales offices in additional geographic regions or new markets. During fiscal 2021, the Company opened one new geographical sales location and relocated some existing locations to larger office locations within its original region, including relocating the Company's headquarters to a larger location, and expanded sales and operating headcount. Given the recent economic uncertainty, we may not be able to open or grow new offices at our projected or desired rates or hire the qualified sales personnel necessary to make such new offices successful. Failure to do so could negatively impact our long-term growth and market share. Opening sales offices in new markets presents increased risks that may prevent us from being profitable in these new locations, and/or may adversely affect our operating results. Our new sales offices do not typically achieve operating results comparable to our existing offices until after several years of operation. The added expenses relating to payroll, occupancy, and transportation costs can impact our ability to generate earnings. Offices in new geographic areas face additional challenges to achieving profitability, and we cannot guarantee how long it will take new offices to become profitable, or that such offices will ever become profitable. In new markets, we have less familiarity with local customer preferences and customers in these markets are less familiar with our name and capabilities. Entry into new markets may also bring us into competition with new, unfamiliar competitors. These challenges associated with opening new offices in new markets may have an adverse effect on our business and operating results. Our ability to successfully attract and retain qualified sales personnel is uncertain. Our success depends in large part on our ability to attract, motivate, and retain a sufficient number of qualified sales employees, who understand and appreciate our strategy and culture and are able to adequately represent us to our customers. Qualified individuals of the requisite caliber and number needed to fill these positions may be in short supply in some areas, and the turnover rate in the industry is high. If we are unable to hire and retain personnel capable of consistently providing a high level of customer service, as demonstrated by their enthusiasm for our culture and product knowledge, our sales could be materially adversely affected. Additionally, competition for qualified employees could require us to pay higher wages to attract a sufficient number of employees. An inability to recruit and retain a sufficient number of qualified individuals in the future may also delay the planned openings of new offices. Any such delays, material increases in existing employee turnover rates, or increases in labor costs, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or operating results. Financial Risks We have incurred significant losses in the past from trading in securities, and we may incur such losses in the future, which may also cause us to be in violation of covenants under our loan agreement. Bisco has historically supplemented its capital resources in part from cash generated by trading in marketable domestic equity securities. Bisco's investment strategy includes taking both long and short positions, as well as utilizing options to maximize return. This strategy can lead, and has led, to significant losses from time to time based on market conditions and trends, as well as the performance of the specific companies in which we invest. We may incur losses in future periods from such trading activities, which could materially and adversely affect our liquidity and financial condition. In addition, unanticipated losses from our trading activities may cause Bisco to be in violation of certain covenants under its line of credit agreement with the Bank. The agreement is secured by substantially all of Bisco's assets. The loan agreement contains covenants which require that, on a quarterly basis, Bisco's losses from trading in securities not exceed its pre-tax operating income. We cannot assure you that unanticipated losses from our trading activities will not cause us to violate our covenants in the future or that the bank will grant a waiver for any such default or that it will not exercise its remedies, which could include the refusal to allow additional borrowings on the line of credit or the acceleration of the obligation's maturity date and foreclosure on Bisco's assets, with respect to any such noncompliance, which could have a material adverse effect on our business and operations. 22 We may not have adequate or cost-effective liquidity or capital resources. Our ability to satisfy our cash needs depends on our ability to generate cash from operations and to access our line of credit and the capital markets, which are subject to general economic, financial, competitive, legislative, regulatory and other factors that are beyond our control. The total outstanding on our line of credit as of February 28, 2022 was zero, which line of credit is secured by substantially all of Bisco's assets. Further, the Company entered into a new loan agreement with the Bank for approximately $4.7 million that financed the tenant improvements on the new corporate headquarters. See Note 4 for further explanation. Our ability to continue to secure financing is subject to our satisfaction of certain covenants contained in such agreements. As a result of the recent economic uncertainty due to the COVID pandemic, we may need to pursue additional debt or equity financing, which funding may not be available on acceptable or favorable terms, on a timely basis or at all. The securities that might be issued in any future equity financing may have rights, preferences, and privileges that are senior to our common stock. Our failure to obtain such funding could adversely impact our ability to execute our business plan and our financial condition and results of operations. We are exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risk, and changes in foreign exchange rates could increase our costs to procure products and impact our foreign sales. Because the functional currency related to our Canadian operations and certain of our foreign vendor purchases is the applicable local currency, we are exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risk arising from transactions in the normal course of business. Fluctuations in the relative strength of foreign economies and their related currencies could adversely impact our ability to procure products overseas at competitive prices and our foreign sales. Historically, our primary exchange rate exposure has been with the Canadian dollar. Concentration of Ownership Risks The Company's Chairman and CEO holds almost all of our voting stock and can control the election of directors and significant corporate actions. Glen Ceiley, our Chairman and CEO, beneficially owns or controls approximately 96% of our outstanding voting stock. As such, Mr. Ceiley is able to exert significant influence over the outcome of almost all corporate matters, including the election of the Board of Directors and significant corporate transactions requiring a stockholder vote, such as a merger or a sale of the Company or our assets. This concentration of ownership and influence in management and board decision-making could also harm the price of our common stock by, among other things, discouraging a potential acquirer from seeking to acquire shares of our common stock (whether by making a tender offer or otherwise) or otherwise attempting to obtain control of the Company. Sales of our common stock by Glen Ceiley could cause the price of our common stock to decline. There is currently no established trading market for our common stock, and the volume of any stock sales has generally been low. As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares held by non-affiliates of Mr. Ceiley was less than 160,000 shares. If Mr. Ceiley sells or seeks to sell a substantial number of his shares of our common stock in the future, the market price of our common stock could decline. The perception among investors that these sales may occur could produce the same effect. Due to the limited available public float, certain investors may not be able or willing to invest in the Company's securities, which could also impact the market price of our common stock. Due to the small amount of public float in our common stock, sales of our common stock by Glen Ceiley could cause the price of our common stock to decline, and the listing of shares of our common stock has been moved from the OTCQB to OTC Pink, which will further limit your ability to sell your shares. There is currently no established trading market for our common stock, and the daily volume of any stock sales has generally been low. As of February 28, 2022, the number of shares held by non-affiliates of Mr. Ceiley was less than 160,000 shares. If Mr. Ceiley sells or seeks to sell a substantial number of his shares of our common stock in the future, the market price of our common stock could decline. The perception among investors that these sales may occur could produce the same effect. Due to the limited available public float, certain investors may not be able or willing to invest in the Company's securities, which could also impact the market price of our common stock. In addition, we were advised that if we do not increase the amount of $2.0 million freely tradeable public float to at least 5% of our outstanding capital stock we would be moved to the OTC Pink Open Market. During Q2 2021, the Company was downgraded from the QTCQB to the OTC Pink Open Market due to not having at least 5% public float. 23 General Risk Factors Changes and uncertainties in the economy have harmed and could continue to harm our operating results. As a result of the continuing economic uncertainties primarily caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our operating results, and the economic strength of our customers and suppliers, are increasingly difficult to predict. Sales of our products are affected by many factors, including, among others, general economic conditions, interest rates, inflation, liquidity in the credit markets, unemployment trends, shipping costs, geopolitical events, and other factors. Although we sell our products to customers in a broad range of industries, if economic conditions significantly weaken on a global scale it may cause some of our customers to experience a slowdown, from time to time, which may in turn have an adverse effect on our sales and operating results. Changes and uncertainties in the economy also increase the risk of uncollectible accounts receivable. The pricing we receive from suppliers may also be impacted by general economic conditions. Continued and future changes and uncertainties in the economic climate in the United States and elsewhere could have a similar negative impact on the rate and amounts of purchases by our current and potential customers, create price inflation for our products, or otherwise have a negative impact on our expenses, gross margins and revenues, and could hinder our growth. If we fail to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting or experience material weaknesses in our system of internal controls, we may not be able to report our financial results accurately or timely or detect fraud, which could have a material adverse effect on the market price of our common stock and our business. We have from time to time had material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting due to a variety of issues, including without limitation, significant deficiencies in the process related to the preparation of our financial statements, segregation of duties, sufficient control in the area of financial reporting oversight and review, and appropriate personnel to ensure the complete and proper application of GAAP as it relates to certain routine accounting transactions. Although we believe we have addressed these material weaknesses, we may experience material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in the future and may fail to maintain a system of internal control over financial reporting that complies with the reporting requirements applicable to public companies in the United States. Our failure to address any deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting or to properly maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting could impact our ability to prevent fraud or to issue our financial statements in a timely manner that presents fairly, in accordance with GAAP, our financial condition and results of operations. The existence of any such deficiencies and/or weaknesses, even if cured, may also lead to the loss of investor confidence in the reliability of our financial statements, could harm our business and negatively impact the trading price of our common stock. Such deficiencies or material weaknesses may also subject us to lawsuits, investigations and other penalties. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds None. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures Not applicable. Item 5. Other Information None 24 Item 6. Exhibits The following exhibits are filed as part of this Quarterly report on Form 10-Q. No. Exhibit 31.1 ​ Certification of Principal Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer pursuant to Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1 ​ Certification of Principal Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. 101.INS ​ XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document ​ ​ ​ 25 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. ​ ​ ​ EACO CORPORATION ​ (Registrant) ​ ​ Date: August 24, 2022 /s/ Glen Ceiley ​ Glen Ceiley ​ Chief Executive Officer ​ (Principal Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer) ​ ​ ​ /s/ Michael Narikawa ​ Michael Narikawa ​ Controller ​ (Principal Accounting Officer) ​ ​ ​ 26 EXHIBIT INDEX ​ No. Exhibit 31.1 ​ Certification of Principal Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer pursuant to Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a) and 15d-14(a) as adopted pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. 32.1 ​ Certification of Principal Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. 101.INS ​ XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE ​ XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ 27 Attachments Original Link

