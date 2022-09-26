Advanced search
    APE   AU000000APE3

EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

(APE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-26 am EDT
11.61 AUD   -3.73%
AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

09/26/2022 | 09:43am EDT
Sept 26 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it had hired Citigroup as an underwriter to help it sell up to 425 million units of its preferred stock, APE.

The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment.

AMC stock and the preferred equity dropped about 4% each following the announcement.

The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales. It may also sell APE units to Citigroup.

Monday's development comes after AMC Entertainment on Aug. 5 announced APE as a special dividend for shareholders and a means to raise capital in the future.

But, APE's value has nearly halved since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 22, while AMC has itself slid to near two-month low, as investors worried about potential dilution of value due to the new security.

APE carries 1/100th fractional interest in a Series A common stock of AMC Entertainment. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -3.49% 7.77 Delayed Quote.-53.78%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.41% 43.94 Delayed Quote.-26.71%
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED -3.73% 11.61 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 627 M 5 646 M 5 646 M
Net income 2022 297 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 1 978 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 2 975 M 1 947 M 1 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 537
Free-Float 58,4%
Managers and Directors
Keith Thomas Thornton Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Alexandra Moore Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Boyd Irving Crommelin Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus John Birrell Independent Non-Executive Director
Gregory James Duncan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED-10.27%2 024
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.03%9 696
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-6.39%7 448
D'IETEREN GROUP-18.94%7 229
AUTONATION, INC.-8.46%5 988
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-14.50%3 268