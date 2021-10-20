EAGLE BANCORP : ANNOUNCES NET INCOME FOR THIRD QUARTER 2021 OF $43.6 MILLION OR $1.36 PER SHARE - Form 8-K 10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

BETHESDA, MD, Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $43.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $41.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 5.5% increase. Net income per basic and diluted common share was $1.36 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.28 for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in earnings is largely due to the release of reserves from the allowance for credit losses, partially offset by a reduction in mortgage fee income. Earnings for the third quarter of 2021 included a net reversal of $7.5 million from the allowance for credit losses on loans and the reserve for unfunded commitments, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, which included a net provision of $4.5 million for those two accounts. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $135.1 million, compared to $93.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a 45% increase. Net income per basic and diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $4.23 and $4.22, respectively, compared to $2.88 for both basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights •Income Statement ◦Net income of $43.6 million ◦Net reversal of $7.5 million (which includes an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $716 thousand) ◦Net interest margin of 2.73% ◦Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.46% ◦Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 13.00% ◦Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 14.11%1 ◦Efficiency ratio of 41.7% 1 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document. 1



•Balance Sheet ◦Total assets of $11.6 billion ◦Total loans (excluding loans held for sale)were $6.85 billion, down 5.6% from the prior quarter end ◦Loans (excluding PPP of $67.3 million) were $6.78 billion, down 3.4% from the prior quarter end2 ◦Book value per share of $41.68, up 9.8% from a year ago ◦Tangible book value per share of $38.39, up 10.6% from a year ago3 ◦Total risk based capital ratio of 16.59% ◦Annualized net charge-off ratio to average loans of 0.08% ◦Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.31% ◦Allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.21%

•Other events ◦Announced an increase of the cash dividend to $0.40 per share, up 14% from $0.35 per share the prior quarter ◦Repurchased 11,609 shares during the third quarter at an average price of $52.94 per share

CEO Commentary

Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. commented, "We ended the third quarter of 2021 with earnings that were 1.46% of average assets, continued improvement in asset quality and a high level of capital. Earnings included a third consecutive reversal to the allowance for credit losses and another substantial gain on sale of residential mortgages."

"While we remain a leader among our peers with an efficiency ratio of 41.7%, we continually seek out ways to control or reduce expenses. Early in the quarter, given the Bank's robust capital levels, we redeemed $150 million of subordinated debt issued in 2016. Based on its rate of 5.00% in the second quarter of 2021, this translates into an annualized pre-tax cost savings of $7.5 million. Also this quarter, we closed our Dulles, Virginia branch as it had an expiring lease and our other northern Virginia branches allow us to continue serving these customers. This reduced our branch count to 18 and raised our average deposits per branch to $537 million. The combined annual pre-tax cost savings in rental expense will be about $187 thousand.

"The lending environment in the third quarter remained challenging. Our local market is strong and companies are flush with cash, which led to a lot of paydowns on existing credits, but it also helped push our nonperforming assets down to 0.31% of assets at quarter-end. Additionally, much of our lending efforts this past quarter did not register on the balance sheet as unfunded commitments increased by $280 million over the prior quarter."

"At quarter end, our shareholders' equity reached $1.3 billion and our total risk-based capital was 16.59%. As economic conditions continue to improve and more opportunities arise, our equity gives us the ability to originate loans for large commercial projects, as well as a lot of runway to grow the loan portfolio."

2 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the table under the subsection, "Total Loans." 3 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document. 2

"For our shareholders, at the end of the quarter our board increased the dividend to $0.40 per share, up from $0.35 per share in the previous quarter. With the increase, based on the closing stock price of $57.50 per share on September 30, 2021, the dividend yield was 2.78%. We were also active in making stock repurchases during the quarter."

"We once again thank all of our employees for their commitment in serving the needs of our clients and communities. Additionally, we remain committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

Income Statement

•Net interest income was $79.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, unchanged from $79.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. While net interest income remained flat, we saw a 13% increase in average earning assets offset by a reduction in net interest margin when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the same period of 2020. The redemption of $150 million of subordinated debt issued in 2016 on August 2, 2021, resulted in the one-time acceleration of deferred costs of $1.3 million, which were included in interest expense in the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $246.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up from $240.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

•Net interest margin was 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 3.08% for the third quarter of 2020. Absent the accelerated interest expense on the redemption of $150 million of subordinated debt on August 2, 2021, the net interest margin would have been 2.78% for the third quarter of 2021.4 The decrease in margin primarily reflects a lower rate environment as well as significantly higher cash balances from strong deposit inflows.

Net interest margin was 2.91% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 3.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net interest margin, adjusted: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 79,045 $ 79,038 $ 246,328 $ 240,145 Less: PPP accelerated net deferred fees and costs from sale (non-GAAP) - - (4,667) - Add: Accelerated interest expense on redemption of sub-debt (non-GAAP) 1,313 - 1,313 - Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 80,358 $ 79,038 $ 242,974 $ 240,145 Average interest earning assets (GAAP) $ 11,486,280 $ 10,205,939 $ 11,292,799 $ 9,814,305 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.73 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 3.27 % Adjusted Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.78 % 3.08 % 2.88 % 3.27 %

4 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the table below. 3

•Adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("Adjusted PPNR"),5 a non-GAAP measure, was $52.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $60.0 million the third quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, adjusted PPNR for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.75%, down from 2.28% for the third quarter of 2020. This decline in Adjusted PPNR to average assets was a result of lower noninterest income while average assets increased by 13%.

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue was $162.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $166.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 80,358 $ 79,038 $ 242,974 $ 240,145 Noninterest income (GAAP) 8,299 17,844 29,811 35,809 Noninterest expense (GAAP) (36,375) (36,915) (109,856) (109,154) Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 52,282 $ 59,967 $ 162,929 $ 166,800 Average Assets (GAAP) $ 11,826,326 $ 10,473,595 $ 11,600,210 $ 10,084,081 Adjusted PPNR to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.75 % 2.28 % 1.88 % 2.21 %

•Provision for credit losses on loans was a reversal of $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. The reversal was primarily driven by the decline in loans, improvement in credit quality, and improvements and adjustments in qualitative and environmental factors.

Provision for credit losses was a reversal of $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a provision of $40.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

•Provision for unfunded commitments was $716 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a reversal of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The provision increased as unfunded commitments were up $280 million from the prior quarter-end.

Provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $487 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a provision of $974 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

•Noninterest income was $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $17.8 million for the third quarter 2020, a 53% decrease. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage volume in the third quarter of 2021 versus the historically high volume that occurred in the third quarter of 2020. In comparison to the prior quarter, residential mortgage volume was up slightly. Residential mortgage loan locked commitments were $279.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, $248.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $593.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $29.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $35.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

5 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the table below. 4

•Noninterest expenses were $36.4 million for the third quarter 2021 compared to $36.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The major changes between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were as follows: ◦Salaries and employee benefits were $22.1 million, up $2.8 million, as a result of higher incentive bonus accruals based on the Company performance and increases in share based compensation. ◦Premises and equipment expenses were $3.9 million, down $1.3 million. The third quarter of 2020 included a $1.7 million adjustment which increased rent expense in accordance with ASC 842 on leases. ◦Legal, accounting and professional fees were $2.0 million, down $1.1 million.

Noninterest expenses were $109.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $109.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

•Efficiency ratio6 was 41.7% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 38.1% for the third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio increase was driven by lower mortgage fee income in the third quarter of 2021 in comparison to the record mortgage fee income reported in the third quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 39.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 39.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

•Effective income tax ratefor the third quarter ended 2021 and 2020 was 25.4%.

Effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 25.4%.

Balance Sheet

•Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $11.6 billion, up 4.2% from year-end and up 14.6% from a year ago. The increase in assets from a year ago was primarily driven by increases to cash and investments as a result of large deposit inflows in the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

•Investment portfolio had a balance of $1.8 billion at September 30, 2021, up 55.2% from year-end and up 82.8% from a year ago. We will continue to judiciously deploy accumulated excess liquidity into the investment portfolio to achieve higher yields over cash alternatives. Investments made during the third quarter of 2021 were primarily 20-year, 2% agency mortgage backed securities and treasury bonds.

•Total loans (excluding loans held for sale)were $6.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 11.7% from year-end and a decrease of 13.1% from a year ago. A portion of the decrease was driven by PPP loan forgiveness and PPP loan sales in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the loans were $6.8 billion at September 30, 2021, a decrease of 7.1% from year-end and a decrease of 8.6% from a year ago.7

6 Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 7 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table below. 5

Over the past four quarters, with the exception of the second quarter of 2021 (excluding PPP), payoffs and paydowns have outpaced funded originations and advances. This was driven by the successful completion of projects, and, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus on serving existing loan clients and maintaining credit quality. More recently, in the third quarter of 2021, the decline in loans also has been influenced by the competition to refinance at lower rates with longer amortization periods, and excess liquidity at competing banks as well as many companies and construction project sponsors. ($ in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Total loans, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) $ 6,850,863 $ 7,259,558 $ 7,760,212 $ 7,880,255 Less: PPP loans (non-GAAP) (67,311) (238,041) (454,771) (456,115) Total loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 6,783,552 $ 7,021,517 $ 7,305,441 $ 7,424,140

On a linked quarter basis, total loans (excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans) at September 30, 2021, decreased by $238 million, or 3.4%, from the prior quarter end as payoffs and paydowns increased and exceeded originations and advances.

Also on a linked quarter basis, unfunded commitments (including unfunded rate locks on residential mortgages) were $2.37 billion as of September 30, 2021, up $280 million from the prior quarter-end. Excluding rate locks on unfunded residential mortgages, unfunded commitments were $2.23 billion as of September 30, 2021, up $253 million from the prior quarter end, an increase of 12.8%.

In regards to loan yields, the yield on the loan portfolio has benefited from prepayment penalties as loans have paid off and from accelerated interest income from PPP loan forgiveness. ◦The yield on the loan portfolio was 4.59% for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 4.46% for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the adjusted loan yield (a non-GAAP measure) was 4.54% for the third quarter of 2021, down from 4.59% for the third quarter of 2020.8 ◦The yield on the loan portfolio was 4.67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 4.71% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Loan Yields, Adjusted Loan yield(GAAP) $ 7,055,621 $ 81,540 4.59 % $ 7,910,260 $ 88,730 4.46 % Less: PPP interest income (non-GAAP)9 (140,676) (2,371) 6.69 % (457,107) (2,765) 2.41 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) $ 6,914,945 $ 79,169 4.54 % $ 7,453,153 $ 85,965 4.59 %

8 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table below. 9 Includes interest on PPP loans, accelerated net deferred fees and costs from PPP loan sale and accelerated interest income from forgiveness of PPP loans. 6

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Loan Yields, Adjusted Loan yield(GAAP) $ 7,385,733 $ 258,188 4.67 % $ 7,859,188 $ 277,374 4.71 % Less: PPP interest income (non-GAAP)9 (356,140) (16,574) 6.22 % (262,113) (5,145) 2.62 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) $ 7,029,593 $ 241,614 4.60 % $ 7,597,075 $ 272,229 4.79 %

•Allowance for credit losses was 1.21% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.41% at year-end and 1.40% a year ago. Adjusted to exclude PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 1.22%, compared to 1.50% at year-end and 1.48% a year ago.10 The reduction in the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is due to a provision reversal of $14.4 million and net charge-offs of $12.2 million, which had a greater impact on the ratio than the decline in loans.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $1.3 million as compared to $5.2 million for third quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, this was 0.08% of average loans (excluding loans held for sale) for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 0.26% for the third quarter of 2020. ($ in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Allowance for credit losses, adjusted Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 82,906 $ 109,579 $ 110,215 Total loans, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) $ 6,850,863 $ 7,760,212 $ 7,880,255 Less: PPP loans (non-GAAP) (67,311) (454,771) (456,115) Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 6,783,552 7,305,441 7,424,140 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (GAAP) 1.21 % 1.41 % 1.40 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.22 % 1.50 % 1.48 %

•Total deposits were $9.7 billion at September 30, 2021, up 5.2% from the year-end, and up 18.2% from a year ago. With the exception of the second quarter of 2021, deposits have continued to flow into the Bank driving up the size of the balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, deposits were up $649 million, over the prior quarter end.

While deposits are up significantly, the deposit mix remains favorable. Average noninterest bearing deposits to average total deposits was 33.9% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 31.7% for the third quarter of 2020.

In regards to deposit costs, in the third quarter of 2021, the Bank continued to see higher priced CDs runoff.

◦CDs with a total balance of $115 million and a weighted average rate of 0.44% matured in the third quarter of 2021. These CDs had a weighted average term of 12 months at issuance. 10 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table below. 7

◦The cost of funds was 0.35% in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 0.58% in the third quarter of 2020. The cost of funds for the third quarter of 2021 included the $1.3 million in accelerated interest expenses from the redemption of subordinated debt.

•Total shareholders' equity was $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021, up 7.3% from year-end, and up 8.9% from a year ago. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increases in shareholders' equity from earnings were partially offset by common dividends declared of $31.9 million and stock repurchases of $677 thousand. ◦Book value per share was $41.68, up 6.7% from year-end and up 9.8% from a year ago. ◦Tangible book value per share was $38.3911, up 7.4% from year-end and up 10.6% from a year ago.

•Capital ratios for the Company remain strong and substantially in excess of regulatory minimum requirements. Regulatory ratios based on risk based capital ratios continue to remain high or trend up, driven by strong earnings and relatively modest change in risk weighted assets.

For the Company September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 September 30,

2020 Well Capitalized Minimum Regulatory Ratios Total Capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.59 % 17.04 % 16.72 % 10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.33 % 13.49 % 13.19 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.33 % 13.49 % 13.19 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 10.58 % 10.31 % 10.82 % 5.00 % Common Capital Ratios Common Equity Ratio 11.49 % 11.16 % 12.11 % - % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.68 % 10.31 % 11.18 % - %

Additional Commentary

•Subordinated debt: On August 2, 2021, the Company redeemed $150 million of subordinated debt issued in 2016. In the second quarter of 2021, the rate on the debt was 5.00%, which translates into an annualized pre-tax cost savings of $7.5 million when redeemed. This redemption accelerated $1.3 million in deferred costs which were included in interest expense the third quarter of 2021.

•Cost savings initiatives: The Bank continues to pursue its "branch light" strategy to improve efficiency while putting more emphasis on relationships and technology. After a full analysis of our branch structure, the Bank closed its Dulles Branch in September 2021 as its lease expired. The annual cost savings in rent, common area maintenance and taxes is about $187 thousand, and there was no write-off of leasehold improvements as all improvements had been fully amortized upon the expiration of the lease.

11 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document. 8

All of the employees from the Dulles Branch have filled, or will be filling, vacant positions within the Company, reducing the need to hire additional personnel.

•Paycheck protection program: At September 30, 2021, the Bank had an outstanding balance of PPP loans of $67.3 million. These loans were mostly originated in mid-2020, and we expect these loans to complete the forgiveness process over the next two quarters.

•COVID-19 and watch-rated loans: Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, all loans that received a third COVID-19 deferral or payment modification were downgraded to a watch-rating if not already rated as such. This was done to raise the visibility of these loans within the loan portfolio. After these COVID-19 deferred or modified loans demonstrate nine months of payments and sustained performance, they may be considered for removal as a watch-rated loan. Watch-rated loans at September 30, 2021 were $509 million, of which $415 million were loans that received a COVID-19 deferral or payment modification (includes loans that were upgraded to watch-rated).

•Nonperforming loans and assets: Both nonperforming loans and assets decreased on a linked quarter basis and year over year. ◦Nonperforming loans were $31.2 million or 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2021, down from $49.5 million or 0.68% at the prior quarter end, and down from $58.1 million or 0.74% of total loans a year ago. ◦Nonperforming assets were $36.4 million or 0.31% of total assets at September 30, 2021, down from $54.5 million or 0.50% at the prior quarter end, and down from $63.0 million or 0.62% of total assets a year ago. At September 30, 2021, other real estate owned was $5.1 million.

•Dividend: On September 29, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 21, 2021. This represents a $0.05 per share increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, and a $0.18 per share increase from the $0.22 per share dividend declared in the third quarter of 2020.

•Stock repurchase plan: In December 2020, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan of up to 1,588,848 shares, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding, which commenced January 1, 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company completed repurchases of 11,609 shares for $614,609 at an average cost of $52.94 per share under the stock repurchase plan.

For the year, and since the start of the 2021 stock repurchase plan, the Company has repurchased a total of 13,075 shares for $676,901 at an average cost of $51.77 per share.

•Legal update: As previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, on January 25, 2021, the Company entered into a settlement agreement with respect to a previously disclosed shareholder demand letter, covering substantially the same subject matters as the disclosed civil securities class action litigation pending in the SDNY. The letter demanded that the Board undertake an investigation into the Board's and management's alleged violations of law and alleged breaches of fiduciary duties, and take appropriate actions following such investigation. On October 4, 2021, the DC Superior Court approved the settlement and dismissed the derivative action complaint. The Company has already begun executing on the terms of the settlement, including the payment of agreed-upon fees and expenses (which were fully covered by the Company's D&O insurance policy).

9

In connection with the previously disclosed investigation by the SEC, the Company's discussions with the Staff have progressed, and the Company continues to engage with the Staff, including senior Staff members, about a potential resolution or settlement of the Staff's investigation with respect to the Company. The Company is hopeful that these discussions will lead to a timely resolution of the investigation as it relates to the Company and any current employees and directors on a mutually agreeable basis, but there can be no assurance that will be the case. There also can be no assurance that this would result in resolution of any charges against former employees or directors, given the Staff's ongoing review of the factual record. Any agreements reached by the Company with the Staff would be subject to approval by the Commission, and there can be no assurance that it would be approved. We are unable to predict the outcome of the investigation or these discussions or whether any potential resolution would have a material impact on the Company.

The Company is also continuing discussions with the Staff of the Federal Reserve Board about a potential resolution or settlement of its investigation with respect to the Company. With respect to the other investigations described above, we are unable to predict their duration, scope or outcome.

As previously disclosed, the Company maintains director and officer insurance policies ("D&O Insurance Policies") that provide coverage for the legal defense costs related to certain of the above-described investigations and litigations. When claims are covered by D&O Insurance Policies, the Company records a corresponding receivable against the incurred legal defense cost expense subject to coverage under the D&O Insurance Policies and then eliminates the receivable and expense when the claim is paid. Subject to any new developments to the above-described investigations and litigations that may occur over the next few months, the Company currently believes there is a possibility that the applicable D&O Insurance Policies may be exhausted as early as the fourth quarter of this year. Once the D&O Insurance Policies are exhausted, the Company will be responsible for paying the defense costs associated with the above-described investigations and litigations for itself and on behalf of any current and former Officers and Directors entitled to indemnification from the Company. Since the commencement of the above-described matters in 2018 through September 30, 2021, the Company's D&O Insurance carriers have advanced defense cost claims to the Company and its current and former directors and officers in an aggregate of approximately $10 million, excluding the cost of settlements. Because this aggregate amount does not reflect total expenses incurred and includes costs related to certain proceedings that have since settled, this number is not intended to be and should not be used as an estimate of defense costs going forward. The Company cannot predict with any certainty the amount of defense costs that the Company may incur in the future in connection with currently ongoing and any potential future investigations and legal proceedings, as they are dependent on various factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through eighteen branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is 10

committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 1.877.303.6220, conference ID Code: 5668029, or by accessing the call on the Company's website, www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through November 4, 2021.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, asset and loan growth and broader business operations), interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the Company's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

11

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Statements: Total interest income $ 89,152 $ 93,833 $ 278,266 $ 295,306 Total interest expense 10,107 14,795 31,938 55,161 Net interest income 79,045 79,038 246,328 240,145 Provision for credit losses (8,203) 6,607 (14,409) 40,654 Provision for Unfunded Commitments 716 (2,078) (487) 974 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 86,532 74,509 261,224 198,517 Noninterest income (before investment gain) 6,780 17,729 27,753 34,159 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 1,519 115 2,058 1,650 Total noninterest income 8,299 17,844 29,811 35,809 Total noninterest expense 36,375 36,915 109,856 109,154 Income before income tax expense 58,456 55,438 181,179 125,172 Income tax expense 14,847 14,092 46,108 31,847 Net income $ 43,609 $ 41,346 $ 135,071 $ 93,325 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.36 $ 1.28 $ 4.23 $ 2.88 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.28 $ 4.22 $ 2.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,959,357 32,229,322 31,930,939 32,433,963 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,030,527 32,250,885 31,993,337 32,458,100 Actual shares outstanding at period end 31,947,458 32,228,636 31,947,458 32,228,636 Book value per common share at period end $ 41.68 $ 37.96 $ 41.68 $ 37.96 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 38.39 $ 34.70 $ 38.39 $ 34.70 Dividend per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.22 $ 1.00 $ 0.66 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.57 % 1.56 % 1.24 % Return on average common equity 13.00 % 14.46 % 13.98 % 10.44 % Return on average tangible common equity 14.11 % 15.93 % 15.21 % 11.45 % Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 3.27 % Efficiency ratio (2) 41.65 % 38.10 % 39.78 % 39.56 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.21 % 1.40 % 1.21 % 1.40 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 265.32 % 189.83 % 265.32 % 189.83 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.46 % 0.74 % 0.46 % 0.74 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.62 % 0.31 % 0.62 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans(3) 0.08 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Common equity to total assets 11.49 % 12.11 % 11.49 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.58 % 10.82 % 10.58 % 10.82 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.59 % 16.72 % 16.59 % 16.72 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.33 % 13.19 % 15.33 % 13.19 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.68 % 11.18 % 10.68 % 11.18 % 12

(continued) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands): Commercial and Industrial $ 1,289,215 $ 1,524,613 $ 1,289,215 $ 1,524,613 PPP loans $ 67,311 $ 456,115 $ 67,311 $ 456,115 Commercial real estate - income producing $ 3,337,303 $ 3,724,839 $ 3,337,303 $ 3,724,839 Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 977,617 $ 997,645 $ 977,617 $ 997,645 1-4 Family mortgage $ 76,259 $ 82,385 $ 76,259 $ 82,385 Construction - commercial and residential $ 824,133 $ 879,144 $ 824,133 $ 879,144 Construction - C&I (owner occupied) $ 222,366 $ 140,357 $ 222,366 $ 140,357 Home equity $ 55,527 $ 72,648 $ 55,527 $ 72,648 Other consumer $ 1,132 $ 2,509 $ 1,132 $ 2,509 Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 11,826,326 $ 10,473,595 $ 11,600,210 $ 10,084,081 Total earning assets $ 11,486,280 $ 10,205,939 $ 11,292,799 $ 9,814,305 Total loans $ 7,055,621 $ 7,910,260 $ 7,385,733 $ 7,859,188 Total deposits $ 9,948,114 $ 8,591,912 $ 9,694,694 $ 8,258,352 Total borrowings $ 448,697 $ 596,472 $ 519,333 $ 560,427 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,331,022 $ 1,211,145 $ 1,292,223 $ 1,193,988 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides reconciliation of financial measures defined by GAAP with non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. (3) Excludes loans held for sale. 13

GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,331,697 $ 1,240,892 $ 1,223,402 Less: Intangible assets (105,103) (105,114) (105,165) Tangible common equity $ 1,226,594 $ 1,135,778 $ 1,118,237 Book value per common share $ 41.68 $ 39.05 $ 37.96 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.29) (3.31) (3.26) Tangible book value per common share $ 38.39 $ 35.74 $ 34.70 Total assets $ 11,585,317 $ 11,117,802 $ 10,106,294 Less: Intangible assets (105,103) (105,114) (105,165) Tangible assets $ 11,480,214 $ 11,012,688 $ 10,001,129 Tangible common equity ratio 10.68 % 10.31 % 11.18 % Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,331,022 $ 1,292,223 $ 1,204,341 $ 1,137,826 $ 1,193,988 Less: Average intangible assets (105,126) (105,151) (104,903) (105,106) (104,826) Average tangible common equity $ 1,225,896 $ 1,187,072 $ 1,099,438 $ 1,032,720 $ 1,089,162 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 43,609 $ 135,071 $ 132,217 $ 41,346 $ 93,325 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.11 % 15.21 % 12.03 % 15.93 % 11.45 %

14

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 8,806 $ 8,435 $ 7,559 Federal funds sold 38,934 28,200 30,830 Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 2,452,744 1,752,420 818,719 Investment securities available for sale (amortized cost of $1,789,416, $1,129,057, and $956,803, and allowance for credit losses of $256, $167 and $156 as of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively). 1,786,659 1,151,083 977,570 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,093 40,104 40,061 Loans held for sale 53,413 88,205 79,084 Loans 6,850,863 7,760,212 7,880,255 Less allowance for credit losses (82,906) (109,579) (110,215) Loans, net 6,767,957 7,650,633 7,770,040 Premises and equipment, net 15,293 13,553 12,204 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,080 25,237 27,180 Deferred income taxes 44,733 38,571 36,363 Bank owned life insurance 108,158 76,729 76,326 Intangible assets, net 105,103 105,114 105,165 Other real estate owned 5,135 4,987 4,987 Other assets 134,209 134,531 120,206 Total Assets $ 11,585,317 $ 11,117,802 $ 10,106,294 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 2,836,418 $ 2,809,334 $ 2,384,108 Interest bearing transaction 812,410 756,923 823,607 Savings and money market 5,268,157 4,645,186 3,956,553 Time, $100,000 or more 347,937 546,173 553,949 Other time 403,566 431,587 460,568 Total deposits 9,668,488 9,189,203 8,178,785 Customer repurchase agreements 29,401 26,726 24,293 Other short-term borrowings 300,000 300,000 300,000 Long-term borrowings 69,639 268,077 267,980 Operating lease liabilities 34,345 28,022 30,457 Reserve for unfunded commitments 5,011 5,498 5,092 Other liabilities 146,736 59,384 76,285 Total liabilities 10,253,620 9,876,910 8,882,892 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 31,947,458, 31,779,663, and 32,228,636 respectively 316 315 320 Additional paid in capital 432,479 427,016 442,592 Retained earnings 901,218 798,061 766,219 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,316) 15,500 14,271 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,331,697 1,240,892 1,223,402 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,585,317 $ 11,117,802 $ 10,106,294 15



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Interest Income 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and fees on loans $ 82,182 $ 89,296 $ 260,124 $ 278,979 Interest and dividends on investment securities 5,877 4,141 15,878 14,139 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 1,083 384 2,239 2,104 Interest on federal funds sold 10 12 25 84 Total interest income 89,152 93,833 278,266 295,306 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 6,590 10,995 21,288 44,055 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 14 84 34 257 Interest on other short-term borrowings 506 505 1,502 1,363 Interest on long-term borrowings 2,997 3,211 9,114 9,486 Total interest expense 10,107 14,795 31,938 55,161 Net Interest Income 79,045 79,038 246,328 240,145 Provision for Credit Losses (8,203) 6,607 (14,409) 40,654 Provision for Unfunded Commitments 716 (2,078) (487) 974 Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses 86,532 74,509 261,224 198,517 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 1,204 1,061 3,303 3,428 Gain on sale of loans 3,332 12,226 11,988 16,249 Gain on sale of investment securities 1,519 115 2,058 1,650 Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 642 413 1,429 1,655 Other income 1,602 4,029 11,033 12,827 Total noninterest income 8,299 17,844 29,811 35,809 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,145 19,388 63,790 54,289 Premises and equipment expenses 3,859 5,125 11,121 12,414 Marketing and advertising 1,013 928 2,879 3,117 Data processing 2,886 2,700 8,451 7,955 Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,021 3,097 8,523 14,064 FDIC insurance 1,549 2,152 5,586 5,556 Other expenses 2,902 3,525 9,506 11,759 Total noninterest expense 36,375 36,915 109,856 109,154 Income Before Income Tax Expense 58,456 55,438 181,179 125,172 Income Tax Expense 14,847 14,092 46,108 31,847 Net Income $ 43,609 $ 41,346 $ 135,071 $ 93,325 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.36 $ 1.28 $ 4.23 $ 2.88 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.28 $ 4.22 $ 2.88 16

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 2,668,265 $ 1,083 0.16 % $ 1,275,932 $ 384 0.12 % Loans held for sale (1) 56,866 642 4.52 % 79,354 567 2.86 % Loans (1) (2) 7,055,621 81,540 4.59 % 7,910,260 88,730 4.46 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 1,670,723 5,877 1.40 % 906,990 4,141 1.82 % Federal funds sold 34,805 10 0.11 % 33,403 11 0.13 % Total interest earning assets 11,486,280 89,152 3.08 % 10,205,939 93,833 3.66 % Total noninterest earning assets 432,215 376,681 Less: allowance for credit losses 92,169 109,025 Total noninterest earning assets 340,046 267,656 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,826,326 $ 10,473,595 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 842,086 $ 402 0.19 % $ 756,005 $ 483 0.25 % Savings and money market 4,971,866 3,645 0.29 % 3,998,603 4,929 0.49 % Time deposits 763,513 2,543 1.32 % 1,112,664 5,583 2.00 % Total interest bearing deposits 6,577,465 6,590 0.40 % 5,867,272 10,995 0.75 % Customer repurchase agreements 27,348 14 0.20 % 28,523 84 1.17 % Other short-term borrowings 300,003 506 0.67 % 300,003 505 0.66 % Long-term borrowings 121,346 2,997 9.88 % 267,946 3,211 4.69 % Total interest bearing liabilities 7,026,162 10,107 0.57 % 6,463,744 14,795 0.91 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 3,370,649 2,724,640 Other liabilities 98,493 74,066 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,469,142 2,798,706 Shareholders' Equity 1,331,022 1,211,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,826,326 $ 10,473,595 Net interest income $ 79,045 $ 79,038 Net interest spread 2.51 % 2.75 % Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.08 % Cost of funds 0.35 % 0.58 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $6.3 million and $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments. 17



Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 2,288,660 $ 2,239 0.13 % $ 990,051 $ 2,104 0.28 % Loans held for sale (1) 79,264 1,936 3.26 % 66,158 1,605 3.23 % Loans (1) (2) 7,385,733 258,188 4.67 % 7,859,188 277,374 4.71 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 1,506,996 15,878 1.41 % 865,484 14,139 2.18 % Federal funds sold 32,146 25 0.10 % 33,424 84 0.34 % Total interest earning assets 11,292,799 278,266 3.29 % 9,814,305 295,306 4.02 % Total noninterest earning assets 408,167 368,974 Less: allowance for credit losses 100,756 99,198 Total noninterest earning assets 307,411 269,776 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,600,210 $ 10,084,081 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 819,033 $ 1,217 0.20 % $ 787,434 $ 2,679 0.45 % Savings and money market 4,842,621 11,312 0.31 % 3,751,397 21,619 0.77 % Time deposits 826,790 8,759 1.42 % 1,199,654 19,757 2.20 % Total interest bearing deposits 6,488,444 21,288 0.44 % 5,738,485 44,055 1.03 % Customer repurchase agreements 22,240 34 0.20 % 29,710 257 1.16 % Other short-term borrowings 300,003 1,502 0.67 % 273,452 1,363 0.66 % Long-term borrowings 197,090 9,114 6.17 % 257,265 9,486 4.84 % Total interest bearing liabilities 7,007,777 31,938 0.61 % 6,298,912 55,161 1.17 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 3,206,250 2,519,867 Other liabilities 93,960 71,314 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,300,210 2,591,181 Shareholders' Equity 1,292,223 1,193,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,600,210 $ 10,084,081 Net interest income $ 246,328 $ 240,145 Net interest spread 2.68 % 2.85 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.27 % Cost of funds 0.38 % 0.75 %

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $26.3 million and $16.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments. 18

Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Income Statements: 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Total interest income $ 89,152 $ 94,920 $ 94,194 $ 94,680 $ 93,833 $ 97,672 $ 103,801 $ 107,183 Total interest expense 10,107 10,288 11,543 13,262 14,795 16,309 24,057 26,473 Net interest income 79,045 84,632 82,651 81,418 79,038 81,363 79,744 80,710 Provision for credit losses (8,203) (3,856) (2,350) 4,917 6,607 19,737 14,310 2,945 Provision for unfunded commitments 716 (761) (442) 406 (2,078) 940 2,112 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 86,532 89,249 85,443 76,095 74,509 60,686 63,322 77,765 Noninterest income (before investment gain (loss)) 6,780 10,607 10,366 9,722 17,729 11,782 4,648 6,845 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 1,519 318 221 165 115 713 822 (111) Total noninterest income 8,299 10,925 10,587 9,887 17,844 12,495 5,470 6,734 Salaries and employee benefits 22,145 19,876 21,769 20,151 19,388 17,104 17,797 19,360 Premises and equipment 3,859 3,644 3,618 3,301 5,125 3,468 3,821 3,380 Marketing and advertising 1,013 980 886 1,161 928 1,111 1,078 1,200 Other expenses 9,358 10,994 11,714 10,396 11,474 13,209 14,651 10,786 Total noninterest expense 36,375 35,494 37,987 35,009 36,915 34,892 37,347 34,726 Income before income tax expense 58,456 64,680 58,043 50,973 55,438 38,289 31,445 49,773 Income tax expense 14,847 16,687 14,574 12,081 14,092 9,433 8,322 14,317 Net income 43,609 47,993 43,469 38,892 41,346 28,856 23,123 35,456 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.36 $ 1.50 $ 1.36 $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.70 $ 1.06 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.36 $ 1.50 $ 1.36 $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.70 $ 1.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,959,357 31,962,819 31,869,655 32,037,099 32,229,322 32,224,695 32,850,112 33,468,572 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,030,527 32,025,110 31,922,940 32,075,175 32,250,885 32,240,825 32,875,508 33,498,681 Actual shares outstanding at period end 31,947,458 31,961,573 31,960,379 31,779,663 32,228,636 32,224,756 32,197,258 33,241,496 Book value per common share at period end $ 41.68 $ 40.87 $ 39.45 $ 39.05 $ 37.96 $ 36.86 $ 36.11 $ 35.82 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 38.39 $ 37.58 $ 36.16 $ 35.74 $ 34.70 $ 33.62 $ 32.86 $ 32.67 Dividend per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.57 % 1.12 % 0.98 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 13.00 % 14.92 % 14.05 % 12.53 % 14.46 % 9.84 % 7.81 % 11.78 % Return on average tangible common equity 14.11 % 16.25 % 15.33 % 13.69 % 15.93 % 10.80 % 8.56 % 12.91 % Net interest margin 2.73 % 3.04 % 2.98 % 2.98 % 3.08 % 3.26 % 3.49 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio(2) 41.65 % 37.14 % 40.74 % 38.34 % 38.10 % 37.18 % 43.83 % 39.71 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.36 % 1.23 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 265.32 % 187.07 % 195.25 % 179.80 % 189.83 % 184.52 % 201.80 % 151.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.46 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.79 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.61 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.69 % 0.56 % 0.56 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.08 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.58 % 10.65 % 10.28 % 10.31 % 10.82 % 10.63 % 11.33 % 11.62 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.59 % 17.98 % 17.86 % 17.04 % 16.72 % 16.26 % 15.44 % 16.20 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.33 % 14.67 % 14.42 % 13.49 % 13.19 % 12.80 % 12.14 % 12.87 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 10.68 % 11.07 % 10.48 % 10.31 % 11.18 % 11.17 % 10.70 % 12.22 % Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 11,826,326 $ 11,453,080 $ 11,517,836 $ 11,141,826 $ 10,473,595 $ 10,326,709 $ 9,447,663 $ 9,426,220 Total earning assets $ 11,486,280 $ 11,152,933 $ 11,236,440 $ 10,872,259 $ 10,205,939 $ 10,056,500 $ 9,176,174 $ 9,160,034 Total loans $ 7,055,621 $ 7,382,238 $ 7,726,716 $ 7,896,324 $ 7,910,260 $ 8,015,751 $ 7,650,993 $ 7,532,179 Total deposits $ 9,948,114 $ 9,530,909 $ 9,601,249 $ 9,227,733 $ 8,591,912 $ 8,482,718 $ 7,696,764 $ 7,716,973 Total borrowings $ 448,697 $ 536,926 $ 573,750 $ 596,307 $ 596,472 $ 598,463 $ 485,948 $ 449,432 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,331,022 $ 1,290,029 $ 1,254,780 $ 1,235,174 $ 1,211,145 $ 1,179,452 $ 1,191,180 $ 1,194,337 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. (2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Excludes loans held for sale. 19 Attachments Original document

