Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGBN   US2689481065

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.

(EGBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On July 22, 2021

07/07/2021 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BETHESDA, Md., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank, today announced that it will host a teleconference call for the financial community on July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. Those results will be released after the close of business on July 21, 2021.

Interested parties may call 1.877.303.6220 to listen and participate in the call. The Conference ID Code is 1286237. The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website, which is www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website through August 5, 2021.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 19 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact
Dave Danielson
240.552.9534



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
06:00aEagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On July 22, 2021
GL
06/30EAGLE BANCORP  : 6/30/2021 - Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
PU
06/30EAGLE BANCORP  : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)
PU
06/30EAGLE BANCORP INC  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30EAGLE BANCORP  : Hikes Quarterly Dividend to $0.35 a Share From $0.25 a Share, P..
MT
06/30Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
06/29EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA  : Says Bought 3.7% of Shares Outstanding at $24 Each in $..
MT
06/16EAGLE BANCORP  : 6/16/2021 - Felice Development Group Acquires 2.9 Acres & Moves..
PU
06/16Felice Development Group Acquires 2.9 Acres & Moves Forward With 900-Unit, Mi..
GL
06/03EAGLE BANCORP  : 6/1/2021 - EagleBank Provides More than $81 Million in Financin..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 337 M - -
Net income 2021 155 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 1 782 M 1 782 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 508
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,76 $
Average target price 57,75 $
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan G. Riel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles D. Levingston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norman Robert Pozez Executive Chairman
Kathy A. Raffa Independent Director
James A. Soltesz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.35.01%1 826
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.49%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.17.79%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.44%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.56%52 826