Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2021 of $41.6 Million or $1.30 Per Share and Full Year 2021 Earnings of $176.7 Million or $5.53 Per Share

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $41.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $38.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 7.0% increase. Net income per basic and diluted common share was $1.30 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.21 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in earnings is largely due to the release of reserves from the allowance for credit losses and higher level of earning assets, and to a lesser degree from higher FHA fee income and a reduction in FDIC expenses. These improvements were partially offset by higher accruals for salary and benefits, lower gain on sale of loans and lower net interest income. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a net reversal of $7.0 million from the allowance for credit losses on loans and the reserve for unfunded commitments, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, which included a net provision of $5.3 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $176.7 million, compared to $132.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 33.6% increase. Net income per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $5.53 and $5.52, respectively, compared to $4.09 for both basic and diluted common shares, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Income Statement Net income of $41.6 million Net reversal of $7.0 million (which includes a reversal to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $632 thousand) Net interest margin of 2.55% Return on average assets ("ROAA") of 1.32% Return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 12.30% Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") of 13.35% 1 Efficiency ratio of 44.3%

Balance Sheet Total assets of $11.8 billion Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $7.1 billion, up 3.1% from the prior quarter end Loans (excluding PPP of $51.1 million) were $7.0 billion, up 3.4% from the prior quarter end 2 Book value per share of $42.28, up 8.3% from a year ago Tangible book value per share of $38.97, up 9.0% from a year ago 3 Total risk based capital ratio of 16.15% Annualized net charge-off ratio to average loans of 0.07% Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") to total assets of 0.26% Allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.06%

Other events Announced a cash dividend of $0.40 per share Repurchased a total of 13,175 in 2021 at an average price of $51.75 per share



CEO Commentary Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc., commented, "We ended the year strong with record full year earnings, meaningful loan growth during the fourth quarter and a level of asset quality and improving economic factors, that led to another reversal from the allowance for credit losses. Earnings for the year were $176.7 million or $5.52 per diluted share. Loans, on a linked quarter basis, were up $215 million or 3.1%. In regards to asset quality, NPAs were 0.26% of assets at quarter end and annualized net charge offs for the quarter were 0.07%. "The loan growth during the quarter was encouraging, even as payoffs and paydowns remained high. We saw significant contributions from both our CRE and C&I teams, particularly in December. The largest net increase was in owner occupied CRE loans, followed by commercial loans and income producing CRE. Construction loans also increased, but was mostly offset by completed projects. "Our other lending teams also did well. The FHA team ended the year strong with a fourth quarter that resulted in trade premiums, origination fees and mortgage servicing rights income of $2.5 million. The mortgage team also did well with locked loans in the fourth quarter of $163 million. "With unfunded commitments of $2 billion at year end, as more opportunities arise, our total risk-based capital of 16.15%, gives us room to continue to grow the loan portfolio." Ms. Riel continued, "We continue to be a leader among our peers with an efficiency ratio of 44.3%, a key component of which, is our branch light strategy. This year we closed three branches, all of which had expiring leases and clients who can be served from other northern Virginia branches and through digital channels. The most recent closure was of our Reston location in December, reducing our branch count to 17 and raising our average deposits per branch to $587 million. "For our shareholders, we remain focused on increasing value and returning cash through dividends and share repurchases. At the end of the quarter, our board declared a dividend of $0.40 per share, bringing our total dividends for the year to $1.40 per share, or $38.9 million. Additionally, in December, our board approved the adoption of a new share repurchase program for 2022. "We once again thank all of our employees for their commitment in serving the needs of our clients and communities. Additionally, we remain committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve." Income Statement Net interest income was $78.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $81.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest income was driven by the decline in loans (versus the same period in the prior year) and a lower rate environment, partially offset by a 12.04% increase in average earning assets.



Net interest income was $324.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, up from $321.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net interest margin was 2.55% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in margin from a year ago primarily reflects a lower rate environment as well as significantly higher cash balances from strong deposit inflows which led to higher average earning assets. In the fourth quarter of 2021, a concerted effort was made to deploy more cash into the investment portfolio (as discussed in the Balance Sheet section).



Net interest margin was 2.81% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 3.19% for the year ended December 31, 2020. (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest margin, adjusted: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 78,186 $ 81,417 $ 324,514 $ 321,562 Less: PPP accelerated net deferred fees and costs from sale (non-GAAP) — — (4,667 ) — Add: Accelerated interest expense on redemption of sub-debt (non-GAAP) — — 1,313 — Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 78,186 $ 81,417 $ 321,160 $ 321,562 Average interest earning assets (GAAP) $ 12,180,872 $ 10,872,259 $ 11,516,495 $ 10,872,239 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.55 % 2.98 % 2.81 % 3.19 % Adjusted Net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.55 % 2.98 % 2.79 % 3.19 % Adjusted pre-provision net revenue ("Adjusted PPNR"),4 a non-GAAP measure, was $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $56.3 million the fourth quarter of 2020. As a percent of average assets, adjusted PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.56%, down from 2.01% for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decline in Adjusted PPNR to average assets was primarily a result of higher noninterest expenses and higher average assets.



Adjusted pre-provision net revenue was $212.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $223.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 78,186 $ 81,417 $ 321,160 $ 321,562 Noninterest income (GAAP) 10,574 9,887 40,385 45,696 Noninterest expense (GAAP) (39,309 ) (35,008 ) (149,165 ) (144,162 ) Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 49,451 $ 56,296 $ 212,380 $ 223,096 Average Assets (GAAP) $ 12,538,597 $ 11,141,826 $ 11,836,735 $ 10,349,963 Adjusted PPNR to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.56 % 2.01 % 1.79 % 2.16 % Provision for credit losses on loans was a reversal of $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The reversal was primarily driven by improvements in the economic environment and related adjustments to the quantitative components of the CECL model, as well as, improvements in asset quality.



Provision for credit losses was a reversal of $20.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to a provision of $45.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $632 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $406 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. The reversal was primarily driven by the funding of available credit, reducing unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Provision for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a provision of $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest income was $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter 2020, a 6.9% increase. The increase was driven by FHA multi-family income associated with trade premiums, origination fees and mortgage servicing rights of $2.5 million and gains on sale of investment securities of $906 thousand, which more than offset the lower gain on sale of loans. Residential mortgage loan locked commitments were $163.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $427.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Noninterest income was $40.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $45.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Noninterest expenses were $39.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The major changes between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were as follows: Salaries and employee benefits were $24.6 million, up $4.5 million, as a result of higher incentive bonus accruals based on the Company performance and increases in share based compensation. FDIC insurance expenses were $311 thousand, down $2.1 million. In the fourth quarter of 2021, with assets remaining over $10 billion for four consecutive quarters, the bank qualified as a large institution resulting in a lower FDIC assessment. Our assessments under the large bank methodology are about one-third of small bank methodology. Legal, accounting and professional fees were $3.0 million, up $645 thousand.

were $39.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The major changes between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were as follows: Noninterest expenses were $149.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $144.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Efficiency ratio5 was 44.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 38.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio increase was driven by lower net interest income and higher noninterest expenses (see Noninterest Expense section) in the fourth quarter of 2021 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020.



The efficiency ratio was 40.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 39.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter ended 2021 was 26.3%, compared to 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This change is the result of the provision to tax return true-up process which took place in the fourth quarter each year.



Effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was 25.7% and 24.9%, respectively. Balance Sheet Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $11.8 billion, up 6.6% from a year ago. The increase in assets from a year ago was primarily driven by increases to cash and investments as a result of large deposit inflows in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.





at December 31, 2021 were $11.8 billion, up 6.6% from a year ago. The increase in assets from a year ago was primarily driven by increases to cash and investments as a result of large deposit inflows in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. Investment portfolio had a balance of $2.6 billion at December 31, 2021, up 128% from a year ago. More than half of the increase came in the fourth quarter of 2021 as investments increased by $836.7 million over the third quarter of 2021. Investments made during the fourth quarter of 2021 were primarily agency mortgage backed securities and agency bonds.





had a balance of $2.6 billion at December 31, 2021, up 128% from a year ago. More than half of the increase came in the fourth quarter of 2021 as investments increased by $836.7 million over the third quarter of 2021. Investments made during the fourth quarter of 2021 were primarily agency mortgage backed securities and agency bonds. Total loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $7.1 billion as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 9.0% from a year ago. A portion of the decrease was driven by PPP loan forgiveness and, in the second quarter of 2021, the sale of PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, loans were $7.0 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 4.0% from the prior year-end.6

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 December 31,

2020 Total loans, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) $ 7,065,598 $ 6,850,863 $ 7,259,558 $ 7,760,212 Less: PPP loans (non-GAAP) (51,105 ) (67,311 ) (238,041 ) (454,771 ) Total loans, excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 7,014,493 $ 6,783,552 $ 7,021,517 $ 7,305,441 On a linked quarter basis, total loans (excluding loans held for sale and PPP loans) at December 31, 2021, increased by $230.9 million, or 3.4%, from the prior quarter end as originations and advances exceeded payoffs and paydowns7. The yield on the loan portfolio was 4.45% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 4.50% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The adjusted loan yield, which excludes PPP, was 4.46% for the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 4.62%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 as higher yielding loans repriced, paid-off or paid-down, and the yield on recent originations and advances reflect current market rates.8 The yield on the loan portfolio was 4.62% for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 4.66% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Three Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Loan Yields, Adjusted Loan yield (GAAP) $ 6,890,414 $ 77,283 4.45 % $ 7,896,324 $ 89,356 4.50 % Less: PPP interest income (non-GAAP)9 (56,298 ) (430 ) 3.03 % (456,415 ) (2,931 ) 2.55 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) $ 6,834,116 $ 76,853 4.46 % $ 7,439,909 $ 86,425 4.62 %

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Loan Yields, Adjusted Loan yield (GAAP) $ 7,260,886 $ 335,471 4.62 % $ 7,868,523 $ 366,729 4.66 % Less: PPP interest income (non-GAAP)9 (280,563 ) (17,004 ) 6.06 % (311,323 ) (8,076 ) 2.59 % Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) $ 6,980,323 $ 318,467 4.56 % $ 7,557,200 $ 358,653 4.75 % Allowance for credit losses was 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2021, and 1.41% a year ago. Adjusted to exclude PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 1.07%, compared to 1.50% a year ago.10 The reduction in the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans for the year ended December 31, 2021 is due to a provision reversal of $20.8 million and net charge-offs of $13.3 million, which had a greater impact on the ratio than the decline in loans.



Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.2 million as compared to $5.5 million for fourth quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, this was 0.07% of average loans (excluding loans held for sale) for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 0.28% for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Net charge-offs for 2021 were $13.3 million, which represented 0.18% of average loans, and for 2020 were $20.1 million, which represented 0.26% of average loans. (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Allowance for credit losses, adjusted Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 74,965 $ 82,906 $ 109,579 Total loans, excluding loans held for sale (GAAP) $ 7,065,598 $ 6,850,863 $ 7,760,212 Less: PPP loans (non-GAAP) (51,105 ) (67,311 ) (454,771 ) Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 7,014,493 $ 6,783,552 $ 7,305,441 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (GAAP) 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.41 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.07 % 1.22 % 1.50 % Total deposits were $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021, up 8.6% from a year ago. Most of the increase was in the second half of the year.



While deposits are up significantly, the deposit mix and cost of funds remains favorable. Average noninterest bearing deposits to average total deposits was 36.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 32.7% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The cost of funds was 0.26% in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 0.48% in the fourth quarter of 2020. A portion of the favorable decline is attributable to the redemption of $150 million of subordinated debt with a 5% rate on August 2, 2021.

were $10.0 billion at December 31, 2021, up 8.6% from a year ago. Most of the increase was in the second half of the year. While deposits are up significantly, the deposit mix and cost of funds remains favorable. Total shareholders’ equity was $1.35 billion at December 31, 2021, up 8.9% from a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2021, increases in shareholders' equity from earnings were partially offset by common dividends declared of $38.9 million and stock repurchases of $682 thousand. Book value per share was $42.28, up 8.3% from a year ago. Tangible book value per share was $38.97 11 , up 9.0% from a year ago.



was $1.35 billion at December 31, 2021, up 8.9% from a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2021, increases in shareholders' equity from earnings were partially offset by common dividends declared of $38.9 million and stock repurchases of $682 thousand. Capital ratios for the Company remain strong and substantially in excess of regulatory minimum requirements. Regulatory ratios based on risk-based capital ratios continue to remain high, supported by earnings. Capital ratios did experience some decline in the fourth quarter of 2021 as non-risk weighted cash was moved into risk-weighted securities and loans.

For the Company December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Regulatory Ratios Total Capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.15 % 16.59 % 17.04 % 10.00 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.02 % 15.33 % 13.49 % 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 15.02 % 15.33 % 13.49 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to average assets) 10.19 % 10.58 % 10.31 % 5.00 % Common Capital Ratios Common Equity Ratio 11.40 % 11.49 % 11.16 % — % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.60 % 10.68 % 10.31 % — % Additional Commentary Cost savings initiatives: The Bank continues to pursue its "branch light" strategy to improve efficiency while putting more emphasis on relationships and technology. After continued analysis of our branch structure, the Bank closed its Reston Branch in December 2021, as its lease is set to expire shortly. The annual cost savings in rent, common area maintenance and taxes is about $287 thousand.





The Bank continues to pursue its "branch light" strategy to improve efficiency while putting more emphasis on relationships and technology. After continued analysis of our branch structure, the Bank closed its Reston Branch in December 2021, as its lease is set to expire shortly. The annual cost savings in rent, common area maintenance and taxes is about $287 thousand. Paycheck protection program: At December 31, 2021, the Bank had an outstanding balance of PPP loans of $51.1 million, down from $67.3 million at the prior quarter end. The remaining PPP loans were mostly originated in mid-2020.





At December 31, 2021, the Bank had an outstanding balance of PPP loans of $51.1 million, down from $67.3 million at the prior quarter end. The remaining PPP loans were mostly originated in mid-2020. COVID-19 and watch-rated loans: Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, all loans that received a second COVID-19 deferral or payment modification were downgraded to a watch-rating if not already rated as such. This was done to raise the visibility of these loans within the loan portfolio. After these COVID-19 deferred or modified loans demonstrate six months of payments and sustained performance, they may be considered for removal as a watch-rated loan. Watch-rated loans at December 31, 2021 were $351 million (down from $509 million the prior quarter-end), of which $261 million (down from $415 million the prior quarter end) were loans that received a COVID-19 deferral or payment modification (includes loans that were upgraded to watch-rated).





Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, all loans that received a second COVID-19 deferral or payment modification were downgraded to a watch-rating if not already rated as such. This was done to raise the visibility of these loans within the loan portfolio. After these COVID-19 deferred or modified loans demonstrate six months of payments and sustained performance, they may be considered for removal as a watch-rated loan. Watch-rated loans at December 31, 2021 were $351 million (down from $509 million the prior quarter-end), of which $261 million (down from $415 million the prior quarter end) were loans that received a COVID-19 deferral or payment modification (includes loans that were upgraded to watch-rated). Nonperforming loans and assets: Both nonperforming loans and assets decreased on a linked quarter basis and year over year.

Nonperforming loans were $29.2 million, or 0.41%, of total loans at December 31, 2021, down from $31.2 million, or 0.46%, at the prior quarter end, and down from $60.9 million, or 0.79%, of total loans a year ago. Nonperforming assets were $30.8 million, or 0.26%, of total assets at December 31, 2021, down from $36.4 million, or 0.31%, at the prior quarter end, and down from $65.9 million, or 0.59%, of total assets a year ago. At December 31, 2021, other real estate owned ("OREO") was $1.6 million. In November 2021, the bank sold one of its four OREO properties for a gain on $1.1 million. At December 31, 2021, the OREO properties had a carrying value of $1.6 million (comprising three properties), down from $5.1 million at the prior quarter end and down from $5.0 million a year ago.

Both nonperforming loans and assets decreased on a linked quarter basis and year over year. Dividend: On November 17, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 19, 2022.





On November 17, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 19, 2022. Stock repurchase plan: The 2021 stock repurchase plan expired on December 31, 2021. Under this plan, the Company:

In the fourth quarter of 2021, repurchased 100 shares for $5,353 at an average cost of $53.53 per share. In full-year 2021, repurchased 13,175 shares for $682,254 at an average cost of $51.78 per share.



In December 2021, the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan for 2022 of up to 1,600,000 shares, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding.

The 2021 stock repurchase plan expired on December 31, 2021. Under this plan, the Company: Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company’s financial performance for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through seventeen branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates. Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. The public is invited to listen to this conference call by dialing 1.877.303.6220, conference ID Code: 7254649, or by accessing the call on the Company’s website, www.EagleBankCorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through February 3, 2022. Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” “strive,” “feel” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company’s market (including the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, asset and loan growth and broader business operations), interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, the Company's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters’ performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Statements: Total interest income $ 86,230 $ 94,680 $ 364,496 $ 389,986 Total interest expense 8,044 13,263 39,982 68,424 Net interest income 78,186 81,417 324,514 321,562 Provision for credit losses (6,412 ) 4,917 (20,821 ) 45,571 Provision for Unfunded Commitments (632 ) 406 (1,119 ) 1,380 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 85,230 76,094 346,454 274,611 Noninterest income (before investment gain) 9,668 9,722 37,421 43,881 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 906 165 2,964 1,815 Total noninterest income 10,574 9,887 40,385 45,696 Total noninterest expense 39,309 35,008 149,165 144,162 Income before income tax expense 56,495 50,973 237,674 176,145 Income tax expense 14,875 12,081 60,983 43,928 Net income $ 41,620 $ 38,892 $ 176,691 $ 132,217 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.30 $ 1.21 $ 5.53 $ 4.09 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.21 $ 5.52 $ 4.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,950,320 32,037,099 31,935,824 32,334,201 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,030,998 32,075,175 32,003,090 32,383,021 Actual shares outstanding at period end 31,950,092 31,779,663 31,950,092 31,779,663 Book value per common share at period end $ 42.28 $ 39.05 $ 42.28 $ 39.05 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 38.97 $ 35.74 $ 38.97 $ 35.74 Dividend per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.22 $ 1.40 $ 0.88 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.49 % 1.28 % Return on average common equity 12.30 % 12.53 % 13.54 % 10.98 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.35 % 13.69 % 14.73 % 12.03 % Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.98 % 2.81 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio (2) 44.29 % 38.34 % 40.88 % 39.25 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.06 % 1.41 % 1.06 % 1.41 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 256.66 % 179.80 % 256.66 % 179.80 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.41 % 0.79 % 0.41 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.59 % 0.26 % 0.59 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.07 % 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.26 % Common equity to total assets 11.40 % 11.16 % 11.40 % 11.16 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.19 % 10.31 % 10.19 % 10.31 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.15 % 17.04 % 16.15 % 17.04 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.02 % 13.48 % 15.02 % 13.48 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.60 % 10.31 % 10.60 % 10.31 %

(continued) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loan Balances - Period End (in thousands): Commercial and Industrial $ 1,354,317 $ 1,437,433 $ 1,354,317 $ 1,437,433 PPP loans $ 51,105 $ 454,771 $ 51,105 $ 454,771 Commercial real estate - income producing $ 3,385,299 $ 3,687,000 $ 3,385,299 $ 3,687,000 Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 1,087,776 $ 997,694 $ 1,087,776 $ 997,694 1-4 Family mortgage $ 73,966 $ 76,592 $ 73,966 $ 76,592 Construction - commercial and residential $ 896,319 $ 873,261 $ 896,319 $ 873,261 Construction - C&I (owner occupied) $ 159,579 $ 158,905 $ 159,579 $ 158,905 Home equity $ 55,811 $ 73,167 $ 55,811 $ 73,167 Other consumer $ 1,428 $ 1,389 $ 1,428 $ 1,389 Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 12,538,596 $ 11,141,826 $ 11,836,735 $ 10,349,963 Total earning assets $ 12,180,872 $ 10,872,259 $ 11,516,495 $ 10,080,239 Total loans $ 6,890,414 $ 7,896,324 $ 7,260,886 $ 7,868,523 Total deposits $ 10,670,205 $ 9,227,733 $ 9,940,577 $ 8,502,022 Total borrowings $ 402,393 $ 596,307 $ 489,857 $ 569,446 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,342,525 $ 1,235,174 $ 1,304,902 $ 1,204,341 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders’ equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions. The table below provides reconciliation of financial measures defined by GAAP with non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank’s overhead as a percentage of its revenue.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale. GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Common shareholders' equity $ 1,350,775 $ 1,240,892 Less: Intangible assets (105,793 ) (105,114 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,244,982 $ 1,135,778 Book value per common share $ 42.28 $ 39.05 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.31 ) (3.31 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 38.97 $ 35.74 Total assets $ 11,847,310 $ 11,117,802 Less: Intangible assets (105,793 ) (105,114 ) Tangible assets $ 11,741,517 $ 11,012,688 Tangible common equity ratio 10.60 % 10.31 % Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,342,525 $ 1,235,173 $ 1,304,902 $ 1,204,341 Less: Average intangible assets (105,565 ) (105,131 ) (105,256 ) (104,903 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,236,960 $ 1,130,042 $ 1,199,646 $ 1,099,438 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 41,620 $ 38,892 $ 176,691 $ 132,217 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.35 % 13.69 % 14.73 % 12.03 %

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 78,186 $ 81,417 $ 324,514 $ 321,562 Less: PPP accelerated net deferred fees and costs from sale (non-GAAP) — — (4,667 ) — Add: Accelerated interest expense on redemption of sub-debt (non-GAAP) — — 1,313 — Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 78,186 $ 81,417 $ 321,160 $ 321,562 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 10,574 $ 9,887 $ 40,385 $ 45,696 Adjusted operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 88,760 $ 91,304 $ 361,545 $ 367,258 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 39,309 $ 35,008 $ 149,165 $ 144,162 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 44.29 % 38.34 % 41.26 % 39.25 %

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Assets December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and due from banks $ 12,886 $ 8,806 $ 8,435 Federal funds sold 20,391 38,934 28,200 Interest bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 1,680,945 2,452,744 1,752,420 Investment securities available for sale (amortized cost of $2,642,665, $1,789,416, and $1,129,057, and allowance for credit losses of $620, $256 and $167 as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,623,408 1,786,659 1,151,083 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,153 34,093 40,104 Loans held for sale 47,218 53,413 88,205 Loans 7,065,598 6,850,863 7,760,212 Less allowance for credit losses (74,965 ) (82,906 ) (109,579 ) Loans, net 6,990,633 6,767,957 7,650,633 Premises and equipment, net 14,557 15,293 13,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,555 30,080 25,237 Deferred income taxes 43,174 44,733 38,571 Bank owned life insurance 108,789 108,158 76,729 Intangible assets, net 105,793 105,103 105,114 Other real estate owned 1,635 5,135 4,987 Other assets 133,173 134,209 134,531 Total Assets $ 11,847,310 $ 11,585,317 $ 11,117,802 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand $ 3,277,956 $ 2,836,418 $ 2,809,334 Interest bearing transaction 777,255 812,410 756,923 Savings and money market 5,197,247 5,268,157 4,645,186 Time, $100,000 or more 327,651 347,937 546,173 Other time 401,431 403,566 431,587 Total deposits 9,981,540 9,668,488 9,189,203 Customer repurchase agreements 23,918 29,401 26,726 Other short-term borrowings 300,000 300,000 300,000 Long-term borrowings 69,670 69,639 268,077 Operating lease liabilities 35,501 34,345 28,022 Reserve for unfunded commitments 4,379 5,011 5,498 Other liabilities 81,527 146,736 59,384 Total liabilities 10,496,535 10,253,620 9,876,910 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 31,950,092, 31,947,458, and 31,779,663 respectively 316 316 315 Additional paid in capital 434,640 432,479 427,016 Retained earnings 930,061 901,218 798,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,242 ) (2,316 ) 15,500 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,350,775 1,331,697 1,240,892 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,847,310 $ 11,585,317 $ 11,117,802

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Interest Income 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and fees on loans $ 77,625 $ 89,875 $ 337,749 $ 368,854 Interest and dividends on investment securities 7,327 4,301 23,205 18,440 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 1,272 497 3,511 2,601 Interest on federal funds sold 6 7 31 91 Total interest income 86,230 94,680 364,496 389,986 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 6,484 9,511 27,772 53,566 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 17 36 51 293 Interest on other short-term borrowings 506 506 2,008 1,869 Interest on long-term borrowings 1,037 3,210 10,151 12,696 Total interest expense 8,044 13,263 39,982 68,424 Net Interest Income 78,186 81,417 324,514 321,562 Provision for Credit Losses (6,412 ) 4,917 (20,821 ) 45,571 Provision for Unfunded Commitments (632 ) 406 (1,119 ) 1,380 Net Interest Income After Provision For Credit Losses 85,230 76,094 346,454 274,611 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 1,259 988 4,562 4,416 Gain on sale of loans 2,057 5,840 14,045 22,089 Gain on sale of investment securities 906 165 2,964 1,815 Increase in the cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 630 416 2,059 2,071 Other income 5,722 2,478 16,755 15,305 Total noninterest income 10,574 9,887 40,385 45,696 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 24,608 20,151 88,398 74,440 Premises and equipment expenses 3,755 3,301 14,876 15,715 Marketing and advertising 1,286 1,161 4,165 4,278 Data processing 3,258 2,747 11,709 10,702 Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,987 2,342 11,510 16,406 FDIC insurance 311 2,385 5,897 7,941 Other expenses 3,104 2,921 12,610 14,680 Total noninterest expense 39,309 35,008 149,165 144,162 Income Before Income Tax Expense 56,495 50,973 237,674 176,145 Income Tax Expense 14,875 12,081 60,983 43,928 Net Income $ 41,620 $ 38,892 $ 176,691 $ 132,217 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.21 $ 5.53 $ 4.09 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.21 $ 5.52 $ 4.08

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 3,124,657 $ 1,272 0.16 % $ 1,752,046 $ 497 0.11 % Loans held for sale (1) 46,647 342 2.93 % 70,945 520 2.93 % Loans (1) (2) 6,890,414 77,283 4.45 % 7,896,324 89,355 4.50 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 2,088,907 7,327 1.39 % 1,122,078 4,301 1.52 % Federal funds sold 30,247 6 0.08 % 30,866 7 0.10 % Total interest earning assets 12,180,872 86,230 2.81 % 10,872,259 94,680 3.46 % Total noninterest earning assets 440,613 378,406 Less: allowance for credit losses 82,889 108,839 Total noninterest earning assets 357,724 269,567 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,538,596 $ 11,141,826 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 803,027 $ 392 0.19 % $ 772,056 $ 511 0.26 % Savings and money market 5,257,520 3,688 0.28 % 4,443,676 4,652 0.42 % Time deposits 735,254 2,404 1.30 % 998,872 4,347 1.73 % Total interest bearing deposits 6,795,801 6,484 0.38 % 6,214,604 9,510 0.61 % Customer repurchase agreements 32,730 17 0.21 % 28,259 36 0.51 % Other short-term borrowings 300,003 506 0.67 % 300,003 506 0.66 % Long-term borrowings 69,660 1,037 5.96 % 268,045 3,211 4.69 % Total interest bearing liabilities 7,198,194 8,044 0.44 % 6,810,911 13,263 0.77 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 3,874,405 3,013,129 Other liabilities 123,472 82,612 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,997,877 3,095,741 Shareholders’ equity 1,342,525 1,235,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,538,596 $ 11,141,826 Net interest income $ 78,186 $ 81,417 Net interest spread 2.37 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.98 % Cost of funds 0.26 % 0.48 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $4.3 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 2,499,377 $ 3,511 0.14 % $ 1,181,591 $ 2,601 0.22 % Loans held for sale (1) 71,043 2,278 3.21 % 67,361 2,125 3.15 % Loans (1) (2) 7,260,886 335,471 4.62 % 7,868,523 366,729 4.66 % Investment securities available for sale (2) 1,653,522 23,205 1.40 % 929,983 18,440 1.98 % Federal funds sold 31,667 31 0.10 % 32,781 91 0.28 % Total interest earning assets 11,516,495 364,496 3.16 % 10,080,239 389,986 3.87 % Total noninterest earning assets 416,492 371,345 Less: allowance for credit losses 96,252 101,621 Total noninterest earning assets 320,240 269,724 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,836,735 $ 10,349,963 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 814,999 $ 1,609 0.20 % $ 783,568 $ 3,190 0.41 % Savings and money market 4,947,198 15,000 0.30 % 3,925,413 26,271 0.67 % Time deposits 803,718 11,163 1.39 % 1,149,185 24,105 2.10 % Total interest bearing deposits 6,565,915 27,772 0.42 % 5,858,166 53,566 0.91 % Customer repurchase agreements 24,884 51 0.20 % 29,345 293 1.00 % Other short-term borrowings 300,003 2,008 0.67 % 280,126 1,870 0.66 % Long-term borrowings 164,970 10,151 6.15 % 259,975 12,696 4.80 % Total interest bearing liabilities 7,055,772 39,982 0.57 % 6,427,612 68,425 1.06 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 3,374,662 2,643,856 Other liabilities 101,399 74,154 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 3,476,061 2,718,010 Shareholders’ equity 1,304,902 1,204,341 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,836,735 $ 10,349,963 Net interest income $ 324,514 $ 321,561 Net interest spread 2.59 % 2.81 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 3.19 % Cost of funds 0.35 % 0.68 % (1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $30.6 million and $22.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments. Statements of Income and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Income Statements: 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total interest income $ 86,230 $ 89,152 $ 94,920 $ 94,194 $ 94,680 $ 93,833 $ 97,672 $ 103,801 Total interest expense 8,044 10,107 10,288 11,543 13,262 14,795 16,309 24,057 Net interest income 78,186 79,045 84,632 82,651 81,418 79,038 81,363 79,744 Provision for credit losses (6,412 ) (8,203 ) (3,856 ) (2,350 ) 4,917 6,607 19,737 14,310 Provision for unfunded commitments (632 ) 716 (761 ) (442 ) 406 (2,078 ) 940 2,112 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 85,230 86,532 89,249 85,443 76,095 74,509 60,686 63,322 Noninterest income (before investment gain (loss)) 9,668 6,780 10,607 10,366 9,722 17,729 11,782 4,648 Gain on sale of investment securities 906 1,519 318 221 165 115 713 822 Total noninterest income 10,574 8,299 10,925 10,587 9,887 17,844 12,495 5,470 Salaries and employee benefits 24,608 22,145 19,876 21,769 20,151 19,388 17,104 17,797 Premises and equipment 3,755 3,859 3,644 3,618 3,301 5,125 3,468 3,821 Marketing and advertising 1,286 1,013 980 886 1,161 928 1,111 1,078 Other expenses 9,660 9,358 10,994 11,714 10,396 11,474 13,209 14,651 Total noninterest expense 39,309 36,375 35,494 37,987 35,009 36,915 34,892 37,347 Income before income tax expense 56,495 58,456 64,680 58,043 50,973 55,438 38,289 31,445 Income tax expense 14,875 14,847 16,687 14,574 12,081 14,092 9,433 8,322 Net income 41,620 43,609 47,993 43,469 38,892 41,346 28,856 23,123 Per Share Data: Earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ 1.30 $ 1.36 $ 1.50 $ 1.36 $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.70 Earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ 1.30 $ 1.36 $ 1.50 $ 1.36 $ 1.21 $ 1.28 $ 0.90 $ 0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,950 31,959 31,963 31,870 32,037 32,229 32,225 32,850 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 32,031 32,031 32,025 31,923 32,075 32,251 32,241 32,876 Actual shares outstanding at period end 31,950,092 31,947,458 31,961,573 31,960,379 31,779,663 32,228,636 32,224,756 32,197,258 Book value per common share at period end $ 42.28 $ 41.68 $ 40.87 $ 39.45 $ 39.05 $ 37.96 $ 36.86 $ 36.11 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 38.97 $ 38.39 $ 37.58 $ 36.16 $ 35.74 $ 34.70 $ 33.62 $ 32.86 Dividend per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.46 % 1.68 % 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.57 % 1.12 % 0.98 % Return on average common equity 12.30 % 13.00 % 14.92 % 14.05 % 12.53 % 14.46 % 9.84 % 7.81 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.35 % 14.11 % 16.25 % 15.33 % 13.69 % 15.93 % 10.80 % 8.56 % Net interest margin 2.55 % 2.73 % 3.04 % 2.98 % 2.98 % 3.08 % 3.26 % 3.49 % Efficiency ratio (2) 44.29 % 41.65 % 37.14 % 40.74 % 38.34 % 38.10 % 37.18 % 43.83 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.36 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 256.66 % 265.32 % 187.07 % 195.25 % 179.80 % 189.83 % 184.52 % 201.80 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (3) 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.79 % 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.62 % 0.69 % 0.56 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans (3) 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.36 % 0.12 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.19 % 10.58 % 10.65 % 10.28 % 10.31 % 10.82 % 10.63 % 11.33 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.15 % 16.59 % 17.98 % 17.86 % 17.04 % 16.72 % 16.26 % 15.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 15.02 % 15.33 % 14.67 % 14.42 % 13.49 % 13.19 % 12.80 % 12.14 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.60 % 10.68 % 11.07 % 10.48 % 10.31 % 11.18 % 11.17 % 10.70 % Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 12,538,596 $ 11,826,326 $ 11,453,080 $ 11,517,836 $ 11,141,826 $ 10,473,595 $ 10,326,709 $ 9,447,663 Total earning assets $ 12,180,872 $ 11,486,280 $ 11,152,933 $ 11,236,440 $ 10,872,259 $ 10,205,939 $ 10,056,500 $ 9,176,174 Total loans $ 6,890,414 $ 7,055,621 $ 7,382,238 $ 7,726,716 $ 7,896,324 $ 7,910,260 $ 8,015,751 $ 7,650,993 Total deposits $ 10,670,206 $ 9,948,114 $ 9,530,909 $ 9,601,249 $ 9,227,733 $ 8,591,912 $ 8,482,718 $ 7,696,764 Total borrowings $ 402,393 $ 448,697 $ 536,926 $ 573,750 $ 596,307 $ 596,472 $ 598,463 $ 485,948 Total shareholders’ equity $ 1,342,525 $ 1,331,022 $ 1,290,029 $ 1,254,780 $ 1,235,174 $ 1,211,145 $ 1,179,452 $ 1,191,180 (1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio") and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale. __________________

1 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.

2 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the table under the subsection, “Total Loans.”

3 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.

4 A reconciliation between this non-GAAP financial measure and the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the table below.

5 Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

6 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

7 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table above.

8 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

9 Includes interest on PPP loans, accelerated net deferred fees and costs from PPP loan sale and accelerated interest income from forgiveness of PPP loans.

10 A reconciliation between these non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the table below.

11 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest non-GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document. EAGLE BANCORP, INC

CONTACT:

David G. Danielson

240.552.9534

